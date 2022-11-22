Read full article on original website
CNBC
Charts suggest the ‘mother of all buying opportunities’ for oil is coming next month, Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday that investors should gear up to buy oil next month, relying on charts analysis from Carley Garner. Garner's explanation for why Thanksgiving tends to bring such pain for oil is that the week includes the last trading day for December oil futures, and that there's always an OPEC meeting in late November or early December.
EUR/GBP Descending Triangle Support at .8700
EURGBP has formed lower highs and found support at the .8700 major psychological mark, creating a descending triangle on its short-term time frames. Price is down to the support and might be due for another bounce to the top. The moving averages are oscillating, barely offering strong directional clues at...
USD/JPY Finds Strong Support at 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back on Thursday. The currency pair continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now advanced to trade a few levels above the 100-hour MA after the...
GBP/USD Climbs Higher on Tuesday, But Lacks Bullish Conviction
The GBP/USD pair failed to take advantage of intraday gains and goes in the opposite direction from the day’s high. The pair is just below the mid-1.1800s, up 0.20% for the day, and is still at the mercy of the US dollar. The USD Index, which measures how well...
Gold Tries To Hold $1,750 As Stronger Dollar, Rising Yields Weigh on Metal
Gold futures struggled to stay above $1,750 to end the trading week, as the metals market was impacted by a strengthening US dollar. While gold is down in 2022, the yellow metal has performed better than many assets in the global financial markets. With expectations of the Federal Reserve easing its tightening cycle next year, will gold have a better year?
Mother Jones
They Weren’t Rich But They Wanted to Invest. Then They Lost Everything on FTX.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In early November, Iqbal Kassam, a Vancouver-based 30-year-old, had decided to take a couple of days off. His marketing business was running smoothly and the crypto markets, which he had been actively following and investing in on the side, seemed to have cooled, requiring less of his day-to-day attention. So he and his wife decided to go on a quick vacation and visit his in-laws.
marketplace.org
Somebody’s been on a gold-buying bender. It’s not clear who — or why.
Somebody or something out there has been buying a lot of gold — 400 tons of it in the third quarter, more than $20 billion worth at today’s price. That’s double the amount that changed hands in the second quarter, and more than quadruple that of the first quarter, all according to the World Gold Council.
USD/JPY Plunges to New 12-Week Lows Ahead of Japanese CPI
The USD/JPY currency pair on Thursday plummeted to trade at a new 12-week low of about 138.063 ahead of Japanese CPI data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now declined to trade several levels below the...
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin’s Collapse Is Close, Says Daniel Jones a Crypto Analyst
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Bitcoin the world’s leading digital asset value is down by more than 70% this year as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continued to ripple through the crypto market. Following the unfortunate series of events that has plagued the crypto space this year,...
Ars Technica
Pfizer CEO claims 400% price hike on COVID vaccines will be “free”
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla claimed at a news event last week that the company's COVID-19 vaccines will continue to be "free to all Americans," despite the company's plan to raise the price of the vaccine roughly 400 percent—a price difference that will be picked up by health insurers. The...
Despite USD/JPY Bearishness, the DXY Holds Its Ground
Comparatively, overnight, markets were flat but bid up. Since the shift, the hourly time frame has seen the most significant jump. Asia’s volume is going up again, but that doesn’t mean it will keep going up on Friday when Wall Street is closed for the holiday. Even though...
Over Medium Run, USD/JPY is Expected to Stage Strong Recovery
After falling to a three-month low of 137.65 last week, the USD/JPY currency pair went above the psychological level of 142.00 for the first time. On Wednesday, the USD/JPY pair moves away from its lowest point since August 29 (137.65). Spot prices fell back to the middle of the 139.00s during the first half of the European session as intraday gains stalled near the 140.30 region ceiling.
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | November 18, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index stopped moving lower toward the 105.00 – 105.50 area. The index starts moving upward but had no strong bullish momentum. It seems the index will close between 105.00 – 107.50 this week. As long as there is no close below the 105.00 – 105.50 area or the daily SMA 200 then there is a chance of bullish continuation.
AccuWeather
'It's like living in an igloo.' People are turning off their heat as prices surge
(CNN) -- As the first frigid weather of autumn chills the Northeast, many people are faced with a tough decision: deal with the surging costs of heating their homes or live without it. Home heating prices are skyrocketing yet again this winter, up 18% nationwide on top of last year's...
EUR/USD Pair Appears Ready to Breach Below 1.0300
As Asian trading starts, EURUSD is getting close to 1.0300. After hitting its low on Friday, the asset has attracted buyers and may now focus on how people feel about risks. The risk profile isn’t under stress, which should help currencies that are seen as riskier. Friday was a...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 18, 2022
WTI crude oil fell through the bottom of its descending triangle to signal that a selloff that’s the same height as the chart pattern is due. Price might still pull back to the former support for a retest before heading further south. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more...
US Dollar Index Extends Declines Below 106.150 After Durable Goods Data
The US dollar index on Wednesday extended declines to trade below 106.150 after the latest round of US data. The USDX continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The dollar currency index has now fallen to trade below the 100-hour moving average line. As a...
AUD/USD Finds Strong Trendline Resistance After Rebound
The AUD/USD currency pair on Thursday pulled back off the trendline resistance at 0.6767 after bouncing off the 100-hour MA earlier in the week. The currency pair still appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation after the mid-week rebound. The pair has now ascended to trade several levels...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Miners Now Face Darkest Situation Since 2015
Bitcoin, thought of the biggest cryptocurrency by way of market capitalization, can be exiting the month of November with buying and selling costs which might be considerably decrease than what it had the identical time final yr. It may be recalled that in November 10, 2021, BTC was in a...
EUR/USD Correction to 1.0100 Area of Interest?
EURUSD is starting to trend higher, as its higher lows can be connected by a rising trend line visible on the 4-hour time frame. Price is retreating from its latest rally and could dip back to this support zone soon. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that the 61.8% level lines...
