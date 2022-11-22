ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second quarter dooms women's basketball in loss to Cleveland State

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The second quarter torpedoed an otherwise solid performance by the Bellarmine University women's basketball team Friday as the Knights fell 76-59 to host Cleveland State in the Hampton Inn Cleveland Downtown Viking Invitational. In the second of three games in the event, Bellarmine (1-4) couldn't overcome...
Knights drop 80-59 decision at Loyola Marymount

LOS ANGELES—The Bellarmine men's basketball fell 80-69 to Loyola Marymount on Friday afternoon in a nonconference game at Gersten Pavilion on LMU's campus. After shaking off a slow start, the Knights (2-4) fought back to climb within a single point but could not overtake the host Lions who led 37-34 at the intermission. Coming out of the break, the Knights again had a poor start while LMU was on fire, extending the lead to 47-36 at the 16:42 mark.
