Niagara County, NY

Related
wnypapers.com

Small Business Saturday 2022 profile: Queen B's Cottage

Shop Small: Niagara County businesses ready for Thanksgiving weekend. American Express created the template for Small Business Saturday in 2010. More than a decade later, the credit card company says, “Based on data in the Small Business Economic Impact Study from American Express, if every Gen Z and Millennial shopper spent $10 at a small business on Small Business Saturday, it would support $2 billion in local economic activity throughout the U.S. The study also found that $0.68 of every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S. stays in the local community, and that every dollar spent at small businesses creates an additional $0.48 in local business activity as a result of employees and local businesses purchasing local goods and services.”
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

Deposits for Food continues support of pantries

Deposits for Food presented Thanksgiving holiday checks to four Niagara County food pantries this week, totaling $2,000. The proceeds are the result of collections of returnable containers and scrap metal during the fall season, according to D4F founder Angelo Sarkees of Lewiston. Sarkees said he has begun his ninth year...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
marketplace.org

How a Buffalo child care center saved itself by closing temporarily

“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. More than two years after COVID-19 disrupted child care in America, Dasha Nadolinski made the...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Small Business Saturday 2022 profile: One Hemp Holistics

Shop Small: Niagara County businesses ready for Thanksgiving weekend. Nov. 26 marks the 13th annual Small Business Saturday. The concept, crafted by American Express, is “Dedicated to supporting the diverse range of local businesses that create jobs, help boost the economy, and enhance neighborhoods around the country. Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010 in response to small business owners’ most pressing need: getting more customers.”
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
WGRZ TV

CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Friday, November 25. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Biggest Snowmobile County In New York State

The snow has stopped flying in the heaviest hit areas of New York State. At least for now. The 81 inches of lake effect snow that some areas got is still being moved out of roads and driveways and parking lots in and around Buffalo and areas near Syracuse. But the snow will be back and there are some who can't wait.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

'Holiday Happenings at the NACC'

On Saturdays, Dec. 3-17, the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center will hold “Holiday Happenings,” a free event with vendors, art, music, performances, crafts, food and a basket auction at 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Extra-special events include:. √ Dec. 3 (Santa’s arrival and tree-lighting ceremony) √ Dec....
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Outsider.com

Buffalo City Worker Crushed by Truck Clearing Record Snowfall

A Buffalo city worker has died in a tragic accident after being crushed by a high loader truck on Wednesday morning. Before the incident, they were working to clear jaw-dropping snowfall in the Buffalo area. According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, the employee died instantly when he was struck at 11:15 am by a truck moving snow into a dump truck in reverse.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Snow removal resumes after death of city employee

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Department of Public Works said that snow removal operations resumed on Friday morning following the death of an employee during snow removal on Wednesday. Officials say 95% of the streets in South Buffalo, Kaisertown and Lovejoy will be cleared from car to curb by the end of the day Friday. […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Car catches fire at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was a car blaze at the Walden Galleria on Friday morning, according to police. Cheektowaga police say a Ford Explorer caught fire around 9:30 Friday morning at the entrance of the mall off of Walden Avenue. Police say there were no injuries. Due to heavy Black Friday traffic, the Cheektowaga […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
wnypapers.com

Billy Quarantillo makes a mark in MMA - leaves a mark at popular Lewiston eatery

Niagara County has produced some famous professional athletes. There was baseball outfielder Rick Manning, the Niagara Falls native who enjoyed a 13-year playing career with the Cleveland Indians. LaSalle High basketball phenom Jonny Flynn of Niagara Falls played for Houston, Portland and Minnesota of the NBA. Youngstown's Daryl "Moose" Johnston starred on three Super Bowl teams with the Dallas Cowboys.
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

Village of Lewiston votes to increase water rate to offset new charges

Trustees in the Village of Lewiston voted Monday to approve a motion increasing the municipal water rate 8 cents – from $3.95 to $4.03 per 100 cubic feet of usage – effective Jan. 1, 2023. Mayor Anne Welch stressed this action is the result of an equal rate increase from the Niagara County Water District.
LEWISTON, NY

