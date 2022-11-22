Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Spencer Dinwiddie (shoulder) available for Dallas on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks point guard Spencer Dinwiddie (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Dinwiddie has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Celtics on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 27.3 minutes against Boston. Dinwiddie's Wednesday projection includes 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Celtics' Jayson Tatum (ankle) available on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum has been upgraded from questionable to available and will face the Mavericks on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 36.3 minutes against Dallas. Tatum's Wednesday projection includes 25.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists,...
numberfire.com
Landry Shamet (concussion) still out for Phoenix Friday night
Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet will not play Friday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Shamet remains in the concussion protocol, and he'll remain sidelined after Thanksgiving. In 9 games this season, Shamet is averaging 7.0 points, 1.2 assists and 10.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Nikola Jokic (conditioning) questionable Wednesday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (return to competition conditioning) is questionable to play Wednesday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jokic returned from a three-game absence for the league's health and safety protocols on Wednesday. He scored 31 points in 37 minutes and was a rebound away from a triple-double, but the Nuggets might want to let him rest on the second leg of the back-to-back. DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji will play more minutes if Jokic is out, with Jordan likely starting at center.
Comments / 0