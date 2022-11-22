Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Why Lions and Bills Fans Booed Like Crazy During Thanksgiving Halftime Show
The Buffalo Bills stayed in Detroit after moving last week’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns to the Motor City because of a snowstorm in Buffalo. However, in this heated Thanksgiving contest, Bills and Lions fans found something to unite over: anger with the Thanksgiving halftime show. Viewers watching the...
36 Pictures That Show How Extremely Wild The Snow Is In Buffalo, New York
We're talking over six feet of snow. I didn't even know that was possible.
thecomeback.com
NFL world blasts massive referee blown call
Every year, the NFL’s Thanksgiving games are some of the most highly-anticipated and most-watched games of the entire year. As a result, you’d expect the officials to be at their best to avoid scrutiny as much as possible. But on Thursday afternoon’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions, the NFL referees made a huge and costly blunder.
Ndamukong Suh Reveals The 1 NFL Team He Really Hates
Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman signing Ndamukong Suh has named the one NFL team he really hates. You probably don't need more than one guess... That's right, Suh is not a fan of the Green Bay Packers. That doesn't come as a surprise, considering he began his career with the Detroit Lions.
Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride
The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
Was Odell Beckham Jr tweet a bad sign for the Giants?
Let’s just say that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was watching the Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. The Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys carried not just NFC East implications, but potentially Odell Beckham Jr. implications as well. Both teams were listed as finalists for Beckham’s services, and that he would schedule meetings after the holiday game.
2022 Playoff Picture: Cowboys, Bills, Dolphins, Ravens have had toughest schedules
Strength of schedule is always an interesting conversation during the offseason, but the gaze is often focused in the wrong direction. 2022 crystalizes this more than other recent years. Any fan looking at their team’s schedule this offseason would’ve circled the Los Angeles Rams as one of the toughest games on the itinerary.
Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Bills Game
Lions announce practice-squad elevations ahead of Bills game.
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts disastrous Thanksgiving halftime show
The Buffalo Bills led the Detroit Lions, 17-10, at halftime of their Thanksgiving contest at Ford Field in Michigan. Unfortunately for fans, the game-day experience quickly went off the rails with the planned halftime performance by American pop star Bebe Rexha. Viewers at home were treated to nauseating swirls of...
CBS Sports
NFL Thanksgiving Day grades: Vikings, Kirk Cousins get a prime-time 'A-'; Cowboys, Bills shine in comebacks
The NFL certainly had a strong Thanksgiving slate in store this season, which made the annual holiday games even better than most years. Five of the six teams had winning records headed into their Thanksgiving Day games, tying a league-high set in 2011 and 2014 (the NFL started having three Thanksgiving Day games in 2006).
Here’s what Stefon Diggs said to Josh Allen after Bills’ game-winning drive
DETROIT — An exhausted Josh Allen palmed the back of Stefon Diggs’ head as the two shared a hug after the wide receiver came up big for the Buffalo Bills late in the fourth quarter to help deliver an important win. Diggs was held in check for most...
WKBW-TV
Von Miller out for the game with a knee injury
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills defensive end, Von Miller, is out of the Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury. Miller was slow to get up after an awkward hit late in the second quarter. He walked off the field under his own power and immediately taken into the sideline medical tent. Just before halftime, Miller was taken by cart into the locker room.
WKBW-TV
Sabres "Goathead" jerseys give them super powers at KeyBank Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Sabres stay hot Wednesday night. Jeff Skinner got it going for Buffalo out of the gate, scoring 18 seconds into the game. "We got a good start and got them into it right away," said Skinner. Tuesday, Buffalo put up seven goals against Montreal...
