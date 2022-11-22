ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

thecomeback.com

NFL world blasts massive referee blown call

Every year, the NFL’s Thanksgiving games are some of the most highly-anticipated and most-watched games of the entire year. As a result, you’d expect the officials to be at their best to avoid scrutiny as much as possible. But on Thursday afternoon’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions, the NFL referees made a huge and costly blunder.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals The 1 NFL Team He Really Hates

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman signing Ndamukong Suh has named the one NFL team he really hates. You probably don't need more than one guess... That's right, Suh is not a fan of the Green Bay Packers. That doesn't come as a surprise, considering he began his career with the Detroit Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride

The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Was Odell Beckham Jr tweet a bad sign for the Giants?

Let’s just say that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was watching the Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. The Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys carried not just NFC East implications, but potentially Odell Beckham Jr. implications as well. Both teams were listed as finalists for Beckham’s services, and that he would schedule meetings after the holiday game.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

NFL world roasts disastrous Thanksgiving halftime show

The Buffalo Bills led the Detroit Lions, 17-10, at halftime of their Thanksgiving contest at Ford Field in Michigan. Unfortunately for fans, the game-day experience quickly went off the rails with the planned halftime performance by American pop star Bebe Rexha. Viewers at home were treated to nauseating swirls of...
DETROIT, MI
WKBW-TV

Von Miller out for the game with a knee injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills defensive end, Von Miller, is out of the Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury. Miller was slow to get up after an awkward hit late in the second quarter. He walked off the field under his own power and immediately taken into the sideline medical tent. Just before halftime, Miller was taken by cart into the locker room.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Sabres "Goathead" jerseys give them super powers at KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Sabres stay hot Wednesday night. Jeff Skinner got it going for Buffalo out of the gate, scoring 18 seconds into the game. "We got a good start and got them into it right away," said Skinner. Tuesday, Buffalo put up seven goals against Montreal...
BUFFALO, NY

