Niagara Co. participating in pilot program for correction officers recruitment

By Anthony Reyes
 3 days ago
Niagara County announced it is participating in a state pilot program for recruitment of correction officers.

According to a release, the program will score candidates on baseline criteria like training and experience and will eliminate the need to take a civil service exam.

If you're interested you have until November 29 to complete an application and then until January 15, 2023 to fill out an online questionnaire. The applications will be graded by the state to create a hiring list. You must still pass a physical agility test, but will be allowed a second attempt if needed.

“We see significant benefits to this pilot program as we believe it focuses more on individual qualifications and experience, which will lead to a stronger pool of applicants. The state is looking to cast a wide net and gives points for a varied range of experience. We also hope this new process will expand the candidate pool since we know there are interested candidates who have been discouraged from applying by their reluctance to take the written test.”
- Mal Needler, Niagara County Personnel Officer.
“The work of correction officers can be challenging. They play a critical role in keeping our community safe by maintaining order inside the walls of our correctional facility. If you are an individual with strong integrity and character, have empathy and an interest in law enforcement, come join the dedicated team at the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.
- Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti

You can find more information here .

