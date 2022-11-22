Read full article on original website
River Falls Journal
Gary J. Hanvelt
Gary J. Hanvelt age 73, of River Falls, died Monday November 21, 2022, at his home in River Falls. Gary was born January 15, 1949, in Plum City. He was the son of Lyman and Audrey (Crain) Hanvelt and grew up in the Rock Elm area of Elmwood. Gary graduated from Elmwood High School in 1967. Gary married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Fritz on February 8, 1969, at the Elmwood United Methodist Church, in Elmwood. Gary attended Chippewa Valley Technical School in Eau Claire for auto mechanics and became a GM Certified Mechanic. After marriage they moved to River Falls where they made their home. Gary worked as an auto mechanic for Moodys Chevrolet in River Falls for approximately 15 years. Gary then went to work for Andersen Windows in Bayport, MN, until he retired in 2007.
River Falls Journal
Margot L King
Margot Lea (Lagesen) King, 82, of River Falls, Wisconsin, died on Saturday, November 12 with her beloved daughters at her side. Her body and mind exhausted after a five-year battle with dementia and cancer could no longer contain her dynamic soul. Margot was born in Ludington Michigan, joining sisters Janet and Carole as the intelligent, strong, and talented daughters of Frederick and Magnhild Lagesen. Frederick and Magnhild owned a Danish bakery and Margot learned the importance of hard work, honesty and devotion to family and country from their example. Margot, even at a very young age, devoted boundless enthusiasm to her independent studies of nature, art, history, literature, politics and music. Margot earned a degree in Music Education at Western Michigan University where she met her husband, James Jenkins King, also a student. The two were well matched intellectually and ideologically and on June 16, 1961 they married.They began their life together in Davison, Michigan where Margot was a music teacher, there she had her first of many magical experiences teaching children to love music and trust themselves. In 1963, Margot and Jim relocated to Lee’s Summit, Missouri, where Jim would earn a Master’s degree from University of Missouri Columbia. There Margot’s attention was fixed on the changing social climate in the south at a critical time in history which fueled her drive to be powerful for the powerless. In 1964, the couple moved to Madison, Wisconsin, where Margot joyfully immersed herself in art, music, culture, politics and then motherhood with the birth of Julie in 1966 Jennifer in 1968. The family of four lived in Madison until 1971 when they relocated to Platteville, Wisconsin, where Jim accepted a professorship in the newly formed Counselor Education Department at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. While in Platteville, Margot, a gratious hostess, creator and patron of the arts, studied geology, mining history, astronomy, theater, music, and women’s history, the world banking system, etc. for her own enlightenment and then earned a Masters Degree in Counseling. That degree led her to an exceptionally rewarding 12-year career as a guidance counselor at a school near LaCross Wisconsin. Upon retirement, Margot lived her dream of traveling locally and internationally and enjoyed every minute of it. After Jim lost his battle with cancer in 2007, Margot relocated to River Falls, WI to be closer to her daughters and granddaughters. Margot embraced her life in River Falls and continued exploring and learning until the end.
River Falls Journal
Ronald E. Troyer
Ronald (Ron) E. age 76 of Hudson, WI died peacefully on November 21, 2022 at United Hospital in St. Paul, MN. He was born on July 20, 1946 in Elkhart, IN the son of Kenneth and Gladys Irene (Monroe) Troyer. Ron grew up in Elkhart graduating from Elkhart High School in 1964. He attended the University of Minnesota graduating with Bachelor of Science Degree in 1968 and then a Master’s in Education from Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH in 1979. He would meet another U of MN student in the late 1960s and it wouldn’t take long for both to know they were meant for each other. Ron and his wife Jean were married on June 9, 1968 in the Hamline United Methodist Church, St. Paul and celebrated fifty-three years of marriage together. Ron and Jean loved spending time together at the Hudson Library and the Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson.
River Falls Journal
Weekend planner: Christmas events mark Friday after Thanksgiving
Kick off your holiday this year in charming historic Hudson. Light Up Hudson is a local favorite for both the beauty and the magic. During this free event, Friday, Nov. 25, 7-8:30 p.m. Santa is escorted to Lakefront Park. With a wave of his wand, he illuminates the thousands of twinkling lights in the lavish holiday display along the St. Croix River. It promises to be a magical evening for everyone, no matter what age you happen to be.
River Falls Journal
Photos: Vintage Tudor style house for sale in River Falls
Step back into 1933 with this fantastic vintage Tudor style home with amazing details. Highlights of the home include two fireplaces, one on the main level and the other on the lower level, and a sun room and screen porch with flagstone flooring and a Tiffany style lamp. Beautiful details...
River Falls Journal
River Falls police reports
Damage to property, 7:28 a.m., 523 South Wasson Lane. Damage to property, 9:37 a.m., 811 East Cascade Ave. Sexual assault, 10:56 a.m., 2815 Prairie Drive. Fraud complaint, 12:34 p.m., 104 East Locust St. Vehicle accident, 8:48 a.m., 818 Cemetery Road. Fraud complaint, 3:09 p.m., 284 Kusilek St. Nov. 8. Vehicle...
River Falls Journal
Council recap; noise control ordinance amended
The River Falls City Council amended a noise control ordinance at their meeting on Nov. 23. The amendment targets operating blowers, fans and engines. The amendment prohibits operation from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. if the equipment causes noise that disrupts or annoys people at their residence. The amendment clarifies...
