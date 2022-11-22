On today’s edition of Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by German American Bank, we sat down with Brooke Peterson. She spoke to us about a few local holiday events happening at the historic Riverview Marketplace. Firstly, we have the Christmas Marketplace happening Wednesday, November 30th at 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. There, you can browse local vendors for those last minute holiday shopping needs. With free admission to boot, this surely isn’t an event you’ll want to miss! The other event we learned about are the ever famous Candlelight Tours held at the historic Riverview Museum. These tours will be guided by costumed staff on Saturday, December 10th from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM. There, you’ll be taken back in time to learn about Victorian Christmas Traditions as you move through the Hobson House. The newly debuted Bowling Green Trolley will also be there to shuttle guests up the hill from the parking lot to the house. Tours are open and free to the public, no reservation needed! If you’d like more information about both of these events, you can click here.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO