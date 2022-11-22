Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBKO
Thanksgiving dinners being served, delivered throughout the area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thanksgiving meals are being served to the community for those who need a meal. Below are dinners and their times and contact information. LD Ralph Bunche Community Center 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Cave City Senior Center at noon on Thanksgiving Day.
wnky.com
BGHS ‘College Cohort’ featured in Forbes; praised for easing Purples’ college transitions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Big congrats to one Bowling Green city school – freshly featured in Forbes magazine for its innovative “College Cohort”. Superintendent Gary Fields and his staff designed the college-style learning in 2019 after asking WKU what challenges they saw BGHS alums face. He...
whopam.com
Pioneers continue long tradition of handing out hot Thanksgiving dinners
Pioneers, Inc. continued a tradition nearly four decades long Thanksgiving Day by handing out hundreds of hot Thanksgiving dinner plates to anyone who needed one in front of its headquarters on North Main Street in Hopkinsville. William Brown coordinates the event that began in 1984 and says it’s just a...
wnky.com
Tennessee mother honors late son’s memory by serving others on Thanksgiving
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) – A local bar in Nashville, Tennessee took a break from serving alcohol on Thanksgiving to open its doors to those experiencing homelessness. At Doc Holliday’s Saloon, they handed out coats to those in need. The event was put on to honor Jared Charles’ memory....
wnky.com
Metcalfe County High School student in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
METCALFE CO., Ky.-You might have seen a familiar face on your screen during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade…. Metcalfe County High School student Aidan Grindle was playing with the Macy’s Great American Marching Band in the Big Apple. He has had his eyes on the parade since 2018....
wnky.com
SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – Riverview Marketplace Holiday Events
On today’s edition of Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by German American Bank, we sat down with Brooke Peterson. She spoke to us about a few local holiday events happening at the historic Riverview Marketplace. Firstly, we have the Christmas Marketplace happening Wednesday, November 30th at 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. There, you can browse local vendors for those last minute holiday shopping needs. With free admission to boot, this surely isn’t an event you’ll want to miss! The other event we learned about are the ever famous Candlelight Tours held at the historic Riverview Museum. These tours will be guided by costumed staff on Saturday, December 10th from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM. There, you’ll be taken back in time to learn about Victorian Christmas Traditions as you move through the Hobson House. The newly debuted Bowling Green Trolley will also be there to shuttle guests up the hill from the parking lot to the house. Tours are open and free to the public, no reservation needed! If you’d like more information about both of these events, you can click here.
wnky.com
Window shoppers turn decor gawkers with downtown decorating contest
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Downtown Bowling Green is getting into the holiday spirit this weekend. Local businesses are gearing up for the holiday season with a window decorating contest. “The idea behind the new window decorating contest was actually given to us by one of the downtown retailers when...
wnky.com
Need weekend plans? Check out chainsaw carving at The Reindeer Farm
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Looking for local weekend plans? If the sound of chainsaws, blow torches, and wood shaving appeal to you, look no further. Here in Bowling Green, The Reindeer Farm’s chainsaw carving exhibit. Both Saturday and Sunday, watch Masonville firefighter BJ Raymer turn pieces of wood into Santa’s reindeer before your eyes.
wnky.com
Tornado support group, local woman speak on weather-related PTSD, anxiety
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – As we near the anniversary of the tornadoes that tore through south central Kentucky, some residents of Bowling Green and Warren County might have been on edge Wednesday as the county outdoor warning sirens accidentally sounded. Even now, almost a year later, many struggle with...
WBKO
Med Center employee donates kidney to Bowling Green resident after reposting her story on Facebook
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -It all began with a Facebook post asking for help after Bowing Green’s Cindy Murphy discovered she would soon need a new kidney when doctors explained to her that hers was functioning at only 23% in January of 2017. “My doctor said, ‘honey, you’re only...
wnky.com
Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society holds Black Friday adoption sale
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’re in search of a new friend, you’re in luck!. Warren County’s local animal shelter is having half off all adoption fees for Black Friday weekend. The Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society is offering the sale from Friday, Nov. 25 to...
wnky.com
Edmonson County welcomes visitors with new sign
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. – Edmonson County is making some changes amid the upcoming season. The county removed the old welcome signs and has replaced them with new reflective signs featuring the new county logo. The Edmonson County Tourism Commission says they want to welcome visitors with “a splash of...
wnky.com
Med Center Health warns of RSV hospitalization spike to come soon
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health is warning that there might be a high number of hospitalizations due to RSV in the coming weeks. Dr. Suman Shekar, who works in internal medicine and pediatrics, says that hospitals in Louisville and Lexington are completely full that they’ve had to turn people away…they can’t accommodate all patients. Many kids are on ventilators or in the ICU.
wnky.com
WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has died following a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Nov. 25 around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident near the 1000 block of Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a male passenger...
wnky.com
Teresa’s Restaurant continues Thanksgiving tradition of giving back
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One local restaurant is contributing to the holiday spirit today. Teresa’s Restaurant is a family-owned and operated establishment here in Bowling Green. The restaurant has been around for close to 30 years but with different owners. Located on Gordon Avenue, they have been giving...
WSMV
Body of Vanderbilt student found in New Hampshire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a missing Vanderbilt University student was found Wednesday in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry and chemical biology, went on a hike on Sunday while home for Thanksgiving break and never returned. She turned 20 years old on Wednesday, the same day officers found her body.
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – Laurie and Skylar
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we have Laurie and Skylar!. They are a bonded pair and must be adopted together. They are extremely sweet and loving and and looking for a forever home to take care of both of them.
wnky.com
Thanksgiving leftover safety for family and fur babies
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – It’s that time of year again to dig into grandma’s bacon-greased green beans. Maybe you’ll grab a slice of home-cooked honey-glazed ham. For us humans, eating these Southern staples may lead to a loosened belt buckle. However, for our pets, these greasy foods can cause major stomach problems.
wcluradio.com
Glasgow native among new troopers to join state police force
BOWLING GREEN — Kentucky State Police announced last week that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are ready to report for duty. Among those were four cadets from the Post 3 area and a Glasgow native. Landon Key was one of the four cadets...
WBKO
Glasgow’s Dunkin’ Donuts to close temporarily
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - After a busy grand opening, the Dunkin’ Donuts in Glasgow will have to temporarily close. Dunkin’ officials wrote a message on social media saying they will temporarily close the store and will reopen on Nov. 26. “We understand this news may come as a...
Comments / 0