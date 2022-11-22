ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnky.com

SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – Riverview Marketplace Holiday Events

On today’s edition of Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by German American Bank, we sat down with Brooke Peterson. She spoke to us about a few local holiday events happening at the historic Riverview Marketplace. Firstly, we have the Christmas Marketplace happening Wednesday, November 30th at 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. There, you can browse local vendors for those last minute holiday shopping needs. With free admission to boot, this surely isn’t an event you’ll want to miss! The other event we learned about are the ever famous Candlelight Tours held at the historic Riverview Museum. These tours will be guided by costumed staff on Saturday, December 10th from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM. There, you’ll be taken back in time to learn about Victorian Christmas Traditions as you move through the Hobson House. The newly debuted Bowling Green Trolley will also be there to shuttle guests up the hill from the parking lot to the house. Tours are open and free to the public, no reservation needed! If you’d like more information about both of these events, you can click here.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Window shoppers turn decor gawkers with downtown decorating contest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Downtown Bowling Green is getting into the holiday spirit this weekend. Local businesses are gearing up for the holiday season with a window decorating contest. “The idea behind the new window decorating contest was actually given to us by one of the downtown retailers when...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Need weekend plans? Check out chainsaw carving at The Reindeer Farm

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Looking for local weekend plans? If the sound of chainsaws, blow torches, and wood shaving appeal to you, look no further. Here in Bowling Green, The Reindeer Farm’s chainsaw carving exhibit. Both Saturday and Sunday, watch Masonville firefighter BJ Raymer turn pieces of wood into Santa’s reindeer before your eyes.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Edmonson County welcomes visitors with new sign

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. – Edmonson County is making some changes amid the upcoming season. The county removed the old welcome signs and has replaced them with new reflective signs featuring the new county logo. The Edmonson County Tourism Commission says they want to welcome visitors with “a splash of...
wnky.com

Med Center Health warns of RSV hospitalization spike to come soon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health is warning that there might be a high number of hospitalizations due to RSV in the coming weeks. Dr. Suman Shekar, who works in internal medicine and pediatrics, says that hospitals in Louisville and Lexington are completely full that they’ve had to turn people away…they can’t accommodate all patients. Many kids are on ventilators or in the ICU.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man has died following a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Nov. 25 around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident near the 1000 block of Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a male passenger...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WSMV

Body of Vanderbilt student found in New Hampshire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a missing Vanderbilt University student was found Wednesday in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry and chemical biology, went on a hike on Sunday while home for Thanksgiving break and never returned. She turned 20 years old on Wednesday, the same day officers found her body.
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

PET OF THE DAY – Laurie and Skylar

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we have Laurie and Skylar!. They are a bonded pair and must be adopted together. They are extremely sweet and loving and and looking for a forever home to take care of both of them.
MORGANTOWN, KY
wnky.com

Thanksgiving leftover safety for family and fur babies

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – It’s that time of year again to dig into grandma’s bacon-greased green beans. Maybe you’ll grab a slice of home-cooked honey-glazed ham. For us humans, eating these Southern staples may lead to a loosened belt buckle. However, for our pets, these greasy foods can cause major stomach problems.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Glasgow native among new troopers to join state police force

BOWLING GREEN — Kentucky State Police announced last week that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are ready to report for duty. Among those were four cadets from the Post 3 area and a Glasgow native. Landon Key was one of the four cadets...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Glasgow’s Dunkin’ Donuts to close temporarily

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - After a busy grand opening, the Dunkin’ Donuts in Glasgow will have to temporarily close. Dunkin’ officials wrote a message on social media saying they will temporarily close the store and will reopen on Nov. 26. “We understand this news may come as a...
GLASGOW, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy