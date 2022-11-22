Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reveals Favorite The Walking Dead Scene
Jeffrey Dean Morgan says that he is so proud of the work he did on The Walking Dead, that he wouldn't change a thing. Given the chance to go back and revisit the series, Morgan told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, he would not make any changes, because he is proud of the cast and crew and thinks that they brought their A-game to every scene. One scene, apparently, stands above some others -- at least for upper management. In that same interview, Morgan told us that AMC brass approached him to tell him one of his scenes in the finale was a big winner.
ComicBook
Doctor Who: Once and Future Starring David Tennant, Christopher Eccleston, and More Past Doctors Announced
It's Doctor Who Day, the perfect time for Big Finish to announce an epic seven-Doctor crossover story for the 60th anniversary starring at least seven past Doctor Who stars. Doctor Who: Once and Future will feature Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann (four of whom showed up in Jodie Whittaker's final Doctor Who episode), Christopher Eccleston (who previously teased his involvement in a 60th anniversary Doctor Who story), and David Tennant (who will play the Fourteenth Doctor in the upcoming Doctor Who 60th-anniversary television specials) in an eight-part event that celebrates the history of the long-running sci-fi television series, with more guest stars still to be revealed. Big Finish will release the series monthly, with the first seven parts debuting between May and October 2023, and a "coda" following in November 2024. Here's a tease of the story, via Big Finish:
ComicBook
The Walking Dead: Seth Gilliam on Father Gabriel's Full-Circle Ending (Exclusive)
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. "People remember the last thing that you do," preached Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) on the final episodes of The Walking Dead. "The end of each story is very important. How do you want yours to end?" For Father Gabriel Stokes, the answer brought the priest's story full circle in Sunday's "Rest in Peace" series finale of The Walking Dead. "It was really exciting, and humbling, and a little terrifying as well," says the actor who has played Gabriel since the Season 5 episode "Strangers" in 2014.
ComicBook
Chucky Creator Confirms Crossover Talks Are Happening (Exclusive)
Ever since the days of Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman and House of Dracula, horror movie characters have been crossing over in some form. The potential hasn't really been explored all that much in recent years, though fans were gifted Alien vs Predator, Freddy vs Jason, and Sadako vs. Kayako (a battle of the spirits from Ringu and The Grudge) to mixed results. One character that has always felt ripe for a title match against another character is Chucky, and series creator Don Mancini has long been vocal about the potential for it all. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview about the season 2 finale of the Chucky TV series, Mancini confirmed to us that crossover talks are not just pie-in-the-sky ideas, but something that is actively being considered.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Breaks Down Timeline of Season 2 Episodes
Star Wars: Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy has expressed on multiple occasions that his plans for Season 2 were to break the season into three-episode chunks, with each arc taking place a year apart in the life of Diego Luna's Cassian, though the filmmaker recently got much more specific about how much time each arc will cover. According to Gilroy, a majority of the episodes will unfold over just a few days, while one three-episode arc is set to chronicle multiple weeks, all leading up to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Season 1 of Star Wars: Andor is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+ and Season 2 is currently in production.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Confirms SPOILER Is Really Dead
Over the course of the first season of Star Wars: Andor, audiences both met and had to say goodbye to a number of compelling characters, though the nature of the Star Wars fandom means that speculation always surrounds the concept of a character truly being dead. Now that the Season 1 finale of Andor is streaming on Disney+, fans witnessed various compelling sequences that only saw speculation about the fate of select figures grow stronger in support of both their death and their survival, but at least as far as one significant figure is concerned, showrunner Tony Gilroy confirmed they are definitively dead.
ComicBook
Disney+ Removes Guardians of the Galaxy Episodes After Accidentally Spoiling Upcoming Special
Disney+ may have inadvertently just spoiled the next Marvel project hitting the service. Wednesday, the Marvel Studios Legends episodes for Drax and Mantis went live on the platform. The episodes, which run between five to 10 minutes, were quickly scrubbed from the platform after the internet caught onto a peculiar scene included in the Mantis episode.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Alternate Ending Revealed
The series finale of The Walking Dead originally ended how the show started: with Rick Grimes riding into post-apocalyptic Atlanta. Titled "Rest in Peace," the series finale jumped one year into the future before a coda scene revealed the returns of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). The final shot of The Walking Dead was of Rick and Michonne's children, Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) and younger brother Rick "RJ" Grimes Jr. (Antony Azor), looking to the future. But the episode reportedly ended much differently, with a lengthier flash forward in a final sequence that was filmed but deleted.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Confirms Major Mantis Theory
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now on Disney+, bringing some delightful festive cheer into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Billed as an "epilogue" to the franchise's Phase 4, the Special Presentation delivered a lot of endearing moments, as well as some shocking connections to larger Marvel lore. Chief among these was a storyline involving Mantis (Pom Klementieff) — confirming a long-standing theory that fans have had since 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Obviously, major spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special lurk below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director Breaks Silence After Film's Successful Premiere
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler is thanking audiences for their support of the film, following its impressive performance at the box office. In an open letter posted to Marvel Studios' social media accounts on Wednesday night, Coogler expressed gratitude to the fans who have shown up for the film, ultimately leading to it grossing over $500 million globally thus far. The film serves as the cinematic conclusion to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and also deals with the passing of franchise star Chadwick Boseman.
ComicBook
Jessica Chastain Reveals What Made Her Most Nervous About Playing Tammy Wynette in Upcoming Showtime Series
In the upcoming Showtime limited series George & Tammy, Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon take on the roles of two of country music's biggest icons, Tammy Wynette and George Jones, but it turns out that portraying the couple, referred to as Mr. and Mrs. Country music in the 1970s, by itself wasn't what made Chastain the most nervous. It turns out it was the singing. Speaking with ET, Chastain revealed that it was singing in the series that made her the most nervous as both she and Shannon used their own singing voices in the project.
ComicBook
Everything We Know About Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches
AMC's Interview With the Vampire ended its first season just a couple of weeks ago, but the network's Immortal Universe, built on adaptations of Anne Rice's iconic novels, is only getting started. Coming up in January, the network will debut its second series of that new world of stories, bringing viewers into the world of not more vampires, but witches with Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. The series was first announced in August 2021and with the popularity of Interview With the Vampire, fans are eager to see what's in store as this new series dives into the world of magic — and family secrets.
ComicBook
New Percy Jackson Actor Praises Upcoming Disney+ Series
Percy Jackson and the Olympians is approaching its final months of production. The Disney+ serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels kicked off filming this past June and has utilized both on-location sets as well as a brand-new StageCraft virtual set from Industrial Light & Magic. While the core trio of Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), Annabeth Chase (Leah Jeffries), and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) has been known for months, Percy Jackson continues to add top talent to its supporting ensemble. Since Camp Half-Blood's crew was announced, acclaimed actors like Lin-Manuel Miranda, WWE Hall of Famers like Adam "Edge" Copeland, and upcoming stars like Charlie Bushnell have rounded out the bill.
ComicBook
Watch The Walking Dead's Rick & Michonne Ending Scene
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. The Walking Dead started as a story about a man searching for his missing family in the zombie apocalypse. 11 seasons, 12 years, and 177 episodes later, The Walking Dead ended with the start of another story about the missing Rick Grimes' (Andrew Lincoln) search for his family. Closing out Sunday's "Rest in Peace" series finale was a coda scene featuring the return of Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira), who will next reunite in the all-new Rick & Michonne spin-off series coming to AMC in 2023.
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Finally Gets a Part 2 Release Date
It's time to head back to the Windy City, because Netflix's Chicago Party Aunt is about to return. On Wednesday, Netflix announced the long-awaited release date for the show's second batch of episodes, which will be arriving on the streaming platform on Friday, December 30th. This will be over a year after the show's first "Part" of episodes arrived in September of 2021.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Brings Michael Rooker Back in Surprising Way
As teased by Marvel Studios earlier this month, Michael Rooker is involved with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Fans of the Guardians franchise will know, however, that Rooker's Yondu Udonta died in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and James Gunn has been adamant about about keeping dead characters dead. So how does Yondu manage to return in the Holiday Special? Full spoilers up ahead for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special!
ComicBook
Magic Mike's Last Dance Ends With a 30-Minute Dance Sequence
As the title implies, Magic Mike's Last Dance aims to be the sendoff to Channing Tatum's Mike Lane and, according to director Steven Soderbergh, the film will send the character off with a bang. Similar to how Magic Mike XXL concluded with a lengthy dance scene featuring the ensemble of lead characters, the director teased that this new film will end with a 30-minute dance sequence to ensure the character gets the conclusion that he deserves. As seen in previous films, Tatum will surely be up to the physical challenge. Magic Mike's Last Dance is set to hit theaters on February 10, 2023.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's Kevin Bacon Addresses His MCU Debut
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special star Kevin Bacon addressed the first time he came up in the MCU. Speaking to Yahoo's Kevin Polowy, the beloved actor explained his stunned reaction to the name-drop in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. Hearing yourself get referenced in any movie would be a shock. But, when you become a key part of one of the MCU's most beloved group of characters, it can be a lot to take in. Bacon was not expecting it, and James Gunn did not tip him off at all. Apparently, the two had worked together in the past, but he wasn't going to spoil the surprise. Fans and the star alike crowded into the theater to see the first Guardians and came away loving what they saw. Check out the entire story for yourself down below!
ComicBook
MCU Producer Explains Why There Won't Be a Namor Solo Movie After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
In the weeks since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters, there's a lot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film that has been celebrated and spoken about. Among them is Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the film's central antagonist, and one of the very first superhero characters to ever appear in the pages of Marvel Comics. Despite his illustrious history, Namor has never properly appeared in live-action prior to Wakanda Forever, due in part to his movie rights being tied up at Universal Pictures. As Marvel producer Nate Moore recently revealed, that arrangement with Universal actually had an impact on how Namor could be used in Wakanda Forever's marketing — and while Namor "can return", that deal currently stands in the way of Marvel Studios potentially producing a Namor solo movie.
ComicBook
The Santa Clause: Tim Allen Reveals Plot Hole He "Never Understood"
The Santa Clauses is the long-awaited limited series that continues the story of Tim Allen's Scott Calvin AKA Santa Claus. The actor first played the role in The Santa Clause back in 1994, and there's one moment that many fans have questioned over the years. One of the Internet's favorite jokes has been how messed up it was that Allen's character accidentally killed the original Santa. At D23 Expo in September, it was revealed that the previous Santa's death would be addressed in the new series, which is currently three episodes deep on Disney+. During a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, Allen admitted the death of Santa in the original film was a plot hole he "never understood."
Comments / 0