ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

Comments / 2

Related
PYMNTS

‘Imposter Calls’ Top FTC Complaint List

You pick up the phone and hear a recorded message, purporting to be from the IRS. For a moment, you’re worried, but eventually, you think “This seems like a scam.”. That’s because it is a scam, and if you’ve received a call like that, you’re likely among the nearly 287,000 Americans who complained to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) this year about so-called “imposter calls.”
PYMNTS

Featurespace Looks to Tackle $2T Money Laundering Wave

Anticipating a wave of fraud tied to a global recession in 2023, financial crime prevention firm Featurespace says it is building an artificial intelligence (AI) system to help banks and payments service providers (PSPs) detect financial crime. The British company says it has received funding from the U.K. and U.S....
PYMNTS

DOJ Charges 2 in $575M Crypto Mining Scam

An already edgey cryptocurrency market was given additional cause for fear Monday following reports that two Estonian nationals have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a massive international money laundering and fraud scheme. According to a Monday (Nov. 21) press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Sergei Potapenko...
OHIO STATE
Advocate Andy

FTC Takes Action Against Timeshare Exit Scammers

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced the filing of a formal complaint against a timeshare exit company that allegedly defrauded consumers of $90 million. The complaint alleges that Consumer Law Protections and their related companies scammed consumers - mostly older adults - of more than $90 million in a timeshare exit scam.
ZDNet

Police are sending messages to 70,000 people who may have fallen victim to phone scammers

Police are sending text messages to over 70,000 people to warn them that they've fallen victim to online-banking scams, and telling them how to take action. The messages are being sent by the Metropolitan Police as part of the UK's biggest ever anti-fraud crackdown, following an international operation to shut down a cyber-criminal service. The operation was led by the Met and involving law enforcement agencies in Europe, Australia, the US, Ukraine, and Canada, resulting in the arrest of 142 suspected cyber criminals.
The Associated Press

Despite Recession Indicators, 88% of U.S. Business Owners or Executives Expect to Make the Same or More this Holiday Season, According to New Data from Fiverr

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has compiled new data revealing how small-to-medium-sized retail and e-commerce businesses in the U.S. plan to navigate an uncertain holiday shopping season. Fiverr conducted a nationwide survey of 505 business owners and executives, shedding light on the tactics businesses are using to remain competitive and their expectations for sales performance compared to last year. The findings reveal that while many business leaders anticipate challenges due to inflation and a looming recession, with the right strategy and preparation, they remain largely optimistic about their sales this year.
WXII 12

Better Business Bureau warns about the '12 scams of Christmas'

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Protecting yourself and your wallet. As we get deeper into the holiday season, the Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers to be aware of several different types of scams. The BBB came up with a list called "The 12 Scams of Christmas," which are scams most...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
TechRadar

Watch out - scammers are impersonating DHL and DPD this Black Friday

Fake text messages impersonating well-known delivery companies have risen rapidly in recent weeks, with scammers expected to take full advantage of the upcoming Black Friday retail spree. Cybersecurity firm Proofpoint has reported a significant recent surge in SMS scams - known as ‘smishing’ - that pretend to be from legitimate...
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Russia stole the passwords of 50 million users

For the past seven to eight months, we have been constantly reading or listening to Russia’s negative involvement in cybersecurity. Now, the latest that has been published by Group-IB claims Moscow’s involvement in the password stealing of over 50 million users. Yes, according to a report compiled after...
PYMNTS

US Senators Ask SoFi About Its Banking Law Compliance

Four U.S. senators have signed a letter to SoFi Technologies CEO Anthony Noto expressing concerns about the online personal finance company and online bank’s digital asset trading activities and asking if it is working to conform them to U.S. banking law. Noting that SoFi is now a bank holding...
pymnts.com

Staffing and Wage Access Get Digital Do-Over as Healthcare Delivery Changes

As healthcare delivery models expand, questions around facility needs, staff demands over shifts, wage access and more are advancing rapidly, and digital platforms are leaning into harmonizing this highly complex set of patient, professional and institutional requirements. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for J.P. Morgan Chase “Tech Voices” Series, Clipboard...
PYMNTS

Conflict of Interest Costs SBF His Lawyers

Add this to the list of troubles befalling FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried this month: his law firm has reportedly stopped representing him due to an apparent conflict of interest. Paul Weiss – a nearly 150-year-old firm that has represented companies like Amazon and PayPal – said it has stopped representing...
PYMNTS

What SMBs Need to Know About Accepting Crypto

Back in October — in what seems a lifetime ago in the cryptocurrency world — PYMNTS and BitPay’s “Shopping With Cryptocurrency” study found that “tech-driven” consumers, representing roughly 15% of all consumers and 22% of past or present cryptocurrency holders, are the most likely to transact with it.
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy