‘Imposter Calls’ Top FTC Complaint List
You pick up the phone and hear a recorded message, purporting to be from the IRS. For a moment, you’re worried, but eventually, you think “This seems like a scam.”. That’s because it is a scam, and if you’ve received a call like that, you’re likely among the nearly 287,000 Americans who complained to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) this year about so-called “imposter calls.”
Featurespace Looks to Tackle $2T Money Laundering Wave
Anticipating a wave of fraud tied to a global recession in 2023, financial crime prevention firm Featurespace says it is building an artificial intelligence (AI) system to help banks and payments service providers (PSPs) detect financial crime. The British company says it has received funding from the U.K. and U.S....
DOJ Charges 2 in $575M Crypto Mining Scam
An already edgey cryptocurrency market was given additional cause for fear Monday following reports that two Estonian nationals have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a massive international money laundering and fraud scheme. According to a Monday (Nov. 21) press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Sergei Potapenko...
Banks are reminding customers to keep account secure as several see similar fraudulent charges
Arvest Bank is reminding you to keep your bank account secure after some on social media are speaking out about their debit accounts being hacked.
Riskiest Places To Swipe Your Credit Card
Credit card fraud has become a constant and pervasive threat, and debit cards aren't immune to being stolen either. The Federal Trade Commission reported 66,090 instances of credit card...
FTC Takes Action Against Timeshare Exit Scammers
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced the filing of a formal complaint against a timeshare exit company that allegedly defrauded consumers of $90 million. The complaint alleges that Consumer Law Protections and their related companies scammed consumers - mostly older adults - of more than $90 million in a timeshare exit scam.
Amazon Warns Order Scams Are on the Rise After Initiating Takedowns of 20,000 Phishing Websites
As the holiday season approaches, so do more scammers intent on fleecing money out of vulnerable or unprotected victims. Per ABC News, Amazon has already begun takedowns of more than 20,000 phishing...
Amazon warns about online scams: How to protect your money
Online shopping giant Amazon is warning customers about an increase in online and text message scams.
Police are sending messages to 70,000 people who may have fallen victim to phone scammers
Police are sending text messages to over 70,000 people to warn them that they've fallen victim to online-banking scams, and telling them how to take action. The messages are being sent by the Metropolitan Police as part of the UK's biggest ever anti-fraud crackdown, following an international operation to shut down a cyber-criminal service. The operation was led by the Met and involving law enforcement agencies in Europe, Australia, the US, Ukraine, and Canada, resulting in the arrest of 142 suspected cyber criminals.
12 Days of Scams | How scammers swindle holiday shoppers out of money
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's the holiday season, which means scammers are in full swing. The Better Business Bureau provided a list of 12 things to watch for during this scam season. "We're here to create a marketplace of trust between consumers and businesses," said Tony Binkley with the Better...
Despite Recession Indicators, 88% of U.S. Business Owners or Executives Expect to Make the Same or More this Holiday Season, According to New Data from Fiverr
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has compiled new data revealing how small-to-medium-sized retail and e-commerce businesses in the U.S. plan to navigate an uncertain holiday shopping season. Fiverr conducted a nationwide survey of 505 business owners and executives, shedding light on the tactics businesses are using to remain competitive and their expectations for sales performance compared to last year. The findings reveal that while many business leaders anticipate challenges due to inflation and a looming recession, with the right strategy and preparation, they remain largely optimistic about their sales this year.
Better Business Bureau warns about the '12 scams of Christmas'
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Protecting yourself and your wallet. As we get deeper into the holiday season, the Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers to be aware of several different types of scams. The BBB came up with a list called "The 12 Scams of Christmas," which are scams most...
Food Stamps: Fraud and Theft Are on the Rise — How Can You Prevent Them?
Fraud and theft involving food stamps have become so rampant in recent months that some recipients want to hold government agencies legally responsible when benefits are stolen. Among the complaints...
Watch out - scammers are impersonating DHL and DPD this Black Friday
Fake text messages impersonating well-known delivery companies have risen rapidly in recent weeks, with scammers expected to take full advantage of the upcoming Black Friday retail spree. Cybersecurity firm Proofpoint has reported a significant recent surge in SMS scams - known as ‘smishing’ - that pretend to be from legitimate...
Don't get scammed this holiday season. Here's what to watch out for
While you're shopping for gifts and considering Giving Tuesday donations, bear in mind that scammers and fraudsters want to take advantage.
Russia stole the passwords of 50 million users
For the past seven to eight months, we have been constantly reading or listening to Russia’s negative involvement in cybersecurity. Now, the latest that has been published by Group-IB claims Moscow’s involvement in the password stealing of over 50 million users. Yes, according to a report compiled after...
US Senators Ask SoFi About Its Banking Law Compliance
Four U.S. senators have signed a letter to SoFi Technologies CEO Anthony Noto expressing concerns about the online personal finance company and online bank’s digital asset trading activities and asking if it is working to conform them to U.S. banking law. Noting that SoFi is now a bank holding...
Staffing and Wage Access Get Digital Do-Over as Healthcare Delivery Changes
As healthcare delivery models expand, questions around facility needs, staff demands over shifts, wage access and more are advancing rapidly, and digital platforms are leaning into harmonizing this highly complex set of patient, professional and institutional requirements. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for J.P. Morgan Chase “Tech Voices” Series, Clipboard...
Conflict of Interest Costs SBF His Lawyers
Add this to the list of troubles befalling FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried this month: his law firm has reportedly stopped representing him due to an apparent conflict of interest. Paul Weiss – a nearly 150-year-old firm that has represented companies like Amazon and PayPal – said it has stopped representing...
What SMBs Need to Know About Accepting Crypto
Back in October — in what seems a lifetime ago in the cryptocurrency world — PYMNTS and BitPay’s “Shopping With Cryptocurrency” study found that “tech-driven” consumers, representing roughly 15% of all consumers and 22% of past or present cryptocurrency holders, are the most likely to transact with it.
