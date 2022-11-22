Archbold Medical Center to host 'Tree of Lights' event in Thomasville

Archbold Medical Center is set to host a Tree of Lights event on Dec.6, encouraging the community to come out and join them for the arrival of Santa Claus and more.

The tree lighting ceremony is set to take place on the front lawn of John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville, Ga on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. Santa Claus, refreshments, hot chocolate and s'mores will be in attendance along with holiday music.

The event benefits Hospice of Southwest Georgia.

