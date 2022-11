BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It's a quick turnaround for the No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers, who take a quick break for Thanksgiving before returning to action on Friday. Indiana hosts the third and final game of the Hoosier Classic on 12:30 p.m. ET against Jackson State. The Hoosiers let Little Rock hang around for most of Wednesday's game, but ultimately pulled away with an 87-68 win to move to 5-0.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO