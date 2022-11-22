Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Kristal Lugo Torres, 28, 109 Jubilee St., New Britain, second-degree breach of peace. Jacqueline Roman, 56, 109 Jubilee St. Flr. 2, New Britain, second-degree breach of peace. Mikolaj Skwarek, 19, 594 Burritt St., New Britain, two counts - carrying pistol w/o permit, operation of drug factory, three counts - pos control substance – first offense, pos large cap mag obt b4-4/13, ill poss weapon in motor vehicle, poss w/ intent narcotic substance, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance, improperuse-marker/lic/rgstr, operate/parks unregistered mv, sale of narcotic substance.
New Britain Herald
Southington man pleads not guilty in robbery that prompted 'secure mode' at school
SOUTHINGTON – A Southington man has pleaded not guilty in a local bank robbery that prompted an elementary school to enter a “secure mode” in the fall of 2021. David Latino, 50, of 103 Sandra Lane, is expected to have a pretrial hearing on Dec. 22 after he was granted a continuance last week in New Britain Superior Court.
Meriden Man Accused Of Assaulting Victim In Front Of Children Outside CT Post Mall In Milford
A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a victim in front of children outside a busy mall in Connecticut. The incident happened in New Haven County on Thanksgiving Eve at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford at around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, Milford Police said. Officers spoke to...
wiltonbulletin.com
Release of violent offenders in CT under review after Naugatuck felon accused of killing his child
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Despite a criminal history fraught with violence and income low enough to be eligible for a public defender, a Naugatuck man was free after posting $375,000 bond and was able to live with his 11-month-old daughter who police say he killed last week.
mycitizensnews.com
Pair charged in Waterbury murder
WATERBURY — Police have charged two women with the murder of a 34-year-old Waterbury woman who worked with special-needs children in what police say was a crime of opportunity. Shelly K. Stamp, of 143 Newbury St. in the city’s East End, died Oct. 29 following a robbery involving Heather...
New Britain Herald
Hartford man pleads not guilty to 2017 homicide in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – A Hartford man has pleaded not guilty to charges tied to a 2017 homicide in New Britain. Rodney Ford, 31, pleaded not guilty to two felony charges during a hearing in New Britain Superior Court last week. He has been held on $1 million bond since his arrest last month.
Eyewitness News
State police release statistics on Thanksgiving enforcement
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - It has already been a busy Thanksgiving holiday for state police. They kicked off their annual enforcement period for the holiday yesterday. The roads aren’t nearly as busy as they were yesterday, but state police are making sure things are safe for the whole holiday weekend.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Police Investigate Shooting/Robbery
2022-11-25@5:40PMish–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a robbery at the Chinese Restaurant at Wade and Wood Street. A gunshot was fired hitting a worker of the restaurant fortunately grazing him on the side of his face. He refused medical treatment. A secondary crime scene was found on Honeyspot Road with heavy police presence from both Stratford and Bridgeport. They were investigating a car and a K-9 was brought to the scene but apparently, they did not turn up anything at this time.
Three wounded in Hartford stabbing: PD
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people were wounded during a stabbing incident in Hartford this week. According to Hartford police, three victims arrived at Hartford Hospital with stab wounds. They were involved in a physical altercation when the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed all three of them. The incident occurred in the area of […]
New Britain Herald
Newington man seriously injured in Route 9 crash in New Britain on Thanksgiving
NEW BRITAIN – A Newington man was seriously injured in a car crash on Thanksgiving in New Britain. State police on Friday identified the victim as Nicholas Pizzuto, 20, of Old Farm Road in Newington. Troopers said Pizzuto, driving a 1997 Lincoln Mark VIII around 1:47 p.m., was heading...
mycitizensnews.com
Cop hit by bullet
WATERBURY — A Naugatuck police officer assigned to the Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force is recovering after being grazed by a bullet Nov. 16 in Waterbury. The injured officer and another police officer were in a vehicle conducting surveillance on Chase Parkway near the Interstate 84 entrance ramp when the shooting occurred at 10:08 p.m.
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Smoke Shop Robbery
On 10/15/2022 at approximately 9:00pm, an armed robbery occurred at Smoke Vibes located at 50 Bridge St. Investigators are looking to identify the female pictured in the attached photos who may have relevant information about the incident. Information (including anonymous information) can be provided by calling the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885, or via Tip411 at https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553.
Man in critical condition after shooting on MacArthur Dr. in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured in a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon, according to the police. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 3:34 p.m. and located a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound on Manhan Street. During the investigation, police learned the victim was […]
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Illegal Cannabis Sales
#Ansoinia CT– On November 21, 2022, the Ansonia Police Department, working in conjunction with the State of Connecticut Department of Revenue Services, served a search warrant on Mo’s Smoke Shop, 213 Pershing Drive. Numerous items containing cannabis were located and seized from the store. Along with the illegal cannabis products the store was in violation of other State regulations. As a result of the violations the store has been temporarily closed. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Bank Robbery
Police UPDATE: On 11/23/2022 a robbery occurred at the Webster Bank located at 450 Barnum Avenue in Stratford. During the incident, a white or Hispanic male robbed approximately $365 dollars. No weapons were displayed and no one was injured. The suspect was left in a dark colored vehicle. The investigation is active at this time.
NBC Connecticut
Two Men Struck and Killed in Hartford Remembered
Family, friends and coworkers are remembering two men who were struck and killed while walking in Hartford Wednesday morning. “Everybody just is absolutely devastated and cannot make sense out of this,” said Barry Simon, Oak Hill president and CEO. Steve Famiglietti is being remembered for his courage, thoughtfulness and...
News 12
Police: Stratford man arrested for shooting man he was arguing with
A Stratford man is facing attempt to commit murder charges after an argument turned violent. Police say Eugene Delevante shot the man he was fighting with around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The victim was treated and released from the hospital. Delevante is also charged with assault and criminal possession of a...
'We want to know what happened' | Family mourns the death of 2 brothers killed in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — The family of two brothers killed in Hartford gathered tonight for a vigil to honor their memory. The victims, 20-year-old Cesar Deaza-Escobar and 19-year-old Jonas Deaza-Escobar, were killed early Wednesday morning while celebrating Cesar’s 20th birthday. On Thursday, their family spent their first holiday without...
NBC Connecticut
Man Accused of Severely Injuring 5-Month-Old Baby in Plainfield
Police have arrested a man who is accused of severely injuring a baby in Plainfield after a months-long investigation. On August 10, 2022, around 11 p.m., officers received a report from the state Dept. of Children and Families about a 5-month-old infant that was admitted to Connecticut Children's. According to...
New Britain Herald
New Britain teen reported missing
NEW BRITAIN – A teenager from New Britain has gone missing a day before the Thanksgiving holiday. State police have issued a Silver Alert for the disappearance of McKayla Lindo, 15. The teen has been described as Black, standing 5 foot, 2 inches tall, weighing around 120 pounds. A...
