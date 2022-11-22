Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Related
New Britain Herald
Newington police blotter
Naomi Martinez, 51, 23 Beacon St., Newington, disorderly conduct. Richard Martinez, 45, 23 Beacon St., Newington, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Renato V. Colan, 46, 1873 Broad St. Fl. 2, Hartford, disorderly conduct. Nicholas Dorsey, 23, 46 Gaylord Rd., Windsor Locks, first-degree criminal trespass. Eric T. Woodson, 59, 678 Elm St....
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Honesty Love Tirado, 19, of 15 Bay Ave. New Britain, was charged Nov. 9 with sixth degree larceny. Robert Douglas Grayleclair, 41, of 119 Coe Ave., Meriden, was charged Nov. 9 with violation of a protective order. Amanda Rioux, 34, of 55 Eastern Ave., Waterbury, was charged Nov. 11 with...
New Britain Herald
Southington man pleads not guilty in robbery that prompted 'secure mode' at school
SOUTHINGTON – A Southington man has pleaded not guilty in a local bank robbery that prompted an elementary school to enter a “secure mode” in the fall of 2021. David Latino, 50, of 103 Sandra Lane, is expected to have a pretrial hearing on Dec. 22 after he was granted a continuance last week in New Britain Superior Court.
wiltonbulletin.com
Release of violent offenders in CT under review after Naugatuck felon accused of killing his child
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Despite a criminal history fraught with violence and income low enough to be eligible for a public defender, a Naugatuck man was free after posting $375,000 bond and was able to live with his 11-month-old daughter who police say he killed last week.
Meriden Man Accused Of Assaulting Victim In Front Of Children Outside CT Post Mall In Milford
A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a victim in front of children outside a busy mall in Connecticut. The incident happened in New Haven County on Thanksgiving Eve at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford at around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, Milford Police said. Officers spoke to...
New Britain Herald
Hartford man pleads not guilty to 2017 homicide in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – A Hartford man has pleaded not guilty to charges tied to a 2017 homicide in New Britain. Rodney Ford, 31, pleaded not guilty to two felony charges during a hearing in New Britain Superior Court last week. He has been held on $1 million bond since his arrest last month.
New Britain Herald
Newington man seriously injured in Route 9 crash in New Britain on Thanksgiving
NEW BRITAIN – A Newington man was seriously injured in a car crash on Thanksgiving in New Britain. State police on Friday identified the victim as Nicholas Pizzuto, 20, of Old Farm Road in Newington. Troopers said Pizzuto, driving a 1997 Lincoln Mark VIII around 1:47 p.m., was heading...
mycitizensnews.com
Pair charged in Waterbury murder
WATERBURY — Police have charged two women with the murder of a 34-year-old Waterbury woman who worked with special-needs children in what police say was a crime of opportunity. Shelly K. Stamp, of 143 Newbury St. in the city’s East End, died Oct. 29 following a robbery involving Heather...
Teen charged with hanging noose
HEBRON — A 17-year-old has been charged with hanging a noose in the boys’ locker room at RHAM High School last week. The teen, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged with placing a noose on a property and second-degree breach of peace, according to state police.
Three wounded in Hartford stabbing: PD
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people were wounded during a stabbing incident in Hartford this week. According to Hartford police, three victims arrived at Hartford Hospital with stab wounds. They were involved in a physical altercation when the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed all three of them. The incident occurred in the area of […]
New Britain Herald
New Britain teen reported missing
NEW BRITAIN – A teenager from New Britain has gone missing a day before the Thanksgiving holiday. State police have issued a Silver Alert for the disappearance of McKayla Lindo, 15. The teen has been described as Black, standing 5 foot, 2 inches tall, weighing around 120 pounds. A...
Man in critical condition after shooting on MacArthur Dr. in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured in a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon, according to the police. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 3:34 p.m. and located a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound on Manhan Street. During the investigation, police learned the victim was […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Police Investigate Shooting/Robbery
2022-11-25@5:40PMish–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a robbery at the Chinese Restaurant at Wade and Wood Street. A gunshot was fired hitting a worker of the restaurant fortunately grazing him on the side of his face. He refused medical treatment. A secondary crime scene was found on Honeyspot Road with heavy police presence from both Stratford and Bridgeport. They were investigating a car and a K-9 was brought to the scene but apparently, they did not turn up anything at this time.
17-year-old arrested in connection to noose found at Connecticut high school
HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Hebron police arrested a 17-year-old student in connection to the noose that was found at RHAM High School in Hebron. The noose was found on Nov. 18, hanging from the boy’s locker room. Hebron police and Connecticut State Police began investigating immediately, which involved reviewing surveillance footage, conducting canvasses, and lengthy […]
17-Year-Old Charged After Noose Discovered In Locker Room At High School In Tolland County
A 17-year-old has been charged in connection to an incident in which a noose was found in a boys' locker room at a high school in Connecticut. The noose was discovered in Tolland County at the RHAM High School located in Hebron on Friday, Nov. 18. The noose, commonly associated...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man whose murder conviction was tossed pleads not guilty to charges
NEW BRITAIN - A New Britain man whose murder conviction – connected to the killing of a woman who was fatally shot in 2017 – was overturned earlier this year has pleaded not guilty to the charges he now faces in the same case. Patrick Miles, 41, of...
NBC Connecticut
Two Men Struck and Killed in Hartford Remembered
Family, friends and coworkers are remembering two men who were struck and killed while walking in Hartford Wednesday morning. “Everybody just is absolutely devastated and cannot make sense out of this,” said Barry Simon, Oak Hill president and CEO. Steve Famiglietti is being remembered for his courage, thoughtfulness and...
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Smoke Shop Robbery
On 10/15/2022 at approximately 9:00pm, an armed robbery occurred at Smoke Vibes located at 50 Bridge St. Investigators are looking to identify the female pictured in the attached photos who may have relevant information about the incident. Information (including anonymous information) can be provided by calling the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885, or via Tip411 at https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553.
Norwalk Man Charged With Insurance Fraud Over $27K Diamond Ring
A 44-year-old Connecticut man was arrested for filing a bogus insurance claim on a diamond ring valued at $27,000, authorities said. Fairfield County resident Duke Quarshie, of Norwalk, was issued a payment from Assurant Insurance Company in 2016 for a claim regarding the ring in New Jersey, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
NBC Connecticut
Father of Hartford Brothers Killed Reflects on Their Lives During Vigil
A Hartford family is seeking justice for two brothers who were killed earlier this week. Their father said their lives were cut way too short. In a moment of mourning with candles and prayer, people gathered at the Barker Street home where 19-year-old Jonas Deaza-Escobar and 20-year-old Cesar Deaza-Escobar were killed in a shooting Wednesday.
Comments / 0