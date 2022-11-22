ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

Newington police blotter

Naomi Martinez, 51, 23 Beacon St., Newington, disorderly conduct. Richard Martinez, 45, 23 Beacon St., Newington, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Renato V. Colan, 46, 1873 Broad St. Fl. 2, Hartford, disorderly conduct. Nicholas Dorsey, 23, 46 Gaylord Rd., Windsor Locks, first-degree criminal trespass. Eric T. Woodson, 59, 678 Elm St....
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington police blotter

Honesty Love Tirado, 19, of 15 Bay Ave. New Britain, was charged Nov. 9 with sixth degree larceny. Robert Douglas Grayleclair, 41, of 119 Coe Ave., Meriden, was charged Nov. 9 with violation of a protective order. Amanda Rioux, 34, of 55 Eastern Ave., Waterbury, was charged Nov. 11 with...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Hartford man pleads not guilty to 2017 homicide in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – A Hartford man has pleaded not guilty to charges tied to a 2017 homicide in New Britain. Rodney Ford, 31, pleaded not guilty to two felony charges during a hearing in New Britain Superior Court last week. He has been held on $1 million bond since his arrest last month.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Pair charged in Waterbury murder

WATERBURY — Police have charged two women with the murder of a 34-year-old Waterbury woman who worked with special-needs children in what police say was a crime of opportunity. Shelly K. Stamp, of 143 Newbury St. in the city’s East End, died Oct. 29 following a robbery involving Heather...
WATERBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Teen charged with hanging noose

HEBRON — A 17-year-old has been charged with hanging a noose in the boys’ locker room at RHAM High School last week. The teen, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged with placing a noose on a property and second-degree breach of peace, according to state police.
HEBRON, CT
WTNH

Three wounded in Hartford stabbing: PD

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people were wounded during a stabbing incident in Hartford this week. According to Hartford police, three victims arrived at Hartford Hospital with stab wounds. They were involved in a physical altercation when the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed all three of them. The incident occurred in the area of […]
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain teen reported missing

NEW BRITAIN – A teenager from New Britain has gone missing a day before the Thanksgiving holiday. State police have issued a Silver Alert for the disappearance of McKayla Lindo, 15. The teen has been described as Black, standing 5 foot, 2 inches tall, weighing around 120 pounds. A...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Man in critical condition after shooting on MacArthur Dr. in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured in a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon, according to the police. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 3:34 p.m. and located a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound on Manhan Street. During the investigation, police learned the victim was […]
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Police Investigate Shooting/Robbery

2022-11-25@5:40PMish–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a robbery at the Chinese Restaurant at Wade and Wood Street. A gunshot was fired hitting a worker of the restaurant fortunately grazing him on the side of his face. He refused medical treatment. A secondary crime scene was found on Honeyspot Road with heavy police presence from both Stratford and Bridgeport. They were investigating a car and a K-9 was brought to the scene but apparently, they did not turn up anything at this time.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NEWS10 ABC

17-year-old arrested in connection to noose found at Connecticut high school

HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Hebron police arrested a 17-year-old student in connection to the noose that was found at RHAM High School in Hebron. The noose was found on Nov. 18, hanging from the boy’s locker room. Hebron police and Connecticut State Police began investigating immediately, which involved reviewing surveillance footage, conducting canvasses, and lengthy […]
HEBRON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Two Men Struck and Killed in Hartford Remembered

Family, friends and coworkers are remembering two men who were struck and killed while walking in Hartford Wednesday morning. “Everybody just is absolutely devastated and cannot make sense out of this,” said Barry Simon, Oak Hill president and CEO. Steve Famiglietti is being remembered for his courage, thoughtfulness and...
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Smoke Shop Robbery

On 10/15/2022 at approximately 9:00pm, an armed robbery occurred at Smoke Vibes located at 50 Bridge St. Investigators are looking to identify the female pictured in the attached photos who may have relevant information about the incident. Information (including anonymous information) can be provided by calling the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885, or via Tip411 at https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553.
ANSONIA, CT
Daily Voice

Norwalk Man Charged With Insurance Fraud Over $27K Diamond Ring

A 44-year-old Connecticut man was arrested for filing a bogus insurance claim on a diamond ring valued at $27,000, authorities said. Fairfield County resident Duke Quarshie, of Norwalk, was issued a payment from Assurant Insurance Company in 2016 for a claim regarding the ring in New Jersey, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Father of Hartford Brothers Killed Reflects on Their Lives During Vigil

A Hartford family is seeking justice for two brothers who were killed earlier this week. Their father said their lives were cut way too short. In a moment of mourning with candles and prayer, people gathered at the Barker Street home where 19-year-old Jonas Deaza-Escobar and 20-year-old Cesar Deaza-Escobar were killed in a shooting Wednesday.
HARTFORD, CT

