Crowley Vintage, 147 Front St., Ste. 303, Dumbo; @crowley_vintage. Author and founder of WM Brown magazine Matthew Hranek first shopped at Crowley Vintage when it opened in 2017 in Gowanus. In 2020, owner Sean Crowley expanded to Dumbo, where he now sells everything from yacht-club-worthy blazers to vintage ashtrays from the Stork Club and crocodile cigar cases, and Hranek followed. “Sean has a very good editing eye when it comes to the more preppy, trad side of vintage,” says Hranek, whose favorite purchases to date are a Savile Row double-breasted, gold-button blazer ($250) and a ’50s striped oxford ($60) from Brooks Brothers (which partnered with Crowley last year for its online vintage shop). “There’s no digging when you’re there,” says writer Zach Weiss. “The items he finds are always the best specimens,” like a fur shawl-collar overcoat with plaid lining Weiss grabbed ($500). Weiss adds that Crowley prices and describes each item on a legal notepad. “It’s an old-school way of shopping. Not a band tee in sight.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO