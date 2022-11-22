ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

Aaron Carter dead at age 34

Aaron Carter was found dead at his home in California on Saturday, Page Six can confirm. He was 34. “It is with great regret to confirm Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this a.m. in his home in Palmdale, CA,” his rep told Page Six on Saturday. “The family has been notified and will be flying out to Los Angeles. Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family.” Multiple sources told TMZ Saturday that Carter’s body was found in his bathtub. Law enforcement was reportedly dispatched to the...
PALMDALE, CA
Curbed

The Best Vintage for Men in New York

Crowley Vintage, 147 Front St., Ste. 303, Dumbo; @crowley_vintage. Author and founder of WM Brown magazine Matthew Hranek first shopped at Crowley Vintage when it opened in 2017 in Gowanus. In 2020, owner Sean Crowley expanded to Dumbo, where he now sells everything from yacht-club-worthy blazers to vintage ashtrays from the Stork Club and crocodile cigar cases, and Hranek followed. “Sean has a very good editing eye when it comes to the more preppy, trad side of vintage,” says Hranek, whose favorite purchases to date are a Savile Row double-breasted, gold-button blazer ($250) and a ’50s striped oxford ($60) from Brooks Brothers (which partnered with Crowley last year for its online vintage shop). “There’s no digging when you’re there,” says writer Zach Weiss. “The items he finds are always the best specimens,” like a fur shawl-collar overcoat with plaid lining Weiss grabbed ($500). Weiss adds that Crowley prices and describes each item on a legal notepad. “It’s an old-school way of shopping. Not a band tee in sight.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

