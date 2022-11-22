Read full article on original website
D.C. Police Release Photos Of Suspect Involved In Three Armed Robberies
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a string of Armed Robberies that took place in Southeast, D.C. November 12th. Three separate robberies took place in about thirty minutes. In each incident, the armed robber displayed a knife and stole the victim’s property then left the scene. The First District Police are investigating these incidents. According to police, the incident happened, “At approximately 6:56 pm, in the 1600 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast, at approximately 7:35 pm in the 100 block of 16th Street, Southeast, and at approximately 7:25 pm, in the 1500 block of Independence The post D.C. Police Release Photos Of Suspect Involved In Three Armed Robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
Car Crash Leads To Stabbing In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A car crash led to a stabbing on Sunday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. The suspect and victim were involved in an accident on the 4200 Block of Southern Avenue shortly before 1:30 pm. The victim and the suspect then became engaged in a fight. While they were fighting, the suspect displayed his knife and then stabbed the victim. The suspect left the scene in his vehicle. The identity of the victim has not been released. The condition of the victim has also not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects and vehicle. The post Car Crash Leads To Stabbing In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigate double shooting in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were on the scene of a double shooting in Northeast Friday night. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Field Pl. NE shortly before 8 p.m. An MPD spokesman said that two men were hurt. Both were conscious when emergency workers arrived. […]
WUSA
MPD: 42-year-old man struck, killed in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Northeast D.C. early Thursday morning. Around 4 a.m., officers say a white car was traveling westbound on East Capitol Street, Northeast, when they struck a man, who had fallen into the crosswalk in the intersection of 58th Street and East Capitol Street.
NBC Washington
Thieves Crash Car Into Montgomery County Gun Shop, Steal Weapons
A group of suspects rammed into the front of a gun store in Montgomery County, Maryland, overnight and then took off with several of the shop's firearms, police say. About 1 a.m. Friday, a stolen black sedan crashed into the Atlantic Guns store on Frederick Road in Rockville, Montgomery County police said.
Man shot dead in Southwest DC apartment
WASHINGTON — A man was found dead in a Southwest D.C. apartment early Friday morning and police are still working to find who is responsible. Just before 3 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4000 block of South Capitol Street Southwest for a report of gunshots in an apartment building. Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man shot in the head and back.
Man charged in Dollar Tree robberies, Dunkin’ theft in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested the person responsible for robbing a dollar store twice and stealing money from a doughnut shop. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police arrested Hakeem Morris, 32, in Germantown on Nov. 21. Investigators said Morris went into Dollar Tree, located in the 18000 […]
Man pinned between cars in Northeast DC dies at hospital
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man who was on foot in Northeast Friday afternoon died after he was pinned between two vehicles. DC Fire and EMS tweeted about the situation at 2:40 p.m. The tweet said the person was pinned temporarily in the 900 block of K St. NE. Medics took him to the […]
Rockville 14-year-old not seen since Monday, police say
ROCKVILLE, MD – The Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Rockville. There has been no sign of Allison Espinales since Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m. in the 14200 block of Canterbury Lane. Espinales is approximately 5-feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. Her hair is reddish in color and her eyes are brown. What she was wearing at the time of her last sighting is unknown. Her welfare is of concern to the police and her family. The police are asking The post Rockville 14-year-old not seen since Monday, police say appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman shot in 3rd Street tunnel following alleged road rage incident, police say
WASHINGTON — A woman was shot Friday evening in the Third Street tunnel after an alleged road rage incident, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers initially responded to the 600 block of E Street Southwest to investigate, but say the shooting occurred in the 395 tunnel southbound. Preliminary...
WJLA
Teenage boy shot in NE DC on Thanksgiving Day; second shooting under investigation: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 15-year-old boy was shot outside in D.C. on Thanksgiving Day as the traditional Turkey Bowl high school football championship was going on a block away. Police said the shooting happened about 1:24 p.m. at the intersection of East Capitol Street and 17th Street, which is...
WTOP
Teen shot near annual Turkey Bowl in Northeast DC
A 15-year-old boy was shot in Northeast D.C. on Thursday afternoon during the annual Turkey Bowl championship football game at Eastern High School. D.C. Fire and EMS told WTOP they responded to a reported shooting around 1:25 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Capitol Street Northeast, about a block from the high school.
Two Shot One Dead In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place shortly after midnight Wednesday morning that left one man dead and a 34-year-old man injured. Shortly after 12:30 am, police arrived at 2500 McElderry Street in Southeast, Baltimore, after a call of a reported shooting came in. When they arrived, police discovered a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his hip. The victim was lying on the ground. Medics brought the victim to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another male was found inside of a residence on the 500 Block of Rose Street The post Two Shot One Dead In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
23-Year-Old Shot In The Head in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 23-year-old man was shot in the head multiple times in Southeast Baltimore early yesterday morning. The incident happened on the 100 Block of North Lakewood Avenue. At approximately 3 am, neighbors heard gunshots. Police responded to the scene and discovered the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his head. The victim was brought to a local hospital where he remains in grave condition. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time. The police interviewed neighbors, and they had seen a vehicle that was leaving the scene but could not identify the type of vehicle. The post 23-Year-Old Shot In The Head in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
'They abandoned me:' Pigtown man's condemned house ransacked after explosion, police presence questioned
BALTIMORE -- The man who lived in a now-condemned Pigtown home after an explosion this week spent time talking with police Thanksgiving morning. He says expensive electronics and tools were burglarized from his home after the blast. Jacob Booher was on his way to Boston for Thanksgiving when he got a notification on his phone from his home security system that made him turn around. He saw firemen in his home and he knew something was wrong. Officials responded Tuesday to the explosion in the South Baltimore neighborhood. A woman and a teenager who were in the home were injured in the...
WUSA
Two teens shot in separate incidents on Thanksgiving day
A 16-year-old boy was shot in Greenbelt, Maryland around 2 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was shot near the DC Turkey Bowl game in NE.
16-year-old boy treated after shooting in Greenbelt
GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A 16-year-old boy had to go to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day after someone shot him. The Greenbelt Police Department tweeted that the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. at Mathew Street and Ora Glenn Drive. The tweet said that the boy’s injuries weren’t life-threatening. He was at least […]
Washington D.C. man caught on camera assaulting victim with chair inside Wendy's
Washington D.C. Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video assaulting a victim with a chair inside a Wendy's restaurant.
Post office robbed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
Man arrested in connection to Fairfax restaurant burglaries
The Fairfax County Police Department has announced that they've made an arrest in connection to multiple burglaries of restaurants in the Mount Vernon area of the county.
