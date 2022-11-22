ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

First legislative cracker barrel is Jan. 28

By Elisa Sand, Aberdeen News
American News
American News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RTE8x_0jK5izSN00

Four dates have been set aside for the legislative cracker barrels this year in Aberdeen.

These sessions are hosted by the Aberdeen Area Chamber of Commerce during the legislative session to give an opportunity for the public to ask questions of local legislators representing Brown County and the surrounding area.

Sessions are Jan. 28, Feb. 4, Feb. 11 and March 4, according to information from the Aberdeen Area Chamber of Commerce.

Cracker Barrel sessions are open to the public and offer an opportunity for legislators and their constituents to publicly discuss issues of importance and stay up to date on top business, civic, and social priorities. Each session begins at 10 a.m. and runs until noon at the Kessler's Champions Club in the Barnett Center on Northern State University's campus.

Event sponsors are AARP South Dakota, Aberdeen Development Corporation, Borns Group, Healthcare Plus Federal Credit Union, Helms & Associates, Mark Mehlhoff Insurance, Northern State University, and Northwestern Energy.

Comments / 0

Related
hubcityradio.com

Special honor for two Aberdeen Central students

ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- Two Aberdeen Central seniors received a tremendous honor from U.S. Senator Mike Rounds. It might have been the first time this has taken place in the classroom. Senator Rounds announced that Senior Ethan Fergel will receive a full scholarship to attend the United States Military Academy at West...
ABERDEEN, SD
brookingsradio.com

Body of kidnapping victim found in northeast South Dakota

The body of a missing Aberdeen man who was the victim in a suspected kidnapping was discovered Thursday evening. According to Aberdeen police, FBI agents located the body Simon Deng in rural northeast South Dakota. Authorities have classified this case as a homicide. Deng was last seen with suspects Joshua...
ABERDEEN, SD
American News

American News

750
Followers
1K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Aberdeen, SD from Aberdeen News.

 http://aberdeennews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy