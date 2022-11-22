ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Shore News Network

Two Shot One Dead In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place shortly after midnight Wednesday morning that left one man dead and a 34-year-old man injured. Shortly after 12:30 am, police arrived at 2500 McElderry Street in Southeast, Baltimore, after a call of a reported shooting came in. When they arrived, police discovered a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his hip. The victim was lying on the ground. Medics brought the victim to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another male was found inside of a residence on the 500 Block of Rose Street The post Two Shot One Dead In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Two males shot in separate incidents on Thanksgiving in Baltimore

Two reported shootings took place on Thanksgiving in Baltimore. The first happened in the early hours of the morning in southeast Baltimore. Police report that a 23-year-old man is in serious condition after he was shot in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue. The other shooting happened yesterday afternoon...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man shot in head early Thanksgiving morning in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Residents in the area of North Lakewood avenue in Baltimore were woken up early on Thanksgiving morning by the sound of gunfire. At around 3 am, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue to find a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital and at this time is listed in grave condition. Neighbors reported to police that after hearing the gunshots, they observed a vehicle fleeing from the scene, but due to the darkness were unable to The post Man shot in head early Thanksgiving morning in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Police investigate double shooting in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were on the scene of a double shooting in Northeast Friday night. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Field Pl. NE shortly before 8 p.m. An MPD spokesman said that two men were hurt. Both were conscious when emergency workers arrived. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Juvenile, man shot in Annapolis on Wednesday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A juvenile and a man were shot in Annapolis on Wednesday, according to authorities.Annapolis Police officers found the injured juvenile when they responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Victor Parkway around 5:25 p.m., authorities said.The juvenile gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.Not long after that, a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.Officers did not have an update to provide on the conditions of the juvenile or man in the hours following the shooting, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-260-3439.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Release Photos Of Suspect Involved In Three Armed Robberies

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a string of Armed Robberies that took place in Southeast, D.C. November 12th. Three separate robberies took place in about thirty minutes. In each incident, the armed robber displayed a knife and stole the victim’s property then left the scene. The First District Police are investigating these incidents. According to police, the incident happened, “At approximately 6:56 pm, in the 1600 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast, at approximately 7:35 pm in the 100 block of 16th Street, Southeast, and at approximately 7:25 pm, in the 1500 block of Independence The post D.C. Police Release Photos Of Suspect Involved In Three Armed Robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

'They abandoned me:' Pigtown man's condemned house ransacked after explosion, police presence questioned

BALTIMORE -- The man who lived in a now-condemned Pigtown home after an explosion this week spent time talking with police Thanksgiving morning. He says expensive electronics and tools were burglarized from his home after the blast. Jacob Booher was on his way to Boston for Thanksgiving when he got a notification on his phone from his home security system that made him turn around. He saw firemen in his home and he knew something was wrong. Officials responded Tuesday to the explosion in the South Baltimore neighborhood. A woman and a teenager who were in the home were injured in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Car Crash Leads To Stabbing In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A car crash led to a stabbing on Sunday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. The suspect and victim were involved in an accident on the 4200 Block of Southern Avenue shortly before 1:30 pm. The victim and the suspect then became engaged in a fight. While they were fighting, the suspect displayed his knife and then stabbed the victim. The suspect left the scene in his vehicle. The identity of the victim has not been released. The condition of the victim has also not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects and vehicle. The post Car Crash Leads To Stabbing In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Two teens shot in Middle River, police continue investigation

MIDDLE RIVER, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are continuing their investigation after two teenagers were shot inside a parked car on Chelmsford Court in Middle River. At this time, one of the two teens is still listed in critical condition in the hospital. The second is in stable condition and recovering. Officers responded to a shooting call Monday night in the unit block of Chelmsford to find two males inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Their ages are 17 and 18. Witnesses reported hearing as many as ten gunshots at around 7:25 pm. A spokesperson The post Two teens shot in Middle River, police continue investigation appeared first on Shore News Network.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
fox29.com

Police: Man found shot to death at Delaware home on Thanksgiving Day

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating the murder of a man early on the morning of Thanksgiving, police say. According to authorities, around 3:42 a.m., police received a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive and responding officers found 29-year-old Walter Pereira lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
DOVER, DE
Shore News Network

Police continue search for 17-year-old Rockville girl missing since October

ROCKVILLE, MD – The search for a 17-year-old girl who went missing in Rockville more than a month ago is continuing. Police investigators from the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are seeking public assistance in locating Saniah Brown, a missing 17-year-old from Rockville.   On Saturday, October 21, 2022, Brown was last seen in the 600 block of Maryland Avenue in Rockville at approximately 2:30 p.m.    Brown stands approximately five feet two inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. The clothing she wore at the time of her disappearance is unknown.   Her family and the police are The post Police continue search for 17-year-old Rockville girl missing since October appeared first on Shore News Network.
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man killed, two injured in I-95 hit-and-run in Harford County

BALTIMORE -- A 19-year-old man was killed and two other people were injured after a car struck them on I-95 in Harford County before fleeing the crash site, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded to southbound I-95 near Aberdeen for a crash involving pedestrians around 2:15 a.m. Thursday. Police say that 19-year-old Guiermo Che of Philadelphia was pronounced dead at the crash site.The two other victims were hospitalized in unknown condition, according to authorities. Investigators believe the three people were on the shoulder of the road putting gas into a vehicle when a white sedan, believed to be a 2013-2017...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Amber alert issued for Baltimore 13-year-old missing since Friday

BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Department needs your help locating 13-year-old Kayla Davis. She was last seen on November 18, 2022, in the 3700 block of Overview Road. Kayla was wearing khaki pants, a black and orange jacket, and black and white sneakers. Kayla is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs about 157 pounds. Family and friends are concerned about Kayla Davis’ well-being. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kayla Davis is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or, simply dial 911. The post Amber alert issued for Baltimore 13-year-old missing since Friday appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
