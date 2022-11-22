Read full article on original website
Two Shot One Dead In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place shortly after midnight Wednesday morning that left one man dead and a 34-year-old man injured. Shortly after 12:30 am, police arrived at 2500 McElderry Street in Southeast, Baltimore, after a call of a reported shooting came in. When they arrived, police discovered a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his hip. The victim was lying on the ground. Medics brought the victim to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another male was found inside of a residence on the 500 Block of Rose Street
WBAL Radio
Two males shot in separate incidents on Thanksgiving in Baltimore
Two reported shootings took place on Thanksgiving in Baltimore. The first happened in the early hours of the morning in southeast Baltimore. Police report that a 23-year-old man is in serious condition after he was shot in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue. The other shooting happened yesterday afternoon...
Man shot in head early Thanksgiving morning in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Residents in the area of North Lakewood avenue in Baltimore were woken up early on Thanksgiving morning by the sound of gunfire. At around 3 am, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue to find a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital and at this time is listed in grave condition. Neighbors reported to police that after hearing the gunshots, they observed a vehicle fleeing from the scene, but due to the darkness were unable to
Police investigate double shooting in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were on the scene of a double shooting in Northeast Friday night. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Field Pl. NE shortly before 8 p.m. An MPD spokesman said that two men were hurt. Both were conscious when emergency workers arrived. […]
Juvenile, man shot in Annapolis on Wednesday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A juvenile and a man were shot in Annapolis on Wednesday, according to authorities.Annapolis Police officers found the injured juvenile when they responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Victor Parkway around 5:25 p.m., authorities said.The juvenile gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.Not long after that, a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.Officers did not have an update to provide on the conditions of the juvenile or man in the hours following the shooting, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-260-3439.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
foxbaltimore.com
Hundreds of loved ones missing Thanksgiving as Baltimore's homicide count surpasses 300
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Thanksgiving is often filled with good food and loved ones. But for hundreds of families here in Baltimore, there's an empty chair at the table this holiday as the city has once again surpassed 300 homicides for the 8th consecutive year. Some of the victims include...
D.C. Police Release Photos Of Suspect Involved In Three Armed Robberies
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a string of Armed Robberies that took place in Southeast, D.C. November 12th. Three separate robberies took place in about thirty minutes. In each incident, the armed robber displayed a knife and stole the victim's property then left the scene. The First District Police are investigating these incidents. According to police, the incident happened, "At approximately 6:56 pm, in the 1600 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast, at approximately 7:35 pm in the 100 block of 16th Street, Southeast, and at approximately 7:25 pm, in the 1500 block of Independence
'They abandoned me:' Pigtown man's condemned house ransacked after explosion, police presence questioned
BALTIMORE -- The man who lived in a now-condemned Pigtown home after an explosion this week spent time talking with police Thanksgiving morning. He says expensive electronics and tools were burglarized from his home after the blast. Jacob Booher was on his way to Boston for Thanksgiving when he got a notification on his phone from his home security system that made him turn around. He saw firemen in his home and he knew something was wrong. Officials responded Tuesday to the explosion in the South Baltimore neighborhood. A woman and a teenager who were in the home were injured in the...
Car Crash Leads To Stabbing In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A car crash led to a stabbing on Sunday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. The suspect and victim were involved in an accident on the 4200 Block of Southern Avenue shortly before 1:30 pm. The victim and the suspect then became engaged in a fight. While they were fighting, the suspect displayed his knife and then stabbed the victim. The suspect left the scene in his vehicle. The identity of the victim has not been released. The condition of the victim has also not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects and vehicle.
Baltimore Police Release Images Of Subway Restaurant Robbery Suspect
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a Subway restaurant in Baltimore, authorities say. Surveillance images were released of a suspect who reportedly robbed the restaurant located at 37 East 25th Street at gunpoint on Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to Baltimore police. Citywide Robbery...
Two teens shot in Middle River, police continue investigation
MIDDLE RIVER, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are continuing their investigation after two teenagers were shot inside a parked car on Chelmsford Court in Middle River. At this time, one of the two teens is still listed in critical condition in the hospital. The second is in stable condition and recovering. Officers responded to a shooting call Monday night in the unit block of Chelmsford to find two males inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Their ages are 17 and 18. Witnesses reported hearing as many as ten gunshots at around 7:25 pm. A spokesperson
Baltimore police confirm 24-year-old as 300th homicide
Baltimore police have now confirmed at least 300 homicides,so far this year in the city. BPD is naming a shooting from back in April as being responsible for the 300th person killed.
fox29.com
Police: Man found shot to death at Delaware home on Thanksgiving Day
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating the murder of a man early on the morning of Thanksgiving, police say. According to authorities, around 3:42 a.m., police received a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive and responding officers found 29-year-old Walter Pereira lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
foxbaltimore.com
Man in grave condition after Southeast Baltimore shooting, vehicle seen fleeing the scene
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a Southeast Baltimore shooting that left one man in grave condition on Thanksgiving Day. At approximately 3:00AM, officers responded to the 100 block of N. Lakewood Avenue for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds...
Woman shot in 3rd Street tunnel following alleged road rage incident, police say
WASHINGTON — A woman was shot Friday evening in the Third Street tunnel after an alleged road rage incident, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers initially responded to the 600 block of E Street Southwest to investigate, but say the shooting occurred in the 395 tunnel southbound. Preliminary...
Police continue search for 17-year-old Rockville girl missing since October
ROCKVILLE, MD – The search for a 17-year-old girl who went missing in Rockville more than a month ago is continuing. Police investigators from the Montgomery County Department of Police's Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are seeking public assistance in locating Saniah Brown, a missing 17-year-old from Rockville. On Saturday, October 21, 2022, Brown was last seen in the 600 block of Maryland Avenue in Rockville at approximately 2:30 p.m. Brown stands approximately five feet two inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. The clothing she wore at the time of her disappearance is unknown. Her family and the police are
WUSA
Two teens shot in separate incidents on Thanksgiving day
A 16-year-old boy was shot in Greenbelt, Maryland around 2 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was shot near the DC Turkey Bowl game in NE.
Man pinned between cars in Northeast DC dies at hospital
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man who was on foot in Northeast Friday afternoon died after he was pinned between two vehicles. DC Fire and EMS tweeted about the situation at 2:40 p.m. The tweet said the person was pinned temporarily in the 900 block of K St. NE. Medics took him to the […]
Man killed, two injured in I-95 hit-and-run in Harford County
BALTIMORE -- A 19-year-old man was killed and two other people were injured after a car struck them on I-95 in Harford County before fleeing the crash site, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded to southbound I-95 near Aberdeen for a crash involving pedestrians around 2:15 a.m. Thursday. Police say that 19-year-old Guiermo Che of Philadelphia was pronounced dead at the crash site.The two other victims were hospitalized in unknown condition, according to authorities. Investigators believe the three people were on the shoulder of the road putting gas into a vehicle when a white sedan, believed to be a 2013-2017...
Amber alert issued for Baltimore 13-year-old missing since Friday
BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Department needs your help locating 13-year-old Kayla Davis. She was last seen on November 18, 2022, in the 3700 block of Overview Road. Kayla was wearing khaki pants, a black and orange jacket, and black and white sneakers. Kayla is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs about 157 pounds. Family and friends are concerned about Kayla Davis' well-being. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kayla Davis is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department's Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or, simply dial 911.
