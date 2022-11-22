ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Grocery Worker Carts Away $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – After more than 40 years of working for a grocery store chain, a Severna Park man bagged enough moolah from a $5 Maryland Lottery scratch-off to start counting the days to his retirement. The happy winner, who frequently plays Powerball and Mega Millions, said he adds...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

Upper Marlboro Man Chasing Big Powerball Jackpot Lands $50,000 Prize

BRENTWOOD, Md. – The Powerball jackpot had risen to nearly $2 billion when a player from Upper Marlboro bought a single ticket on Nov. 2. He didn’t win land the jackpot, but on Nov. 23, he claimed a $50,000 prize. The jackpot ended up at a record-shattering $2.04 billion before being won in the Nov. 7 drawing on a ticket sold in California.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Shore News Network

Buying lottery ticket adds up to $50,000 win for Bowie math teacher

A still-shocked Bowie resident told Lottery officials this week that he had never won anything before he purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000. He certainly cannot say that any longer. The latest Maryland Powerball winner is still unable to believe that Lady Luck found him when he stopped for gas at a BP station in Calvert County earlier this month. “I buy tickets fairly often,” he explained, “and I win fairly often, but nothing like this.” The lucky math teacher discovered his $50,000 win in the Nov. 7 drawing only moments after waking up one morning this week. “I scanned The post Buying lottery ticket adds up to $50,000 win for Bowie math teacher appeared first on Shore News Network.
BOWIE, MD
WRIC TV

Woman wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratch ticket

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman recently won the $1 million top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket while waiting for a prescription to be filled in Alexandria. Alice Grant said she was waiting for her daughter’s prescription at the Giant Food at 3131 Duke Street when...
VIRGINIA STATE
Shore News Network

Teen reported missing in Silver Spring

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Diamond Catalan, a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring.    Catalan was last seen on Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., in the 2000 block of Randolph Road in Silver Spring.    Catalan is approximately 4-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, black jeans, black ankle boots and carrying a black backpack.  Police and family are concerned for her The post Teen reported missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Thieves loot gun store in Rockville

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Thieves burglarized a gun store in Rockville Friday morning, and now police are searching for the suspects. Montgomery County police are investigating the robbery at Atlantic Guns, located at 15813 Frederick Rd. While details are scant for now, police said around 1 a.m. Friday a black...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

Gold gun, gold getaway car: 2 arrested after armed robbery at Bethesda Row Apple store

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, woman has been arrested in connection with an October armed robbery at an Apple store in Bethesda Row. Brianna Zigler, 27, of Oxon Hill, was identified as the second suspect in the armed robbery, according to Montgomery County police. Tyrone Lamont Jones, 32, of Capitol Heights, was arrested earlier this month, according to police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Rockville 14-year-old not seen since Monday, police say

ROCKVILLE, MD – The Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Rockville. There has been no sign of Allison Espinales since Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m. in the 14200 block of Canterbury Lane. Espinales is approximately 5-feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. Her hair is reddish in color and her eyes are brown. What she was wearing at the time of her last sighting is unknown. Her welfare is of concern to the police and her family. The police are asking The post Rockville 14-year-old not seen since Monday, police say appeared first on Shore News Network.
ROCKVILLE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Two cars stolen from homes in Rockville

Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of two vehicles from homes in Rockville. The first vehicle was parked on the street in the 4000 block of Manor Park Court in the Manor Park neighborhood. It was reported stolen Tuesday evening, November 22, 2022. A second vehicle was reported stolen early yesterday morning in the adjacent English Manor community. It was parked in the driveway of a home in the 14200 block of Chadwick Lane.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

23-Year-Old Shot In The Head in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 23-year-old man was shot in the head multiple times in Southeast Baltimore early yesterday morning. The incident happened on the 100 Block of North Lakewood Avenue. At approximately 3 am, neighbors heard gunshots. Police responded to the scene and discovered the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his head. The victim was brought to a local hospital where he remains in grave condition. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time. The police interviewed neighbors, and they had seen a vehicle that was leaving the scene but could not identify the type of vehicle. The post 23-Year-Old Shot In The Head in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Woman arrested in Bethesda Apple Store robbery

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a second person, a woman, in connection to an armed robbery of the Apple Store in Bethesda that took place in October. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police arrested Brianna Zigler, 27, of Oxon Hill, Md. on Nov. 22. Police said they […]
BETHESDA, MD
Shore News Network

Car Crash Leads To Stabbing In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A car crash led to a stabbing on Sunday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. The suspect and victim were involved in an accident on the 4200 Block of Southern Avenue shortly before 1:30 pm. The victim and the suspect then became engaged in a fight. While they were fighting, the suspect displayed his knife and then stabbed the victim. The suspect left the scene in his vehicle. The identity of the victim has not been released. The condition of the victim has also not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects and vehicle. The post Car Crash Leads To Stabbing In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

119K+
Followers
60K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy