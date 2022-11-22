Read full article on original website
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Bay Net
Grocery Worker Carts Away $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – After more than 40 years of working for a grocery store chain, a Severna Park man bagged enough moolah from a $5 Maryland Lottery scratch-off to start counting the days to his retirement. The happy winner, who frequently plays Powerball and Mega Millions, said he adds...
Bay Net
Upper Marlboro Man Chasing Big Powerball Jackpot Lands $50,000 Prize
BRENTWOOD, Md. – The Powerball jackpot had risen to nearly $2 billion when a player from Upper Marlboro bought a single ticket on Nov. 2. He didn’t win land the jackpot, but on Nov. 23, he claimed a $50,000 prize. The jackpot ended up at a record-shattering $2.04 billion before being won in the Nov. 7 drawing on a ticket sold in California.
Buying lottery ticket adds up to $50,000 win for Bowie math teacher
A still-shocked Bowie resident told Lottery officials this week that he had never won anything before he purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000. He certainly cannot say that any longer. The latest Maryland Powerball winner is still unable to believe that Lady Luck found him when he stopped for gas at a BP station in Calvert County earlier this month. “I buy tickets fairly often,” he explained, “and I win fairly often, but nothing like this.” The lucky math teacher discovered his $50,000 win in the Nov. 7 drawing only moments after waking up one morning this week. “I scanned The post Buying lottery ticket adds up to $50,000 win for Bowie math teacher appeared first on Shore News Network.
WRIC TV
Woman wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratch ticket
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman recently won the $1 million top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket while waiting for a prescription to be filled in Alexandria. Alice Grant said she was waiting for her daughter’s prescription at the Giant Food at 3131 Duke Street when...
Teen reported missing in Silver Spring
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Diamond Catalan, a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Catalan was last seen on Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., in the 2000 block of Randolph Road in Silver Spring. Catalan is approximately 4-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, black jeans, black ankle boots and carrying a black backpack. Police and family are concerned for her The post Teen reported missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Thieves loot gun store in Rockville
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Thieves burglarized a gun store in Rockville Friday morning, and now police are searching for the suspects. Montgomery County police are investigating the robbery at Atlantic Guns, located at 15813 Frederick Rd. While details are scant for now, police said around 1 a.m. Friday a black...
WTOP
Driving through a winter wonderland: Where to see holiday lights in DC area
Light festivals and displays are an opportunity for families throughout the DMV to enjoy some Christmas spirit together. Here is a list of where you can see holiday lights in the D.C. area:. Maryland. Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg. The Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg is welcoming visitors for another...
WTOP
Gold gun, gold getaway car: 2 arrested after armed robbery at Bethesda Row Apple store
A Prince George’s County, Maryland, woman has been arrested in connection with an October armed robbery at an Apple store in Bethesda Row. Brianna Zigler, 27, of Oxon Hill, was identified as the second suspect in the armed robbery, according to Montgomery County police. Tyrone Lamont Jones, 32, of Capitol Heights, was arrested earlier this month, according to police.
NBC Washington
Maryland Woman Who Lost Condo in Explosion: Thanksgiving Has ‘Whole New Meaning'
Many residents who lost their homes in an explosion in Gaithersburg, Maryland, last week are trying to figure out their next steps amid a season that is supposed to be filled with joy and gratitude. A fiery blast destroyed a building and injured 10 people at the Potomac Oaks condominium...
Man charged in Dollar Tree robberies, Dunkin’ theft in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested the person responsible for robbing a dollar store twice and stealing money from a doughnut shop. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police arrested Hakeem Morris, 32, in Germantown on Nov. 21. Investigators said Morris went into Dollar Tree, located in the 18000 […]
Rockville 14-year-old not seen since Monday, police say
ROCKVILLE, MD – The Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Rockville. There has been no sign of Allison Espinales since Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m. in the 14200 block of Canterbury Lane. Espinales is approximately 5-feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. Her hair is reddish in color and her eyes are brown. What she was wearing at the time of her last sighting is unknown. Her welfare is of concern to the police and her family. The police are asking The post Rockville 14-year-old not seen since Monday, police say appeared first on Shore News Network.
rockvillenights.com
Two cars stolen from homes in Rockville
Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of two vehicles from homes in Rockville. The first vehicle was parked on the street in the 4000 block of Manor Park Court in the Manor Park neighborhood. It was reported stolen Tuesday evening, November 22, 2022. A second vehicle was reported stolen early yesterday morning in the adjacent English Manor community. It was parked in the driveway of a home in the 14200 block of Chadwick Lane.
Teen, Minors Busted For Attempted Audi Carjacking At Silver Spring Grocery Store: Police
The owner of an Audi was able to fight off a teen and two minors who viciously beat him outside a Maryland grocery store before the trio was ultimately apprehended by police in Montgomery County, officials announced. Washington, DC resident Kaiyon Denell Porter, and two juvenile suspects are facing charges...
WTOP
Advice from a 12-year-old entrepreneur at Tysons Corner Center on Black Friday
Alejandro Buxton, founder of D.C.-area-based company Smell of Love Candles, said the experience he’s gained since launching a kiosk at Tysons Corner Center in September has helped him learn more about what it will be like to one day run a brick-and-mortar location. “It’s definitely a learning experience,” Buxton...
23-Year-Old Shot In The Head in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 23-year-old man was shot in the head multiple times in Southeast Baltimore early yesterday morning. The incident happened on the 100 Block of North Lakewood Avenue. At approximately 3 am, neighbors heard gunshots. Police responded to the scene and discovered the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his head. The victim was brought to a local hospital where he remains in grave condition. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time. The police interviewed neighbors, and they had seen a vehicle that was leaving the scene but could not identify the type of vehicle. The post 23-Year-Old Shot In The Head in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Black woman reports getting cup with 'monkey' printed as customer's name at Maryland Starbucks
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A Starbuck employee is suspended, and an investigation is underway after a Maryland woman reported that the word "monkey" was printed as the customer's name on her cup. Monique Pugh said the incident happened on November 19 at a Starbucks store in Annapolis Mall. According to Pugh,...
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland next month
When it comes to grocery shopping, having more options near you is almost always preferred. Luckily, that will soon be the case for some Maryland residents because a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new store location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more.
Woman arrested in Bethesda Apple Store robbery
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a second person, a woman, in connection to an armed robbery of the Apple Store in Bethesda that took place in October. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police arrested Brianna Zigler, 27, of Oxon Hill, Md. on Nov. 22. Police said they […]
Car Crash Leads To Stabbing In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A car crash led to a stabbing on Sunday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. The suspect and victim were involved in an accident on the 4200 Block of Southern Avenue shortly before 1:30 pm. The victim and the suspect then became engaged in a fight. While they were fighting, the suspect displayed his knife and then stabbed the victim. The suspect left the scene in his vehicle. The identity of the victim has not been released. The condition of the victim has also not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects and vehicle. The post Car Crash Leads To Stabbing In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
DC woman learns to 'cook through the dead' by whipping up recipes she finds on gravestones
Washington, D.C. (7News) — Inside Rosie Grant’s Washington, D.C. kitchen – she is preparing snickerdoodle deserts from a recipe she found on a gravestone in California. The recipe she is re-creating will serve her family during the Thanksgiving holiday. “It's from the grave of a woman name...
