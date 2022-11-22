ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Colorado women’s basketball week in review: Buffs open season 4-1

The women’s basketball team at the University of Colorado made a run to the NCAA Tournament last year and the Buffaloes have followed that up with a hot start to this season. Last year’s Pac-12 Sixth Player of the Year, Quay Miller, has been a major bright spot so far after receiving a promotion to the starting lineup.

Miller was named the MVP of the preseason WNIT Tournament after a dominant performance in all three games. Frida Formann also was named to the WNIT All-Tournament team. Seeing this start out of the women’s team should provide another clear path to March.

Here’s a quick recap of each game so far:

New Mexico State

Result: W 85-55 The Buffaloes blew out their first opponent at home against New Mexico State. Quay Miller led the way with a 22-point, 17-rebound performance.

Jackson State

Result: W 77-53 Frida Formann led the way to another big win in the opener to the preseason WNIT. The junior guard paced the Buffs with 17 points.

Lousiana

Result: W 73-43 Quay Miller once again led the Buffs with 17 points and eight rebounds as Colorado would again notch a 30-point win.

Texas Tech

Result: L 86-85 (OT) Colorado suffered its first setback of the season in overtime as a Texas Tech jumper with 31 seconds held and CU could not score with its last opportunity.

Air Force

Result: W 71-63 Senior guard Jaylyn Sherrod and sophomore Kindyll Wetta each notched 15 as Colorado returned home to beat in-state rival Air Force.

What's ahead

The Buffaloes go back out on the road for a two-game stretch this week. First up is No. 23 Tennessee on Friday followed by a Sunday contest at Chicago State.

