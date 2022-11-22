ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Kim Kardashian wears Balenciaga, Adidas collection amid Kanye West backlash

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e0crH_0jK5ilLR00

Feeling petty, walking in her Balenciadidas.

Adidas and Balenciaga both severed their relationships with Kanye West after his anti-Semitic comments – and now it looks like Kim Kardashian, 42, is doing the same thing in an outfit from the two companies’ latest collaboration.

On Monday, the reality star shot some subtle shade at her ex when she posed in an outfit from the collection on Instagram, much to her followers’ chagrin.

“Hey,” she captioned the mirror selfie in her closet, where she wears a silver turtleneck with the brand’s famous stripes down the arms and the logo on her chest ($1,350), paired with black and white shorts, both from the Balenciaga x Adidas collab. She accessorized with thigh-high black Balenciaga boots ($3,490).

“Adidas? Really?” one commenter questioned. “She’s been respectful for for waaayyy too long. If this is her dig let her get it,” a fan responded.

“The shade is unreal,” another commenter wrote to which a supporter said, “here for it 👏😂.” Another Kardashian supporter called her a “petty queen,” while one quoted West foe Taylor Swift: “Lately you’ve been dressing for revenge.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mcvpq_0jK5ilLR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dpNqE_0jK5ilLR00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mZ1Ax_0jK5ilLR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bclzi_0jK5ilLR00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VuIkM_0jK5ilLR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nc5Xi_0jK5ilLR00

While most followers encouraged the subtle dig, others did not like the sporty look.

“Fashion has left the chat,” one person critiqued. “I didn’t know Adidas made garbage bags,” another huffed.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has worn the brands; she has modeled a few of the new designs while out and about in recent weeks and nearly exclusively sports Balenciaga designs after starring in the company’s ad campaigns .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a4wpG_0jK5ilLR00
Bella Hadid modeled for Balenciaga / adidas in signature track pants.
adidas/MEGA

In October, Balenciaga officially announced the famous fashion house was cutting ties with West , thus ending the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga partnership. Adidas followed suit.

The break happened after ‘Ye released “White Lives Matter” T-shirts following his Paris Yeezy fashion show and made several anti-Semitic statements both in person and online.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

North West documents epic Kardashian Thanksgiving — including royal portraits

The Kardashian-Jenners gave themselves the royal family treatment this Thanksgiving. North West documented the luxe festivities, which took place at her mom Kim Kardashian’s house, on her ever-chaotic TikTok account Thursday. In addition to the usual gorgeous tablescape with an overwhelming spread, the Skims founder added a unique touch to her soiree — royal-family-style portraits. Every attendee at Kim’s meal, which appeared to have included rarely seen Rob Kardashian, received a custom portrait; however, matriarch Kris Jenner was the only person to be depicted with a crown. Both Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were shown holding their newborn (and still-unnamed) sons — with concealed...
Page Six

Kim Kardashian slammed for hanging with Tristan for ‘Friendsgiving’

Nobody messes with the Kardashian family and gets away with it — except Tristan Thompson, it seems. Kim Kardashian came under fire for hanging out with her sister Khloé Kardashian’s cheating ex at a Thanksgiving celebration this week. The Skims founder, 42, posted on Instagram on Thursday that she and Thompson, 31, recently visited a Los Angeles juvenile detention facility to dine with young men ahead of the holiday. “This year I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country,” she captioned a series of snaps from the event. “This week @realtristan13 and I had an inspiring...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Hailey Bieber rings in 26th birthday in Tokyo wearing sequins and fur

There’s one less lonely birthday girl.  Hailey Baldwin Bieber celebrated turning 26 on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan, with her husband Justin Bieber by her side. The Rhode skincare founder posted a series of photos on Instagram with pictures from their trip, including a ton of festive outfits. “26 IN TOKYO 🇯🇵🎂🥲 so much love. 11.22.22,” Hailey captioned the sweet snaps, including a stunning photo in sequins and fur.  For her birthday karaoke session, Hailey went all out in baggy Balenciaga jeans ($1,150), a vintage Dolce & Gabbana sequined camisole and a Bottega Veneta studded shearling wrap coat ($12,500). She finished the glam look...
Page Six

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s twins steal the show at Thanksgiving parade

Moroccan and Monroe have stolen the show! see also Internet doesn’t hold back after Mariah Carey’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance Donning a massive pink dress with an umbrella, Mariah sang... Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s 11-year-old twins made an adorable cameo in their mom’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance on Thursday. As the Grammy winner sang “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” her preteens danced inside of open green presents. Monroe stunned in a white fairy outfit, featuring a tutu, wings and a tiara. Moroccan, for his part, sported a red sweatshirt and black pants, nearly matching the nutcrackers performing alongside Carey, 52. At the end of...
Page Six

Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’

Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
TEXAS STATE
Page Six

Emily Ratajkowski hangs out with DJ Orazio Rispo amid Pete Davidson romance

Emily Ratajkowski appears to be keeping her options open following her split from “serial cheater” Sebastian Bear-McClard. The model, 31, received a visit from DJ Orazio Rispo Monday night, just one month after the pair were spotted locking lips. Pics show Rispo, 35, seemingly trying to stay under the radar in a black winter jacket, hoodie and beanie as he arrived at Ratajkowski’s West Village apartment in New York City. The twosome were last photographed together while on a date in the Big Apple in October. Their latest hangout comes after Ratajkowski admitted she plans to date “multiple” people amid news of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Pete Davidson attends Friendsgiving with Emily Ratajkowski amid dating news

She’s thankful for that BDE. Pete Davidson attended a Friendsgiving dinner with Emily Ratajkowski amid rumors that the duo is dating. Bumble’s chief brand officer, Selby Drummond, shared an Instagram photo showing EmRata and the “Saturday Night Live” alum sitting at the table with a few other guests over a Thanksgiving feast. The model was tagged in the now-deleted photo, which was re-posted by gossip Instagram Deux Moi. The casual hang among friends could signal that things are heating up between the rumored couple. Davidson, 29, and Ratajkowski, 31, first sparked dating rumors earlier this month when a spy spotted the duo...
Page Six

Blair Underwood announces engagement to friend of 41 years Josie Hart

Blair Underwood and actress Josie Hart are engaged after 41 years of friendship. The “Sex and the City” alum announced the exciting news on Instagram after walking the red carpet together for the first time as a couple. “The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud,” the actor captioned a picture of the two. “The future is crazy-bright Girl!” The 48-year-old continued, “None of us ever know where God will guide our paths. She’s had my back since before I even became an actor. When a 41 year friendship slaps you...
Page Six

Cher: Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards and I kiss ‘like teenagers,’ ‘love each other’

Cher revealed she and Alexander “AE” Edwards kiss “like teenagers” and “love each other” while defending their 40-year age gap. After the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer, 76, tweeted a photo of the music executive, 36, on Wednesday, one of her followers asked which of his qualities she admires most. “He’s Kind, Smart, Hilarious … & We [kiss] Like Teenagers,” Cher wrote. The Grammy winner doubled down on those attributes in another tweet, writing, “I [love] HIM BECAUSE HE WASNT AFRAID. HES KIND,HILARIOUS, SMART,TALENTED, BEAUTIFUL. WE TALK & LAUGH. “WE R PERFECTLY MATCHED,” she continued. “DO I WISH I WAS YOUNGER,YAH,I’M NOT...
Page Six

Valerie Bertinelli celebrates after finalizing Tom Vitale divorce: ‘It’s over’

Valerie Bertinelli is officially divorced from Tom Vitale — and couldn’t be happier about it! The actress took to Twitter to celebrate on Tuesday, which she called the “second best day” of her life. “My lawyer just called,” the “One Day at a Time” alum, 62, gushed in the video. “The papers are all signed. They’re about to be filed. “On 11/22/22, I am officially f–king divorced,” Bertinelli continued. “Happily divorced. Finally. It’s finally over.” The Emmy winner concluded with an excited, “Yes!” She included the words “happily divorced” across the footage. Bertinelli’s social media upload comes one year after she filed for legal separation...
Page Six

NeNe Leakes gives health update on son Brentt two months after stroke

NeNe Leakes shared a happy update on her son Brentt Leakes’ health just in time for the holidays. The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 54, shared on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday that the 23-year-old club owner is learning to walk again after suffering a stroke on Sept. 26. In one of the clips, Brentt appears dressed in a hot pink track suit, while taking a few steps in the hallway of a hospital. Nurses and NeNe can be heard cheering from him as he walks around. “I’m so happy for you,” the proud mom adds. “This is so good.” She then noted in...
Page Six

Camila Cabello pokes fun at the bizarre way she pronounces ‘Christmas’

The Queen of “Quismois” is in on the joke. Camila Cabello hilariously poked fun at her bizarre pronunciation of the word “Christmas” in a new video. “me before recording my version of I’ll be home for christmas (quismois),” the “Havana” singer, 25, tweeted Monday. While in character as a vocal coach, Cabello says in the clip, “OK, so we’re just going to practice some phrasing, so repeat after me.” The Fifth Harmony alum, dressed as herself, then gives it a try — only to sing, “I’ll be home for quismois.” After several more failed attempts, the coach gives up and tells Cabello with a forced...
Page Six

Kourtney Kardashian: ‘I wish I could breastfeed’ Khloé’s newborn son

Kourtney Kardashian wants to add wet nurse to her résumé. In the Season 2 finale of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” Kourtney, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner cozy up to Khloé Kardashian’s still-unnamed son when the Lemme founder expresses a wild desire. “When they open their mouths and just the way they smell,” Kourtney, who shares three kids with ex Scott Disick, begins in Thursday’s episode before holding the baby, “I wish I could breastfeed you.” “Oh, my God, Kourt, let’s calm down,” Khloé responds, laughing. Despite not getting to see Khloé’s son or find out his name, Kim, 42, and Jenner, 67, agree that the...
Page Six

Cardi B narrowly avoids wearing ‘super see-through’ dress to family Thanksgiving

When Cardi B said “gobble me” she wasn’t talking about Thanksgiving dinner.  The “WAP” rapper narrowly avoided a major wardrobe malfunction at the Thanksgiving dinner table.  “Notice my dress is super see-through before family start arriving ….GOD IS GOOD !” Cardi B, 30, quipped on Twitter. Rather than ditching the dress, Cardi made an adjustment, adding a black bra underneath that guaranteed she wouldn’t have a slip-up at the table. In the videos posted to her Instagram Story, she pairs the black and white Chanel dress with neon yellow nails, long curls and natural makeup. Cardi isn’t shy about showing off her famous curves, whether...
Page Six

7 Black Friday deals on celeb-loved jewelry: Kendra Scott, Missoma and more

Looking for a gem of a deal this Black Friday? While stars often rock pricey pieces from the likes Bulgari and Cartier, their jewelry boxes also hold several styles that won’t cost you thousands.  And right now, in addition to deals on Oprah-approved picks, some of stars’ favorite jewelry brands are also offering major markdowns. From Gwyneth Paltrow’s Kendra Scott pendant to Kylie Jenner’s Jenny Bird hoop earrings, there’s no shortage of star-approved sparkle on sale. Below, add some shine to your cart with seven celeb-loved jewelry brands Just be sure to shop quickly before styles sell out. Kendra Scott Bling it on! Kendra Scott is offering...
Page Six

Mariah Carey admits she ‘can’t help’ being a diva during bubble bath interview

The diva life did not choose Mariah Carey; Mariah Carey chose the diva life. “There are things people are not aware of because this whole quote-unquote ‘diva’ thing is always what people see first,” the five-time Grammy winner, 52, told W Magazine in a phone call interview published Friday — a conversation she had while taking a bubble bath. “Yes, I play into it. And yes, part of that is real. I can’t help it,” she explained. “Like, what do you do if you grew up with an opera singer for a mother, who went to Juilliard and made her debut at...
Page Six

Save up to 60% on Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty for Black Friday

Black Friday just might be the Super Bowl of shopping. And while fans still have months to go before Rihanna’s actual Super Bowl halftime show performance, now’s certainly the prime time to shop major deals at her Fenty Beauty brand. During the label’s Cyber Week sale, which runs through Nov. 28, shoppers can save 25% off sitewide and up to 60% on select Fenty favorites. The deals follow a fashionable month for the billionaire beauty mogul, who not only made her post-baby return to the red carpet but also appeared in her own star-studded Savage x Fenty vol. 4 fashion show. It’s not the...
Page Six

Save on Oprah-loved styles at the Spanx Black Friday sale 2022

Oprah’s love for Spanx’s stretchy styles stretches back more than two decades. From classic pants to lightweight loungewear, the shapewear label’s staples have appeared on her coveted “Favorite Things” lists not just once but three times over the years. And while Black Friday is still days away, Spanx is kicking things off early with their biggest sale of the year: 20% off and free shipping on styles sitewide, now through Nov. 28. If you’re looking for the perfect place to start, consider the Perfect Pants, which Oprah called “ultra-flattering” on her 2019 favorites list, even saying she called up Spanx founder Sara...
Page Six

Tinsley Mortimer seems to be playing hard-to-get with Bravo

It seems Bravo and Tinsley Mortimer are doing something of a casting dance. A week or so ago, sources told Page Six that Mortimer — who starred on the “Real Housewives of New York City” from Season 9 until Season 12 — had no interest in returning to the show for the new so-called “Legacy” series, which brings back fan favorites from previous seasons. Sources told us the storied socialite had found peace and happiness in Palm Beach, Fla., and had no interest in returning to the Big Apple to fight it out on reality TV again. But it seems things have changed. Now...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Page Six

157K+
Followers
18K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy