Greenville Woman Charged with Fatally Shooting Husband
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A woman in Greenville has been charged with the murder of her husband. At approximately 12:00 a.m. on Friday, November 25, officers were called to 106 Kenwood Lane for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found 31-year-old Travian Williams dead from an apparent...
Police looking for woman as fraud suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a fraud suspect from Western Mart on Western Blvd. Police said it happened Nov. 14, 2022. She is described as a black female, roughly 5'9" tall, 140 pounds. She was wearing a pink sweatshirt and sweatpants at the...
Two Men Injured in Greenville Mall Shooting
Greenville, PITT COUNTY — Police respond to the Greenville Mall for reports of a shooting Friday evening. Greenville officers arrived on scene at 6:30 p.m. where they found two men shot inside the mall near the American Eagle. On their Facebook page, the Greenville Police Department say preliminary information...
State Troopers looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
NEW BERN, Craven County — North Carolina State Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that left a woman dead in New Bern. It happened Tuesday night, Nov. 22, 2022 across the Neuse River Bridge where NC 55 and US 17 split. First Sergeant...
Police looking for hit-and-run suspect
WALLACE, Duplin County — The Wallace Police Department is looking for a suspect in a hit and run that happened Nov. 23, 2022 on Railroad Street. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 910-285-2126 or email policeinfo@wallacenc.gov.
One person killed in Thanksgiving Day officer-involved shooting
According to Onslow County Colonel Chris Thomas, the officer-involved shooting happened on November 24th on NC Highway 172 at Oak Street. Col. Thomas said the incident began as a traffic stop just before noon. The suspect was a white female, who Col. Thomas said was armed. He said the suspect...
Police looking for people of interest in property damage at ENC ABC Store
The Swansboro Police Department is looking for two men who are people of interest in property damage at the ABC Store on W. Corbett Ave. Police said it happened on Nov. 21, 2022. Anyone with information about the two men are asked to call 910-326-5151 and reference OCA 221775.
Vehicle fire threatens structure, now under control
FAISON, Duplin County — The Faison Fire and Rescue Department responded to a vehicle fire Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 that was threatening a structure. Engine 2 and R 51 responded and assisted with putting the fire out and clearing up.
30th Annual Kennedy Home Toy Run to take place on Saturday
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The 30th annual Kennedy Home Toy Run is scheduled for this Saturday morning, November 26th, they deliver toys and donations to the facility in Kinston that supports orphans and vulnerable families. Between 800 and 1000 motorcycles and cars will get together at Temple Baptist Church...
Town of Swansboro postpones flotilla/tree lighting to Saturday
Swansboro, Onslow County — According to the Town of Swansboro, due to expected weather, the Flotilla/Tree Lighting will be held on Saturday, November 26th, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Once boat participants have made their rounds along the White Oak River in downtown Swansboro, attention will turn...
ENC Christmas Season events - let us help you schedule your holidays
EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA — Christmas is just around the bend and many Eastern NC towns and cities are already having pre-holiday events. Here is a list to help keep you up to date on what's going on in and around your home. NEW BERN. The Craven County Jaycee Christmas...
ENC school system hosting bicycle donation foundation
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — Carteret County Public Schools is hosting the Bikes for Kids (BFK) Foundation Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at East Carteret High School starting at 9:30 a.m. Bikes for Kids will give away bicycles to third graders at Atlantic Elementary School, Smyrna Elementary School, Harkers Island Elementary...
Triple-A expecting return to pre-pandemic levels of holiday travel
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Thanksgiving travel is returning to pre-pandemic levels with Triple-A projecting 1.5 million North Carolinas to leave home this year. Two-hundred thousand more people will travel this year in comparison to 2019, which means travelers will need to pack more patience and be vigilant as they take to the skies or hit the roads.
The Holiday Season Begins in New Bern
Downtown New Bern transforms into a winter wonderland to kick off the holidays. People kicked off Beary Merry in Union Pointe Park with ice skating Friday Afternoon— a brand new attraction for to enjoy this year. Many saying the festivities are all about spending the day together doing something...
Economic experts expect strong Black Friday despite high inflation
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Inflation may still be high, but experts said that’s not stopping consumers from spending money on Black Friday sales around the holiday season. Despite a rise in online sales, retailers are also gearing up for the day after Thanksgiving. Dr. Nicolas Rupp, who oversees...
The Blitz: 4th Round Playoff Highlights
The 4th round of the High School Football state playoffs is in the books, and we have several teams that will play in next week’s state semi-finals. New Bern will host Millbrook in the 4A East Region Championship game, Wallace-Rose Hill will visit East Duplin in the 2A East Region Championship game (the Panthers beat the Bulldogs 13-12, October 21st), and Tarboro will host Rosewood in the 1A East Region Championship game.
