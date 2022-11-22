ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, AL

ABC 33/40 News

18-year-old shot to death inside vehicle in Birmingham

An 18-year-old boy was shot to death Thursday evening while riding in a car in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, 18-year-old Quindarius Germon Peeples and another person arrived at UAB Hospital by private vehicle just before 7:00 P.M. Both of them had been shot, and Peeples was pronounced deceased at that time. The other person's injuries are not life-threatening.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

One injured in shooting between family members in Walker County

WALKER CO, Ala. (WBMA) — One person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Walker County Thursday afternoon. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was between two family members and happened on Pea Ridge Road near Cordova. The injured person was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital for...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man shot, killed in Center Point

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has started a homicide investigation after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound Thursday night in Center Point. According to a release from the office, deputies were dispatched around 6:45 p.m. to the 2400 block of 5th Street NW in Center Point on reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they found the man dead.
CENTER POINT, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two pedestrians killed after hit by cars in two separate incidents

On Tuesday, police are investigating two separate incidents where a person was killed after being hit by a vehicle. In one incident in Northport, Tuesday around 5:33 p.m., a traffic accident was reported in the 2300 Block of Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd. According to Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter, 66-year-old Linda Sue Foley was hit when trying to cross Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd. Foley was pronounced dead at the scene. Carpenter said no criminal charges are pending at this time.
NORTHPORT, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Homewood apartment complex damaged by fire Wednesday morning

A Homewood apartment complex was damaged by fire Wednesday morning. The Homewood Fire Department was called to 5 Aspen Cove at approximately 8:00 A.M. the Vestavia Hills Fire Department was called for assistance. It is unknown how much damage was caused by the fire.
HOMEWOOD, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama women's basketball splits results in trip to Bahamas

In a game that saw 11 lead changes and six ties, the Alabama women's basketball team emerged victorious, taking a 61-58 victory over Wake Forest (3-3) on Wednesday on the final day of the Pink Flamingo Championship. Megan Abrams, who converted a three-point play with four seconds left in regulation...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

'It's such a blessing:' Salvation Army serving Thanksgiving meals

As many gather around the table with their loved ones on Thanksgiving, people are thankful for the company and the many blessings in their lives. However, there are those who can't count on a meal every day. The Salvation Army Greater Birmingham Command held their annual Thanksgiving lunch. This is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Big first half pushes Samford to best six-game start in 62 years

The Samford Men's Basketball team took advantage of a 52-point first half in which they shot 61 percent to best the Beacons of Valparaiso University 79-49 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs improve to 6-0 with the win, marking the first 6-0 start for Samford Men's Basketball since the 1960-61 season. Ques...
HOMEWOOD, AL

