Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
ABC 33/40 News
18-year-old shot to death inside vehicle in Birmingham
An 18-year-old boy was shot to death Thursday evening while riding in a car in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, 18-year-old Quindarius Germon Peeples and another person arrived at UAB Hospital by private vehicle just before 7:00 P.M. Both of them had been shot, and Peeples was pronounced deceased at that time. The other person's injuries are not life-threatening.
ABC 33/40 News
One injured in shooting between family members in Walker County
WALKER CO, Ala. (WBMA) — One person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Walker County Thursday afternoon. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was between two family members and happened on Pea Ridge Road near Cordova. The injured person was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital for...
ABC 33/40 News
Man shot, killed in Center Point
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has started a homicide investigation after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound Thursday night in Center Point. According to a release from the office, deputies were dispatched around 6:45 p.m. to the 2400 block of 5th Street NW in Center Point on reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they found the man dead.
ABC 33/40 News
Police ask for help identifying suspect in robbery of Amazon delivery driver in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — One person is being sought after a Amazon delivery driver was robbed in Birmingham Sunday. The Birmingham Police Department said the robbery happened in the 1600 Block of 6th Street North. Police said the suspect was armed with a handgun and took the delivery van from the driver.
ABC 33/40 News
Two pedestrians killed after hit by cars in two separate incidents
On Tuesday, police are investigating two separate incidents where a person was killed after being hit by a vehicle. In one incident in Northport, Tuesday around 5:33 p.m., a traffic accident was reported in the 2300 Block of Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd. According to Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter, 66-year-old Linda Sue Foley was hit when trying to cross Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd. Foley was pronounced dead at the scene. Carpenter said no criminal charges are pending at this time.
ABC 33/40 News
Homewood apartment complex damaged by fire Wednesday morning
A Homewood apartment complex was damaged by fire Wednesday morning. The Homewood Fire Department was called to 5 Aspen Cove at approximately 8:00 A.M. the Vestavia Hills Fire Department was called for assistance. It is unknown how much damage was caused by the fire.
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama women's basketball splits results in trip to Bahamas
In a game that saw 11 lead changes and six ties, the Alabama women's basketball team emerged victorious, taking a 61-58 victory over Wake Forest (3-3) on Wednesday on the final day of the Pink Flamingo Championship. Megan Abrams, who converted a three-point play with four seconds left in regulation...
ABC 33/40 News
'It's such a blessing:' Salvation Army serving Thanksgiving meals
As many gather around the table with their loved ones on Thanksgiving, people are thankful for the company and the many blessings in their lives. However, there are those who can't count on a meal every day. The Salvation Army Greater Birmingham Command held their annual Thanksgiving lunch. This is...
ABC 33/40 News
Big first half pushes Samford to best six-game start in 62 years
The Samford Men's Basketball team took advantage of a 52-point first half in which they shot 61 percent to best the Beacons of Valparaiso University 79-49 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs improve to 6-0 with the win, marking the first 6-0 start for Samford Men's Basketball since the 1960-61 season. Ques...
