On Tuesday, police are investigating two separate incidents where a person was killed after being hit by a vehicle. In one incident in Northport, Tuesday around 5:33 p.m., a traffic accident was reported in the 2300 Block of Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd. According to Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter, 66-year-old Linda Sue Foley was hit when trying to cross Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd. Foley was pronounced dead at the scene. Carpenter said no criminal charges are pending at this time.

NORTHPORT, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO