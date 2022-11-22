Here's how to watch the Auburn basketball game vs Bradley.

The Auburn basketball team is in Cancun for the Cancun challenge this week.

The Auburn Tigers are a perfect 4-0 on the season and they will be playing the Bradley (3-1) Braves of the Missouri Valley Conference in their first action of the season away from Neville Arena.

The winner will advance to play either Northwestern (4-0) or Liberty (2-2) in Wednesday night’s championship game to be played at 7:30 pm CT. Both games are to be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.

The Tigers are 6-2 all-time versus schools from the MVC defeating Murray State (71-58) last season at Neville Arena.

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Bradley Braves

The Auburn Tigers take on the Bradley Braves at 5:00 pm CT on the CBS Sports Network Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Brett Dolan and Pete Gillen will have the call.

On the radio broadcast, the Auburn Sports Network will have the coverage. Andy Burcham and Brad Law will call the action.

Fun Fact

Per a release from Auburn, Auburn currently ranks No. 1 nationally in blocks per game (9.0) and No. 2 in offensive rebounds per game (18.5). Junior center Dylan Cardwell, who made his first career start versus Texas Southern on Nov. 18, ranks No. 3 nationally averaging 4.25 a contest.

