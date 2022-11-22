ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs Bradley

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VsJHS_0jK5iYos00

Here's how to watch the Auburn basketball game vs Bradley.

The Auburn basketball team is in Cancun for the Cancun challenge this week.

The Auburn Tigers are a perfect 4-0 on the season and they will be playing the Bradley (3-1) Braves of the Missouri Valley Conference in their first action of the season away from Neville Arena.

The winner will advance to play either Northwestern (4-0) or Liberty (2-2) in Wednesday night’s championship game to be played at 7:30 pm CT. Both games are to be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.

The Tigers are 6-2 all-time versus schools from the MVC defeating Murray State (71-58) last season at Neville Arena.

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Bradley Braves

The Auburn Tigers take on the Bradley Braves at 5:00 pm CT on the CBS Sports Network Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Brett Dolan and Pete Gillen will have the call.

On the radio broadcast, the Auburn Sports Network will have the coverage. Andy Burcham and Brad Law will call the action.

Fun Fact

Per a release from Auburn, Auburn currently ranks No. 1 nationally in blocks per game (9.0) and No. 2 in offensive rebounds per game (18.5). Junior center Dylan Cardwell, who made his first career start versus Texas Southern on Nov. 18, ranks No. 3 nationally averaging 4.25 a contest.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Greg McElroy: Alabama Will Be "Motivated" For Iron Bowl

On Saturday afternoon, Alabama and Auburn will square off at Bryant-Denny Stadium. This season hasn't gone according to plan for Alabama. Nick Saban's squad will enter the Iron Bowl with two losses. With the Crimson Tide's chances of making the College Football Playoff this year very slim, it's fair to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn football: RB duo similar to Cadillac Williams' playing days

Cadillac Williams has found a formula for success as interim coach at Auburn. It’s familiar, a no-brainer if you will, that the former Tigers running back, who still holds records at the school as a player, fully understands. As a top running back at Auburn from 2001 to 2004,...
AUBURN, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football drops hype video for Iron Bowl against Auburn

One of the most passionate rivalries in college sports comes on Saturday. Alabama and Auburn battle each other in the Iron Bowl at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are going after their tenth victory of the regular season. Alabama is out of the conversation for the Southeastern...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear

It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSFA

The Iron Bowl and its weather history

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The biggest football game in the state of Alabama goes way back. All the way back to 1893. The Iron Bowl has been played 86 times since then, and has featured some wild games between the Crimson Tide and Tigers. Alabama has 48 wins, Auburn has...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WHNT News 19

Iron Bowl Game Extremes In Weather

One of the biggest rivalries in college football is coming up this weekend. It is the 87th Iron Bowl game between in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn. In its 86-game history dating back to 1893, some games have been played in extreme weather.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy