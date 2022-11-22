ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
frogsowar.com

How to Watch: TCU Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones

NOV. 26| AMON G. CARTER STADIUM (46,000) | FORT WORTH, TX | 3:00 PM. Talent: Jason Benetti, Brock Huard, Allison Williams. Talent: Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine. No. 4 TCU closes the regular season when it hosts Iowa State on Saturday at 3 p.m. on FOX. The Horned Frogs...
FORT WORTH, TX
footballscoop.com

Sources: TCU working on new contract for Sonny Dykes

TCU is working on a new contract for head coach Sonny Dykes as Auburn's search for their new head coach continues, sources told FootballScoop on Friday. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Oct. 31 and, while the majority of the focus has centered on Ole Miss's Lane Kiffin, the Tigers, led by new AD John Cohen, has done its due diligence elsewhere. Kiffin also indicated following Thursday night's Egg Bowl loss to Mississippi State that he anticipated remaining in Oxford.
FORT WORTH, TX
High School Football PRO

Dallas, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Carroll High School - Southlake football team will have a game with McKinney High School on November 25, 2022, 13:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SOUTHLAKE, TX
houstoniannews.com

Kats Upset the Horned Frogs in Thrilling Win

FORT WORTH, TX- After a tough 39-point loss at Tulane, the Sam Houston Bearkats women’s basketball team turn it around and upset Big 12 team Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 60-54 Wednesday night. The Bearkats (2-3,0-0) led for the majority of the game as the Horned Frogs (2-3,0-0) either...
FORT WORTH, TX
Houston Chronicle

Legal experts: Dallas’ median ban could bring lawsuits; ACLU already ‘exploring options’

DALLAS — A new Dallas law banning people from road medians or risk a fine up to $500 opens the city up to a lawsuit that could cost taxpayers, legal experts say. The restriction bans pedestrians from standing or walking on roadway medians less than 6 feet wide, in the middle of streets without medians and in clear zones like bike lanes and road shoulders. It exempts permitted workers, as well as pedestrians directly crossing the street, giving or receiving emergency aid, or on the median while following police instructions.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Xaviar Wilcox - Plano West - Boys Basketball

Wilcox submitted one of the great single-game performances in the Wolves' history during the NISD/NEISD tournament in San Antonio. In an 87-61 win over San Antonio Johnson, Wilcox broke the school's single-game records for most points scored (42) and most 3-pointers made (11). In total, he shot 14-of-19 from the field and 11-of-15 from deep.
PLANO, TX
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith On Cowboys: Just Be Patient, They Will Fail

The Dallas Cowboys are 8-3 after their Thanksgiving Day victory over the New York Giants. With this big-time win, America's Team moved into solo second in the stacked NFC East — giving them excellent position as they approach the postseason. That being said, well-known Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith...
DALLAS, TX
iheart.com

This Is Texas' Most Sung About City

When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
TEXAS STATE
ndhsbulldogathletics.com

North Dallas player hits the half-court shot … but it doesn’t count

Da’Michael Johnson (left) and JR Richards do a leaping body bump after Da’Michael’s highlight shot at the end of the first quarter. Da’Michael pleads his case with the referee but the buzzer had already sounded. The Bulldogs led 19-11 at the end of the first quarter.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

The Argyle Eagles advanced to the state quarterfinals on Friday night after putting away Grapevine. Argyle jumped out to a 6-0 lead on an 11-yard run from Landon Farris early in the first quarter. Carter Buxton kicked a 34-yard field goal to make it 9-0 Eagles and then Farris added...
ARGYLE, TX
blackchronicle.com

Fire, explosion at Garland golf clubhouse

GARLAND, Texas — The Garland Fire Department is trying into what led to a hearth at a neighborhood golf clubhouse early Thanksgiving morning. A division consultant stated crews responded to a big hearth at the Duck Creek Golf Club on Diamond Oaks Drive at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Shortly after they obtained there, there was a loud explosion from the clubhouse that many individuals close by heard and/or felt.
GARLAND, TX
The Spun

NFL World Thinking Of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman On Thanksgiving

For the first time in over 20 years, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will not be in the broadcast booth to call a Thanksgiving game. ESPN's Adam Schefter shared that shocking statistic on Twitter along with the message: "Enjoy, men." Buck and Aikman have called countless NFL games on Thanksgiving...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Bizzy Burger opens near Galleria

Bizzy Burger is our neighborhood’s latest burger spot, and it just opened today. It’s the concept of Pei Wei co-founder Mark Brezinski and Chili’s co-creator Larry Levine. It’s located near the Galleria at 13251 Montfort Drive. The aim of Bizzy Burger is to keep a small menu and be an “anti-chain,” according to Dallas News.
DALLAS, TX
KSAT 12

Herschel Walker, running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, still gets tax break on $3 million Texas residence

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Herschel Walker, the former Dallas Cowboys running back and Republican candidate running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, is slated to get a tax break on his $3 million residence in a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb — potentially running afoul of Texas tax law.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonalds

Thanks to Dallas entrepreneur Mark Brezinski, burger fans in Dallas now have a new option to try. Brezinski is well known for creating the Asian fusion restaurant Pei Wei and other popular restaurants, including Velvet Taco, Bengal Coast, Tin Star, and Marugame. Now along with co-founder Larry Lavin, he has opened Bizzy Burger.
DALLAS, TX
Magnolia State Live

Rail service connecting Dallas to Magnolia State? Leaders of this Mississippi city throw support behind plan

The city of Vicksburg is throwing its support behind the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s effort to secure federal funding for Louisiana’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program that envisions potential Amtrak passenger rail service for Vicksburg. The program is part of the Louisiana 2020 Rail...
VICKSBURG, MS
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
662K+
Followers
84K+
Post
383M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy