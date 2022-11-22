Read full article on original website
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonaldsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
frogsowar.com
How to Watch: TCU Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones
NOV. 26| AMON G. CARTER STADIUM (46,000) | FORT WORTH, TX | 3:00 PM. Talent: Jason Benetti, Brock Huard, Allison Williams. Talent: Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine. No. 4 TCU closes the regular season when it hosts Iowa State on Saturday at 3 p.m. on FOX. The Horned Frogs...
Jayvon Thomas, 4-star cornerback and Texas A&M pledge, showcases speed with clutch 97-yard touchdown run
South Oak Cliff (Texas) star Jayvon Thomas is rated the nation's No. 8 cornerback, and his future is firmly set on the defensive side of the ball. But at the high school level, it would be unwise to waste his talent by playing him on just one side of the ball. On Friday night, the 5-foot-11, ...
footballscoop.com
Sources: TCU working on new contract for Sonny Dykes
TCU is working on a new contract for head coach Sonny Dykes as Auburn's search for their new head coach continues, sources told FootballScoop on Friday. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Oct. 31 and, while the majority of the focus has centered on Ole Miss's Lane Kiffin, the Tigers, led by new AD John Cohen, has done its due diligence elsewhere. Kiffin also indicated following Thursday night's Egg Bowl loss to Mississippi State that he anticipated remaining in Oxford.
Dallas, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
houstoniannews.com
Kats Upset the Horned Frogs in Thrilling Win
FORT WORTH, TX- After a tough 39-point loss at Tulane, the Sam Houston Bearkats women’s basketball team turn it around and upset Big 12 team Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 60-54 Wednesday night. The Bearkats (2-3,0-0) led for the majority of the game as the Horned Frogs (2-3,0-0) either...
Houston Chronicle
Legal experts: Dallas’ median ban could bring lawsuits; ACLU already ‘exploring options’
DALLAS — A new Dallas law banning people from road medians or risk a fine up to $500 opens the city up to a lawsuit that could cost taxpayers, legal experts say. The restriction bans pedestrians from standing or walking on roadway medians less than 6 feet wide, in the middle of streets without medians and in clear zones like bike lanes and road shoulders. It exempts permitted workers, as well as pedestrians directly crossing the street, giving or receiving emergency aid, or on the median while following police instructions.
starlocalmedia.com
Xaviar Wilcox - Plano West - Boys Basketball
Wilcox submitted one of the great single-game performances in the Wolves' history during the NISD/NEISD tournament in San Antonio. In an 87-61 win over San Antonio Johnson, Wilcox broke the school's single-game records for most points scored (42) and most 3-pointers made (11). In total, he shot 14-of-19 from the field and 11-of-15 from deep.
Stephen A. Smith On Cowboys: Just Be Patient, They Will Fail
The Dallas Cowboys are 8-3 after their Thanksgiving Day victory over the New York Giants. With this big-time win, America's Team moved into solo second in the stacked NFC East — giving them excellent position as they approach the postseason. That being said, well-known Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith...
iheart.com
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
SportsGrid
Iowa State Cyclones vs. TCU Horned Frogs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 11 road games over the last 2 seasons, Iowa State is 4-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 47.7 points per game which has been on average 3.5 points under the line for those games. In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons,...
ndhsbulldogathletics.com
North Dallas player hits the half-court shot … but it doesn’t count
Da’Michael Johnson (left) and JR Richards do a leaping body bump after Da’Michael’s highlight shot at the end of the first quarter. Da’Michael pleads his case with the referee but the buzzer had already sounded. The Bulldogs led 19-11 at the end of the first quarter.
High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard
The Argyle Eagles advanced to the state quarterfinals on Friday night after putting away Grapevine. Argyle jumped out to a 6-0 lead on an 11-yard run from Landon Farris early in the first quarter. Carter Buxton kicked a 34-yard field goal to make it 9-0 Eagles and then Farris added...
blackchronicle.com
Fire, explosion at Garland golf clubhouse
GARLAND, Texas — The Garland Fire Department is trying into what led to a hearth at a neighborhood golf clubhouse early Thanksgiving morning. A division consultant stated crews responded to a big hearth at the Duck Creek Golf Club on Diamond Oaks Drive at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Shortly after they obtained there, there was a loud explosion from the clubhouse that many individuals close by heard and/or felt.
NFL World Thinking Of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman On Thanksgiving
For the first time in over 20 years, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will not be in the broadcast booth to call a Thanksgiving game. ESPN's Adam Schefter shared that shocking statistic on Twitter along with the message: "Enjoy, men." Buck and Aikman have called countless NFL games on Thanksgiving...
QSR Web
Layne's Chicken Fingers opens first of 6 units in Dallas/Fort Worth area
QSR brand Layne's Chicken Fingers has opened the first of six units in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in Texas. The first restaurant, located in Denton, opened on Nov. 21st, according to a press release. The restaurant is helmed by franchise owners Scott and Heather Davis, who signed a six-unit franchise...
advocatemag.com
Bizzy Burger opens near Galleria
Bizzy Burger is our neighborhood’s latest burger spot, and it just opened today. It’s the concept of Pei Wei co-founder Mark Brezinski and Chili’s co-creator Larry Levine. It’s located near the Galleria at 13251 Montfort Drive. The aim of Bizzy Burger is to keep a small menu and be an “anti-chain,” according to Dallas News.
Was this your ticket? $40,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold somewhere in Texas
The Texas Lottery shows that no one in the state of Texas won the jackpot or a secondary prize from the November 18 drawing, but another prize of a cool $40,000 was won on a ticket sold somewhere in the state.
KSAT 12
Herschel Walker, running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, still gets tax break on $3 million Texas residence
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Herschel Walker, the former Dallas Cowboys running back and Republican candidate running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, is slated to get a tax break on his $3 million residence in a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb — potentially running afoul of Texas tax law.
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonalds
Thanks to Dallas entrepreneur Mark Brezinski, burger fans in Dallas now have a new option to try. Brezinski is well known for creating the Asian fusion restaurant Pei Wei and other popular restaurants, including Velvet Taco, Bengal Coast, Tin Star, and Marugame. Now along with co-founder Larry Lavin, he has opened Bizzy Burger.
Rail service connecting Dallas to Magnolia State? Leaders of this Mississippi city throw support behind plan
The city of Vicksburg is throwing its support behind the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s effort to secure federal funding for Louisiana’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program that envisions potential Amtrak passenger rail service for Vicksburg. The program is part of the Louisiana 2020 Rail...
