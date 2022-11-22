ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
KVCR NEWS

'Love and Rockets' celebrates 40 years of edgy, Latinx, alternative comics

Artists Jaime and Gilbert Hernandez have been drawing and writing their popular comic book series Love and Rockets since 1982. They've followed the lives of their mostly Latina characters as they grow from restless teens to middle-aged women. To celebrate the 40th anniversary, their loyal publisher Fantagraphics has a new box collection of their classics.
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
640K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy