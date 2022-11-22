Read full article on original website
'Love and Rockets' celebrates 40 years of edgy, Latinx, alternative comics
Artists Jaime and Gilbert Hernandez have been drawing and writing their popular comic book series Love and Rockets since 1982. They've followed the lives of their mostly Latina characters as they grow from restless teens to middle-aged women. To celebrate the 40th anniversary, their loyal publisher Fantagraphics has a new box collection of their classics.
