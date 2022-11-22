This week’s “Wet Nose Wednesday” is the perfect pup. Mugsy as some German Shepard and some “Heinz 57”. He is a one-year-old bundle of joy. Laid back and gentle, he likes to play catch and munch treats. He has all of his shots, has been neutered and chipped, and can head home with you today! Call Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare at 806 378-9032 or drop by 3501 South Osage.

