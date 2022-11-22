Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says Kyiv residents ‘need more protection’ as temperature drops and power fails
Ukraine’s president calls on local government officials to do more as power cuts leave population vulnerable to the elements
MilitaryTimes
Users of the F-35 huddle in Italy to tout joint maintenance plans
AMENDOLA AIR BASE, Italy — Air force chiefs from around the world who flew into southern Italy this week to discuss getting the best out of their F-35s gathered in front of journalists to watch a mechanic working on an Italian jet. The scene at Amendola air base would...
MilitaryTimes
‘Devotion’ tells an understated friendship story set in the Korean War
You’d be forgiven for being surprised after seeing “Devotion” and realizing it is not, in fact, a military action movie. The film, based on a true Korean War story written by Adam Makos, has all the makings of a war epic, including a few tense dogfight scenes sure to leave audience members sweating bullets.
MilitaryTimes
USS Nitze seizes $20M in illicit drugs from vessel in Gulf of Aden
The guided-missile destroyer Nitze seized roughly $20 million worth of illicit drugs from a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday. The Nitze was conducting a patrol in international waters when it found 2,200 kilograms of hashish and 330 kilograms of methamphetamine on the fishing vessel. The destroyer was operating as part of Combined Task Force 153 in support of 5th Fleet’s Combined Maritime Forces.
MilitaryTimes
Navy unveils astronaut-themed uniform for annual clash with rival Army
The Naval Academy’s uniform for its annual gridiron clash against its rivals from West Point is out of this world. For their 123rd game against Army, the Midshipmen will be dressed from head-to-toe in NASA-themed gear that pays homage to the academy’s astronaut alums, including Bruce McCandless, who made history when he completed the first untethered spacewalk.
MilitaryTimes
USS Gerald R Ford slated to wrap up first deployment
Aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford is slated to return to Naval Station Norfolk from its inaugural deployment Saturday. The carrier, which got underway Oct. 4, and its strike group focused on air defense, anti-subsurface warfare, distributed maritime operations, and conducted a transfer of authority with NATO during their time underway.
