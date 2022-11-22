Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
The Unwelcome Return of Trump’s #Resistance Reply Guys
The @RealDonaldTrump handle is back—or, at least, it’s allowed to be. The former president’s perma-banned account has been reinstated as part of Twitter’s new dispensation. As of this writing, he has yet to return from his own digital Elba, but for my money, Trump will tweet again. And with him will return a particularly obnoxious segment of his Twitter retinue: the #Resistance reply guys, those inutile political LARPers whose absurdity is matched and encouraged by their counterparts on the right.
Daily Beast
Justice Department Reportedly Wants to Question Mike Pence for Its Trump Probe
The Justice Department is seeking to question former vice president Mike Pence as a witness in its criminal investigation into former president Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election result, sources have told The New York Times. The department hasn’t officially subpoenaed Pence, but sources said he’s open to considering the interview request, despite his outspoken rejection of testifying for the House Jan. 6 committee. Pence was present for many critical moments of the Trump administration’s effort to subvert the will of the people and maintain elected office. On Jan. 6, he broke from Trump by certifying the election results as a crowd of Trump fanatics chanted “hang Mike Pence.” Pence described Trump’s actions that day as “reckless” and blamed him for endangering his family in his new book, So Help Me God.
A Twitter executive has won a court injunction stopping Elon Musk from firing her, report says
Twitter's global public policy VP, Sinead McSweeney, said she didn't resign or respond to Elon Musk's ultimatum email, the Irish Times reported.
Daily Beast
Mike Pence Is Quietly Building What Appears to Be Presidential Campaign Team
Former Vice President Mike Pence seems to be inching toward a 2024 presidential campaign bid against ex-President Donald Trump. He has put together a team of about two dozen staff and consultants already, according to anonymous sources who spoke to POLITICO. The team includes his ex-chief of staff Marc Short, ex-press secretary Devin O’Malley and GOP aide Chip Saltsman, an ex-presidential campaign manager and senior political adviser. Ali Kjergaard, a spokesperson for Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, who has been approved for a presidency at the University of Florida, is to be communications director for Advancing American Freedom, a non-profit organization affiliated with Pence, POLITICO reported, adding that two other communications officials and possible fundraising aides would join the team.
Daily Beast
The Complicated Relationship Between Kevin McCarthy and Hakeem Jeffries
It’s a new era of leadership in the House of Representatives, but the problems will be the same—maybe even worse. On the right, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is set—maybe—to ascend to the role of speaker. On the left, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) is virtually guaranteed to become the minority leader for House Democrats.
Daily Beast
Donald Trump’s Rape Accuser E. Jean Carroll Files New Lawsuit Under Adult Survivors Act
E. Jean Carroll, the writer who accused Donald Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, brought a new lawsuit against the former president on Thursday—minutes after a new New York statute, the “Adult Survivors Act,” took effect to allow victims of sexual violence to sue over attacks that occurred decades ago. Carroll is seeking an unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for pain and suffering, psychological harm, dignity loss and reputation damage caused by Trump, the lawsuit said, according to the Associated Press.
