The Justice Department is seeking to question former vice president Mike Pence as a witness in its criminal investigation into former president Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election result, sources have told The New York Times. The department hasn’t officially subpoenaed Pence, but sources said he’s open to considering the interview request, despite his outspoken rejection of testifying for the House Jan. 6 committee. Pence was present for many critical moments of the Trump administration’s effort to subvert the will of the people and maintain elected office. On Jan. 6, he broke from Trump by certifying the election results as a crowd of Trump fanatics chanted “hang Mike Pence.” Pence described Trump’s actions that day as “reckless” and blamed him for endangering his family in his new book, So Help Me God.

2 DAYS AGO