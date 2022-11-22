Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
Mother whose young children perished in fire has also died
The mother of two young children killed in a house fire in Nottingham on Sunday has also died, police have said.Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, had been on life support after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday.She and her two daughters Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, were all killed in the fire, which is being treated as a triple murder.Nottinghamshire Police said detectives have been given another 36 hours to question a 31-year-old man on suspicion of killing the young family.Ms Hydara’s husband Aboubacarr Drammeh flew back to the UK from the US to visit his wife in hospital and told journalists he had not started to come to terms with what had happened. Read More ‘Brexit festival’ attacked for ‘colossal waste’ of taxpayer moneyLabour would relax immigration rules to help business, Starmer to sayThe latest strange skirmish in the never-ending Brexit wars
Clearwater driver arrested in fatal Palm Harbor crash, troopers say
The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a 19-year-old man who troopers say was high on marijuana when he crashed into another vehicle, killing its driver and passenger in Palm Harbor in February. Chase Cannone, of Clearwater, was arrested Tuesday and faces a DUI manslaughter charge and a vehicular homicide charge,...
Heartbreaking: 2-Year-Old Boy in New York Starved to Death After Father Passed Away From Heart Condition
Earlier this year, in upstate New York, a father and son were found dead in their home. The two-year-old reportedly died after his 59-year-old father passed away from a heart condition, leaving the boy with no way to survive. According to NBC News, David Conde Sr. and his namesake, David...
Toddler starved at home after father, 59, died in New York apartment, officials say
An unattended 2-year-old starved after his father died at their upstate New York home this year, authorities said Tuesday. David Conde Sr., 59, and David Conde Jr., 2, were found dead Feb. 15 in their apartment in Geneva, about 45 miles southeast of Rochester and 55 miles southwest of Syracuse.
Car Found Submerged in a Houston Bayou with 2 Bodies Inside Had Been There for Hours, Cops Say
Officials in Houston are looking into what caused a vehicle with two men inside to allegedly plunge into a bayou early on Halloween morning. Houston police said the vehicle reportedly drove into the Brays Bayou around 3 a.m. local time on Monday, though it was not reported until that afternoon.
NBC News
Texas parents charged after 7-year-old foster son found dead in washing machine in July
A Texas couple have been arrested and charged four months after their 7-year-old foster son was found dead in a washing machine, the Harris County sheriff said Tuesday. Authorities charged Jemaine Thomas, 42, with capital murder and Tiffany Thomas, 35, with injury to a child by omission after police found their 7-year-old son, Troy Koehler, dead in a washing machine at the family's home in Spring, a census-designated place about 24 miles north of Houston, on July 28 after he had been reported missing, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
Paramedic unknowingly treated her own 17-year-old daughter in deadly crash: "I did not even recognize her"
A Canadian paramedic who unknowingly treated her own daughter after a fatal vehicle crash brushed away tears as she remembered a beautiful girl who fought until the end. Jayme Erickson was called to the crash north of Calgary on Nov. 15 and sat with a seriously injured girl who was extricated from the car and taken to hospital, where she died. She was unrecognizable because of injuries.
Mother of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon arrested after remains found in Georgia landfill
Quinton Simon's mother is being held in a Georgia jail awaiting a bond hearing slated Tuesday. She faces charges including murder and false reporting.
Grayson Chrisley Rushed to Hospital After Terrifying Crash
“Chrisley Knows Best” star Grayson Chrisley has been admitted to the hospital after totaling his car in a crash. TMZ reports Chrisley was driving his Ford F-150 truck in Nashville when he hit a Dodge pickup truck, which was stationary during standstill traffic. In photos obtained by the outlet,...
2 suspects located after police say they dropped puppy over bridge in Sault Ste. Marie [VIDEO]
Police in the Upper Peninsula say they’ve found a pair of suspects accused of dropped a puppy over the Spruce Street Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie Wednesday evening.
Tragic update in kids' health battle after their family car smashed into a cement truck killing their mum - as dad confirms two of the children are dealing with horrific permanent injuries
A tragic car accident that killed a mum of six has also left two of her daughters with severe spinal injuries, with one facing a future as a paraplegic. Hannah Louise Fraser, 30, and her six children, aged from 14 months to 14 years old, were in a car crash on the Goomalling-Toodyay Road in Wongamine, north of Perth, at about 6.20m last Wednesday.
Colorado Springs shooting: Suspected shooter changed his name at 15 due to online bullying
The Colorado Springs shooting suspect changed his name at age 15 after being subjected to a vitriolic online bullying campaign, according to reports.Anderson Aldrich, 22, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of five counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly opened fire moments after entering the LGBT+ venue Club Q on Saturday night.A review of birth and court records by several media outlets have shed light on Mr Aldrich’s troubled childhood, in which his mother Laura Voepel had several run-ins with authorities. The suspect’s parents Aaron and Laura Brink (nee Voepel) divorced when he was a toddler and he...
Oklahoma executes Richard Fairchild for 1993 "torture" slaying of girlfriend's 3-year-old son
Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for the torture slaying of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son in 1993. Richard Stephen Fairchild, who turned 63 on Thursday, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was declared dead at 10:24 a.m. Fairchild, an ex-Marine, was convicted of killing Adam...
Daily Beast
Killers Who Hacked American Blogger to Death Escape From Prison
Two men facing death row for the 2015 machete murder of American-Bangladeshi writer and anti-extremist blogger Avijit Roy have escaped prison in a brazen plot. Mainul Islam Shamim and Abu Siddique Sohel were snatched away by suspected extremists on motorbikes who sprayed chemicals in one police constable’s eyes and punched another in the face while they were being taken to court in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Sunday. The chaotic scene apparently distracted the police officers guarding the convicts, who were among a dozen men facing charges at Dhaka Anti-Terrorism special tribunal.
U.P. man allegedly took selfies with body after stabbing man to death in Wisconsin
A Michigan man arrested in August for a slew of crimes, including two homicides, is accused of taking selfie videos and photos with the body of one of the victims, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology, The Associated Press reports. Caleb Anderson,...
‘Ex-husband’ storms Thanksgiving dinner to shoot two dead and wound two others in Houston
The calm of a Thanksgiving dinner was terrifyingly disturbed when gunman stormed through the backdoor of a home in Houston and killed a man and a woman while another two – including a 15-year-old boy – were injured.During an early morning press conference held outside the Spring Branch home where the massacre unfolded, Houston Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu confirmed that police had received a call about a shooting at approximately 9.18pm Thursday, shortly after the group inside had finished sitting down for their holiday dinner.Officers arrived shortly after and found two people dead, whose identities have not been...
Mother allegedly used children to transport fentanyl from New Mexico to Texas
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - An Albuquerque mother could face at least 20 years in prison for allegedly using her children to transport fentanyl. Magdalena Silva Banuelos, 46, allegedly hid a deadly dose of fentanyl inside her children's luggage, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.Banuelos allegedly gave her boyfriend the fentanyl that killed him - she has been indicted on distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death. At a detention hearing in New Mexico on Nov. 17, prosecutors revealed that Banuelos and her boyfriend, who was also her sons' father, were in an on-again, off-again relationship.On...
TODAY.com
Father of UVa shooting suspect says son told him people were ‘picking on him,’ seemed ‘paranoid’
The father of the student suspect arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that killed three University of Virginia football players said he’s in shock by the violence and that his son recently told him some people were “picking on him.”. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, was arrested...
25-Year-Old Woman Died In A Fatal Crash In Houston (Houston, TX)
Houston Police responded to a fatal crash that claimed a life. The crash happened at 4000 Eldridge Parkway around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The victim, a 25-year-old woman, was pronounced dead and is yet to be identified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
Suspect, clerk shoot each other to death during attempted robbery
A grocery store clerk and a robbery suspect shot each other to death during an attempted robbery in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.
