Belleville, IL

Metro-east restaurants that will (and won’t) be open and serving Thanksgiving Day

By Meredith Howard
Belleville News-Democrat
 3 days ago

If you’re not in the mood to cook, you may be wondering where you can sit down for a meal or pick up your holiday favorites at a metro-east restaurant this Thanksgiving.

The News-Democrat has gathered a list of Belleville-area restaurants and checked their holiday schedules. Here’s who’s open (and who’s closed) in and around Belleville for Thanksgiving 2022.

Who’s open around Belleville?

Bob Evans in Fairview Heights

The Bob Evans located at 10 Ludwig Drive in Fairview Heights will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thanksgiving day. You can dine in or place to-go orders online.

Hofbr ä uhaus St. Louis – Belleville is hosting a Thanksgiving buffet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24. Adult meals are $38.13 and meals for children 12 years and younger are $15.25, including tax and tip.

Copper Fire will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving. A full bar with bloody marys will be available, along with burritos, summer sausage, cheese, chicken wings and chili.

Beast Craft BBQ Co. will be open for pick-up orders from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

You can stop by The Quarter Restaurant & Bar from 7 p.m. to midnight for some Thanksgiving karaoke.

New Shining Light Community Outreach Ministry will host its 26th annual free Thanksgiving dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 740 Broadway in Venice Thanksgiving Day. Organizers will also give out free caps, gloves and socks. No ID or paperwork is required of attendees, and everyone is welcome.

Who’s closed near Belleville?

Eckert’s Restaurant in Belleville will be closed Thanksgiving day.

Lotawata Creek Southern Grill will be closed this Thanksgiving .

Fletcher’s Kitchen & Tap : Both the Belleville and Swansea locations will be closed this Thanksgiving.

This story may be updated.

Comments / 1

 

southernillinoisnow.com

2022 11/29 – Yvonne Ann Brueggeman

Yvonne Ann Brueggeman, nee Gerrish, 72, of Belleville, IL, born January 8, 1950, in Mount Vernon, IL, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at St. Paul's Senior Community, Belleville, IL. Mrs. Brueggeman was a registered OB nurse and retired from Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL, after almost 40 years of service.
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

Lack of Black Friday shoppers waiting in line

Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Shop locally after Black Friday for small business, …. The search for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Shoppers encouraged to visit Alton on Saturday

Small Business Saturday is tomorrow, and Alton Main Street hopes shoppers will find their way to downtown Alton. Local businesses will be having specials sales or promotions for the day, and the Green Gift Bazaar will take place at the Post Commons and Jacoby Arts Center. Alton Main Street Executive...
ALTON, IL
KSDK

Fuel spill reported in creek in Quail Ridge Park on Thanksgiving

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Parks Department was called to handle a fuel spill in the creek at Quail Ridge Park Friday morning. According to a deputy chief with the Wentzville Fire Protection District, the department was alerted to a spill in the creek at Quail Ridge Park on Thanksgiving day.
WENTZVILLE, MO
feastmagazine.com

Shoehorn Brewery brings local brews to Belleville

If you're looking for a new spot to whet your whistle in Bellville, you won't have to wait long: Shoehorn Brewing will open in early 2023. The brewery will split space with Down the Hall Homebrew: All combined, the taproom, brewhouse and store will cover 3,800 square feet, giving the brewery plenty of room to serve a variety of beers.
BELLEVILLE, IL
feastmagazine.com

The Moistmaker returns to Sisters Sandwich Shoppe in Southampton

The Moist Maker, made famous by the TV show "Friends," returns as a special from mid-November until Christmas on the menu of Sisters Sandwich Shoppe. After its success as a special in 2021, the first year the Sisters Sandwich Shoppe was open, it's bound to reprise its role as a bestselling special in 2022.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Family recipes continue to impress

This restaurant in southern Madison County has been a staple around here for a long time, although its original location is closed now. While this might be the only spot left, it still holds onto those great traditions and the excellent fare we've all grown accustomed to through the years.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
feastmagazine.com

For over 25 years, Chef's Shoppe in Edwardsville has been a community staple

Edwardsville's famous Chef's Shoppe began because someone needed a cookie cutter. Vicki Primrose was shopping for cookie cutters in 1997, and found to her dismay that there was no place in Edwardsville, Illinois, to buy one. The little shop Primrose launched immediately became a popular source for cooking and baking equipment – with a wide selection of cookie cutters, of course.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Two free Thanksgiving Day dinners planned in Centralia

There will be two free Thanksgiving Dinners served in Centralia this year. The Poplar Place at 323 North Poplar will host their 18th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 to two on Thursday. Your invited along with your family to join in person for a complimentary traditional Thanksgiving Dinner. Dine-In and Carry-Out will be available with no reservations. If you need delivery, Tuesday is the deadline to call the Poplar Place at (618) 532-1747. Calls will be accepted from one to five. 800 dinners were prepared last year, but they are anticipating 900 to attend this year. 40 turkeys and 20 hams are being prepared for the dinner. Volunteers join the Poplar Place staff in making the annual Thanksgiving Day meal possible.
CENTRALIA, IL
advantagenews.com

Fire closes Alton Hit N Run

A small fire has forced the closure of the Hit n Run in Alton on State Street. The call came into the Alton Fire Department at 12:52 am on Tuesday. Fire crews responded to find the store filled with smoke but were able to extinguish the flames rather quickly. No injuries were reported as the store was closed at the time.
ALTON, IL
