Metro-east restaurants that will (and won’t) be open and serving Thanksgiving Day

If you’re not in the mood to cook, you may be wondering where you can sit down for a meal or pick up your holiday favorites at a metro-east restaurant this Thanksgiving.

The News-Democrat has gathered a list of Belleville-area restaurants and checked their holiday schedules. Here’s who’s open (and who’s closed) in and around Belleville for Thanksgiving 2022.

Who’s open around Belleville?

Bob Evans in Fairview Heights

The Bob Evans located at 10 Ludwig Drive in Fairview Heights will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thanksgiving day. You can dine in or place to-go orders online.

Hofbr ä uhaus St. Louis – Belleville is hosting a Thanksgiving buffet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24. Adult meals are $38.13 and meals for children 12 years and younger are $15.25, including tax and tip.

Copper Fire will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving. A full bar with bloody marys will be available, along with burritos, summer sausage, cheese, chicken wings and chili.

Beast Craft BBQ Co. will be open for pick-up orders from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

You can stop by The Quarter Restaurant & Bar from 7 p.m. to midnight for some Thanksgiving karaoke.

New Shining Light Community Outreach Ministry will host its 26th annual free Thanksgiving dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 740 Broadway in Venice Thanksgiving Day. Organizers will also give out free caps, gloves and socks. No ID or paperwork is required of attendees, and everyone is welcome.

Who’s closed near Belleville?

Eckert’s Restaurant in Belleville will be closed Thanksgiving day.

Lotawata Creek Southern Grill will be closed this Thanksgiving .

Fletcher’s Kitchen & Tap : Both the Belleville and Swansea locations will be closed this Thanksgiving.

This story may be updated.

