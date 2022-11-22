ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Weather to warm up Thanksgiving weekend

By Chris Bouzakis
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GAMu9_0jK5g41f00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With temperatures well below average over the past week, the temperatures may be in the 50s by the weekend.

Snow this winter? Chances look better in latest Massachusetts outlook

Over the past week, temperatures have been below average with highs in the 30s and low 40s.
The average high temperature for around Thanksgiving is in the upper 40s.

7 Day Forecast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FBK7g_0jK5g41f00

There is currently a dip in the jet stream called a trough that is allowing cold air to sink in from the north. But out west, there is a ridge which is a lift in the jet stream allowing warmer air from the south.

Over the rest of the week, that ridge is going to move to the east and allow warmer air to work its way in for the weekend which will allow it to get into the low 50s. Unfortunately, the warmer air will likely come with some rain on Friday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

How to stay safe on snowy roads this winter

Last week, the first couple inches of snow hit New York's Capital Region and North Country. As Thanksgiving passes and winter approaches, it's important to stay safe on the roads - especially when more snow is falling.
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New Hampshire

The Granite State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Strafford County, you might just want to visit.
BARRINGTON, NH
WWLP

Who is working on Thanksgiving?

Who are the people who work on Thanksgiving? First responders, police officers, fire fighters, men and women who serve overseas, and EMS workers are on to keep us safe. Healthcare workers are at the hospitals.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Where to ski in the Adirondacks this winter

The cold is settling in, and some snowfall has made its way to the North Country. As it comes, so too does ski season. Mountains around the Adirondacks are getting ready to host another season of winter sports.
hot969boston.com

New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays

The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
BOSTON, MA
New Hampshire Bulletin

Invaders coming soon to a forest near you

Forests define New Hampshire’s landscape. At more than 80 percent forested, our state is the second most forest covered state in the union, just after Maine. It hasn’t always been that way, as historians will remind us. When European settlers arrived, they found a forest that they assumed was primeval, or untouched. It was in […] The post Invaders coming soon to a forest near you appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSBS

Doing This While Driving in the Rain is Illegal in Massachusetts

My cousin who lives in the Boston area recently posted on social media about her frustrations with drivers who don't turn on their headlights when it's raining, "It should be illegal!" she said. Ummm, news flash cuzzo, it is! I already knew this (then again, I'm quite versed in the laws of the road, i.e. a million tickets) but my cousin was unaware, and I ALWAYS see people driving in the rain without their lights on. It got me wondering, do people just not know?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fox5ny.com

Wild turkey population exploding in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The state that hosted the country’s first Thanksgiving meal is now dealing with a growing wild turkey population. According to the state’s wildlife officials, there were about 1,000 birds in 1978. Today, the population is estimated between 30,000 and 35,000 birds. State officials say wild turkeys...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

35K+
Followers
27K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy