OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - To the delight of an estimated 5,000 gathered to see the lights, the opening act for Omaha’s holiday season returned to the Gene Leahy Mall. “Oh my gosh this is so exciting, the weather cooperated, the music, the people, everything, its incredible,” Downtown Omaha, Inc. Foundation director Richard Callahan said. “Its been a long three years and this will be the start of many more to come.”

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO