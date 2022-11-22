Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
Pillen's inaugural ball planned for Omaha, will feature theme taken from 'Husker Prayer'
Jim Pillen selected a Husker football-related theme for his inaugural ball as Nebraska's 41st governor: "Day by Day, Better & Better." Taken from the prayer said by players before the Tunnel Walk, Pillen said the words resonate deeply with him, as well as with Nebraskans across the state. "Coach Tom...
WOWT
Omaha’s Stephen Center serves special Thanksgiving meal for patrons
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Stephen Center helps people who are experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental health issues. Every year the center serves up a Thanksgiving dinner for the men, women and children who make the center home. When Archbishop George Lucas blessed the food at the Stephens Center...
WOWT
Omaha Gymnastics center hosts open gym to donate proceedings to local charity
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tumbling, jumping and running is what many kids did at Metro Stars Gymnastics Friday as many Elkhorn parents took an hour off from taking care of their kids during the holidays. “We have found in our own household after Thanksgiving is that generally its really cold...
klkntv.com
Visitors asked to use caution at northeast Nebraska recreation area after bird die-off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Visitors are asked to use caution until further notice while at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported on Tuesday. The waterfowl were collected to be tested for the cause of death by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Due...
WOWT
Omaha’s Open Door Mission hosts annual Thanksgiving banquet
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Open Door Mission held its Thanksgiving banquet. They serve anyone in the community in need of a hot meal this holiday. On Thursday, they served Thanksgiving brunch with omelets made to order, bacon and biscuits. Anyone was welcome. It’s the shelter’s annual event, made possible...
WOWT
Omaha runners take part in Thanksgiving races
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday morning hundreds of people got their work out in before Thanksgiving dinner. Runners and walkers got an early start at two Thanksgiving races. Dressed with tutus around their waists and turkeys on their heads, more than 2,000 people ran in the Bank of America Omaha Turkey Trot 5K.
WOWT
Pedestrian killed in Omaha Wednesday evening
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Omaha. Omaha Police say 34-year-old Victor Paiz-Tercero was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road near South 24th and Oak Street Wednesday. Officers responded around 6:58 p.m. Paiz-Tercero was sent to UNMC and later...
WOWT
Omaha business owners see growth potential for Leavenworth corridor
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, a stretch along the east end of the Leavenworth Street corridor has been labeled as run-down, underserved and challenging. But there are business owners who now see that neighborhood as an opportunity to grow business. Wendy Pivonka moved her legend Comics and Coffee to...
WOWT
Omaha family feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving to ‘pay it forward’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Putting food on the table for Thanksgiving can be a daunting task for many families, but a metro man has made it his mission to help those who may find themselves in a tough spot. Each year on Thanksgiving, Rob and Katie Patterson, who got married...
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Valo Wellness Spa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Valo Wellness Spa about taking an encompassing approach to wellness and helping each client find the wellness lifestyle that best suits their needs. Find out more about their Wellness Playground in today’s interview!
klkntv.com
New CHI Health clinic to open in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – CHI Health is opening a new clinic near 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road and will begin seeing new patients on Dec. 1. The clinic is designed to create a convenient hub for patients and will include:. CHI Health Clinic Southwest, Family Health Physicians and...
WOWT
Omaha Fire causes $60,500 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire was extinguished quickly but caused damage Wednesday morning. It happened Wednesday around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 36th and Redick Avenues. A resident and their dog made it out safely. Omaha Fire crews made quick work of the flames. It was determined...
WOWT
Gene Leahy Mall sparkles as Holiday Lights return
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - To the delight of an estimated 5,000 gathered to see the lights, the opening act for Omaha’s holiday season returned to the Gene Leahy Mall. “Oh my gosh this is so exciting, the weather cooperated, the music, the people, everything, its incredible,” Downtown Omaha, Inc. Foundation director Richard Callahan said. “Its been a long three years and this will be the start of many more to come.”
WOWT
Food truck Thanksgiving
Authorities removed a car from a home in west Omaha while conducting a search for Cari Allen. Nebraska Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt shared a snapshot of the state’s education status — where it is and where it needs to go. Douglas County deputies conduct search at missing Omaha...
WOWT
2 injured in overnight Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash early Thursday morning injured two people. Two people went to the hospital with serious injuries after an early morning crash that involved two vehicles. It happened around 1 a.m. on 90th and Blondo. This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
WOWT
Omaha shoppers hit the stores on Black Friday amid inflation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Though Black Friday shopping has lost some of its bang over the years, for many it’s still a shopper’s version of Super Bowl Sunday. However, with so many different factors at play like well-stocked shelves yet sky-high inflation, many shoppers didn’t know what to expect.
WOWT
Flight simulator offered at Ashland Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re thinking of fun things to do with the family after Thanksgiving, a museum is offering a flight simulator experience. The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week and is ready to wow you.
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol is keeping the roads safe for Thanksgiving
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The NSP is sounding the alarm on safe roadway travel today. Experts warn it could be the deadliest Thanksgiving on the roads. The NSP is participating with the annual “Click it or Ticket” nationwide campaign. Troopers across Nebraska will be working overtime today...
WOWT
Children’s Hospital in Omaha temporarily merging urgent care services
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Children’s Hospital posted on social media Wednesday evening that it was consolidating its urgent and after-hours care services into one west Omaha location for a while. The hospital said the change was necessary for a time because of the “challenging virus season.”. “As urgent...
WOWT
MercyMe coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Grammy-nominated band MercyMe released their “Always Only Jesus Tour” lineup on Friday, which includes a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. on...
