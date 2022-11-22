ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

abc7amarillo.com

Rain & snow possible in Texas Panhandle Friday night into Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The forecast precipitation type from now through Saturday continues to remain tricky for the southwest Texas Panhandle and parts of Eastern New Mexico due to a marginal temperature around 32 degrees. The weather will remain quiet Friday in the Texas Panhandle until this upper-level low begins to sweep northeast Friday night into the Permian Basin. This is expected to bring at least a cold rain to areas along and southeast of SH-60 from Clovis, NM & Canadian, TX down into the Rolling Plains of Texas.
AMARILLO, TX
blackchronicle.com

Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight

A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Major snowstorm to cripple holiday traveling conditions in the South Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The potential for significant travel impacts is increasing heading into Thursday night & Friday for the Southwest Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico as a powerful low pressure system will bring heavy snow, cold temperatures and windy conditions to the Southern Plains. The combination of high...
AMARILLO, TX
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas

Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Wait….. Amarillo Could Have Had a Passenger Train?

Having never been on a train ride in my life, the idea to pay a fee and be able to hop on a train to wherever that train leads is such as a foreign one. I mean seriously the trains we have in Amarillo you can’t even get near. In the early 2000s however, having a commercial railway became a vague possibility for Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo ISD hears from parents, stakeholders on new ‘Amplify Texas’ curriculum

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – For more than an hour during Monday’s regular meeting of the Amarillo Independent School District’s Board of Trustees, the board heard from more than 30 community members regarding the recent implementation of the Amplify Texas Literacy Program at the majority of the district’s elementary campuses.  During the meeting, some parents and […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Friday Morning Fire Amarillo

A Friday morning fire in the 6000 block of Ethan Lane in Amarillo. Fire crews got to the home at 9;15 a.m. after receiving a report that smoke was visable from the front of the home. Crews found heavy smoke from the eaves and roof vents after they got there...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Significant snowfall could impact holiday travel in the Southern Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The chance for an impactful winter storm is looking more likely to wrap up the work week for a portion of the Southern Plains just after Thanksgiving. This system is something that will need to be closely monitored as it could cause some travel impacts for any holiday travelers.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Fire Department responded to 3 fires in less than 24 hours

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two structure fires and one outside fire in less than 24 hours. The release says on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at around 5:12 p.m., crews responded to a call about an outside fire near North Mississippi. When crews arrived they found...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Guymon Fire House Dalmatian in recovery after surgery

VIDEO: BSA Hospice hosting grief support event on Thanksgiving Day. VIDEO: Coffee Memorial Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza Blood Drive. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Ali Allison, Coffee Memorial Pre-Thanksgiving Blood Drive. Updated: 9 hours ago. KFDA THE NEWS AT NOON.
AMARILLO, TX

