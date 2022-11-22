Read full article on original website
Fore! Borger Man Goes on Golf Club-Snatching Crime Spree Through Permian Basin
A Borger man has been arrested on a litany of felony charges (including theft) after an alleged week-long crime spree in the cities of Lubbock, Odessa, and Midland. On November 17, Golf Headquarters of Midland made a post on social media asking the public for help in identifying a "dirtbag that just robbed us of a bunch of golf clubs."
abc7amarillo.com
Rain & snow possible in Texas Panhandle Friday night into Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The forecast precipitation type from now through Saturday continues to remain tricky for the southwest Texas Panhandle and parts of Eastern New Mexico due to a marginal temperature around 32 degrees. The weather will remain quiet Friday in the Texas Panhandle until this upper-level low begins to sweep northeast Friday night into the Permian Basin. This is expected to bring at least a cold rain to areas along and southeast of SH-60 from Clovis, NM & Canadian, TX down into the Rolling Plains of Texas.
blackchronicle.com
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
abc7amarillo.com
Major snowstorm to cripple holiday traveling conditions in the South Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The potential for significant travel impacts is increasing heading into Thursday night & Friday for the Southwest Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico as a powerful low pressure system will bring heavy snow, cold temperatures and windy conditions to the Southern Plains. The combination of high...
AFD works late Thanksgiving day structure fire in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that its crews responded to a fire in the 3100 block of N Mirror Thursday night. AFD said its “C” shift crews were called out to a structure and found fire showing from the roof when firefighters arrived. AFD said crews were able to get the […]
This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas
Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.
'Freak Storm' Could Dump An Entire Season Of Snow On Texas Overnight
Parts of Texas are in for a cold, cold Thanksgiving.
Amarillo officials investigate after Friday morning house fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Friday morning fire in the 6000 block of Ethan Lane. According to officials, fire department crews arrived at a home in the 6000 block of Ethan lane at around 9:15 a.m. on Friday after receiving a report that smoke was visible from the […]
Wait….. Amarillo Could Have Had a Passenger Train?
Having never been on a train ride in my life, the idea to pay a fee and be able to hop on a train to wherever that train leads is such as a foreign one. I mean seriously the trains we have in Amarillo you can’t even get near. In the early 2000s however, having a commercial railway became a vague possibility for Amarillo.
TxDOT preps road for potential snowfall in the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the National Weather Service (NWS) announced that the chance of snow in the Amarillo area on Thursday and across the Panhandle is declining but the area could still see snowfall. According to a TxDOT press release, as of now, the Panhandle is at risk for […]
Amarillo ISD hears from parents, stakeholders on new ‘Amplify Texas’ curriculum
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – For more than an hour during Monday’s regular meeting of the Amarillo Independent School District’s Board of Trustees, the board heard from more than 30 community members regarding the recent implementation of the Amplify Texas Literacy Program at the majority of the district’s elementary campuses. During the meeting, some parents and […]
Top 6 Names To Call Massive Metro If Amarillo And Canyon Combine
Many of us from Amarillo joke about it. I'm sure plenty of people from Canyon do too. One day, the few remaining empty plots of land will be gone, and Amarillo will merge with Canyon to become one massive metro on the high plains. Joking aside, what are we going...
77th US Army Band to host free holiday concert at Amarillo Civic Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the 77th US Army Band from Fort Sill, Oklahoma will come to Amarillo early next month for a free holiday concert. According to a news release, the 77th US Army Band from Fort Sill, Oklahoma will host a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Amarillo […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Friday Morning Fire Amarillo
A Friday morning fire in the 6000 block of Ethan Lane in Amarillo. Fire crews got to the home at 9;15 a.m. after receiving a report that smoke was visable from the front of the home. Crews found heavy smoke from the eaves and roof vents after they got there...
abc7amarillo.com
Significant snowfall could impact holiday travel in the Southern Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The chance for an impactful winter storm is looking more likely to wrap up the work week for a portion of the Southern Plains just after Thanksgiving. This system is something that will need to be closely monitored as it could cause some travel impacts for any holiday travelers.
KFDA
Amarillo Fire Department responded to 3 fires in less than 24 hours
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two structure fires and one outside fire in less than 24 hours. The release says on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at around 5:12 p.m., crews responded to a call about an outside fire near North Mississippi. When crews arrived they found...
Texas Snowstorm 2022: Rising Temperatures Spike Risk of 'Heart Attack Snow'
Although forecast models show varying amounts, snow is expected to start Thanksgiving night and continue through Saturday morning.
More Encounters with the Yellowstone Cast in Amarillo
When I first saw my friend, Tyler, post about sitting at a bar and having a conversation that is not a surprise. I think that is how I met Tyler myself. He is the kind of guy who has never met a stranger. He can strike a conversation up with just about anyone.
KFDA
VIDEO: Guymon Fire House Dalmatian in recovery after surgery
VIDEO: BSA Hospice hosting grief support event on Thanksgiving Day. VIDEO: Coffee Memorial Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza Blood Drive. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Ali Allison, Coffee Memorial Pre-Thanksgiving Blood Drive. Updated: 9 hours ago. KFDA THE NEWS AT NOON.
987thebomb.com
Amarillo Man Arrested After Running Stop Sign, But That’s Not Why
Drug busts in Amarillo aren't exactly a new thing. We seem to hear about them weekly, sometimes even daily. This one though has to go down as the ultimate whoops moment for a big-time dealer here in the 806. Brandon Burks was just cruising around in his car and he...
