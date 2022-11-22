Read full article on original website
‘Savannah is a really special place:’ residents, visitors celebrate Thanksgiving in the Hostess City
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Millions of people are traveling to spend time with loved ones this Thanksgiving and some of those travelers are spending the holiday in the Hostess City. “Savannah is a really special place. It’s changed a lot since I’ve been here, it’s just a magical place,” sad...
TMT Farms opens Christmas lights display
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — TMT Farms opened their farm for the 28th year for their 2.5-mile Christmas lights drive-thru. It started as a simple manger scene for friends and family in 1994. Today, hundreds of cars line up off Old River Road to get into the Christmas spirit. It takes months to build the elaborate holiday maze, and the Thompson family does it all out of pocket.
Savannah Holly Days begins with Christmas tree lighting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays have once again arrived in Savannah with the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree. “I think it’s just really big and really pretty,” said one on-looker. The ceremony kicks off a month long lineup of holiday events dubbed as the “Holly...
Saddle Up for Cowboy Christmas Festival to benefit 4H
Mill Creek Equestrian Center is hosting its fourth annual Cowboy Christmas event on Saturday, November 26, 2022 and it promises to be a fun time for attending families. The event will be filled with 35 vendors, Santa Claus, a Christmas costume contest for horses, and more. “It’s a day of...
Top picks for Thanksgiving weekend events around the Boro
You ate way to much turkey and have had even more than enough quality family time and you are looking for Thanksgiving weekend fun around the Boro?. Scroll down for Grice Connects interactive weekend events calendar to get some date night ideas or weekend fun for the entire family. Sports...
Earl Lavender
Mr. D. Earl Lavender age 84, passed away on November 23, 2022 at The Gardens in Statesboro. Earl was born on November 9, 1938 in Jackson County, Georgia to the late DeWitt and Emlyn Lavender. He grew up in Athens and Hartwell and graduated from Hart County High School. Earl...
City of Savannah offering free parking opportunities in city-owned garages
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will offer free parking in city-owned garages downtown on specific days during the holiday season. According to the city, free parking in city-owned garages will be available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Nov. 29 through Dec. 28, from noon to 8 p.m. People...
4th Annual Cowboy Christmas at Mill Creek Equestrian Center November 26
The 4th Annual Cowboy Christmas at Mill Creek Equestrian Center is this Saturday, November 26, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. The event will benefit Bulloch County 4-H. Admission is $5 per person, free for kids 11 and under. There will be over 25 local vendors with handcrafted items and...
Shoppers head out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday shopping
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Today, millions of shoppers from around the country will head out in search of good deals. It has already been a busy morning over at Tanger Outlets in Pooler. If you’re out shopping and need to rest your feet, Garra Spa is is the place you...
Weekly traffic interruption advisory: Holiday work restrictions
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Nov. 26 through Friday, Dec. 2. Holiday work restrictions on interstates and major state routes are in place until Monday, Nov. 28 at 11 p.m. No lane closures or...
Statesboro Mall opens at 6am Black Friday; Santa will arrive Dec. 1
Sunday 1pm-6pm Christmas Eve, December 24th10am-6pm The Statesboro Mall’s Santa Village will officially open on Thursday, December 1, 2022! Santa will arrive that day, and the Mall has lots of fun planned with pajama parties on Tuesdays and ugly Christmas sweater parties on Thursdays. Photo packages will be available...
Leilani Simon denied bond on Wednesday
Leilani is facing several charges after what is believed to be the remains of her son Quinton, found in a local landfill. Leilani is facing several charges after what is believed to be the remains of her son Quinton, found in a local landfill. Police warn of possible scams this...
Drivers stuck in 10-mile slowdown on I-95 nearing Georgia border
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is picking up early Wednesday evening as travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob says there is a 10-mile slowdown southbound on I-95 prior to the Hardeeville interchange as of 5:35 p.m. SCDOT says heavy traffic...
Richmond Hill residents speak out about wild pigs damaging yards
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — For years, feral swine (also known as wild pigs) have shown up in neighborhoods across the United States, including the local area. “It’s very common. We obviously live near the marshy areas, and we have several different kinds of animals that come through, deer, pigs, all that kind of stuff,” said […]
Amid Hyundai factory development in Bryan County, scientists to study Ogeechee River water quality
LISTEN: Researchers with Ogeechee Riverkeeper will monitor the watershed both upstream and downstream of the planned Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. An environmental nonprofit in Southeast Georgia plans to study whether development of the future Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County affects water...
Ogeechee Riverkeeper, Georgia Southern graduate student team up for study on river
OGEECHEE RIVER, Ga. (WTOC) - A researcher from Georgia Southern will team with Ogeechee Riverkeeper to measure the environment in and along the part of the river in our community. She’ll test two particular spots along the river. This research comes as one company will be closing their plant...
Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday
Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday. Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday. Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday. Police warn of possible scams this holiday season. Police warn of possible scams this holiday season.
First Bryan Baptist Church holds “Christmas in Yamacraw” event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Bryan Baptist Church in the heart of Yamacraw Village had an outdoor church service Wednesday night to ring-in the season. The church’s pastor, joined by historians, says they do it so people don’t forget about their history. The church sits on one of...
Catherine Jones Ministries serves free Thanksgiving meals
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Catherine Jones Ministries gave out Thanksgiving meals today. For the fourth year in a row, they invited the homeless community for a warm meal. Pastor Jones says during this time of the year, due to Covid-19 and other changes, she knows there are people less fortunate and wanted to give back by feeding the homeless.
Statesboro’s JD Kaiser is first recipient of Simmons Strong Scholarship
JD Kaiser, son of Jeff and Kristi Kaiser, was recently awarded the inaugural Simmons Strong Scholarship in a special ceremony during Georgia Southern’s football game on November 19. The scholarship and the foundation from which it comes were founded earlier this year in memory of beloved Statesboro High School...
