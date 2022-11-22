ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Philip Left Behind a Fortune After His Death—Here’s Who Inherited It & How Much He Was Worth

Following his death at the age of 99, many wondered what Prince Philip‘s net worth is and who inherited his fortune. Not unlike his wife and monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, it’s safe to say that the Duke of Edinburgh amassed a great deal of wealth over his lifetime. Below, we dive into what might happen to it now that he is no longer with us—but first, read on for a bit of background on the Iron Duke himself. Long before he became the Queen’s husband, Philip was already born into royalty as the Prince of Greece and Denmark. His parents, Prince...
Queen Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara for First State Banquet of King Charles' Reign

The Queen Consort helped host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the British royal family's first state visit of King Charles' reign Queen Camilla is wearing her first tiara in her new royal role. The Queen Consort, 75, shimmered in the Belgian Sapphire Tiara at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, her first tiara moment since King Charles III acceded to the throne. Camilla brought out the dazzling piece for Charles' first state visit as King, welcoming Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, to the U.K. The tiara was previously...
Kate Middleton Stuns In One Of Princess Diana's Engagement Gifts

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales received the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Tuesday on behalf of King Charles III. The royals first welcomed the president at the Corinthia Hotel in London, then proceeded to the Royal Pavilion for the official, ceremonious welcome. While the annual visit included a horse-drawn carriage on the road to Buckingham Palace, a viewing of photographs in the royal Picture Gallery, and a tour of Westminster Abbey, the Princess of Wales included one special touch to her attire that caught the attention of the public.
King Charles Has Asked Parliament To Add Princess Anne and Prince Edward To The Counsellors Of State

King Charles on Monday asked the UK Parliament to amend specific legislation concerning the royal family in order to allow his sister and youngest brother to be made Counsellors of State — a move that would add them to the select group of royals who can step in to represent the monarch and carry out (most of) their duties if the sovereign is unable to perform them due to illness or absence from the country.
King Charles And Prince William Face A Brand New Andrew Scandal

If there's one thing the royal family is good at, it's finding drama, and Prince Andrew's scandals seem to especially put pressure on King Charles III and Prince William. Before his birthday, King Charles refused to attend a party near Windsor Castle that the Duke of York attended. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were worried about their brother and attended the event, to the king's dismay. Sources have said that Charles does not want his brother making public appearances, and a Newsweek poll agrees, with 83% of the Brits saying they don't want Andrew to return to royal life either.
Bride seen sprinting through Paris airport in enormous wedding dress

A bride was spotted running through Paris airport in a huge wedding dress.But this wasn’t a runaway bride situation - in fact, the newlyweds just couldn’t wait to begin their honeymoon.Geraldine Dalban-Moreynas, who married her partner on 10 November, appeared to go from the wedding to Charles De Gaulle airport without stopping to get changed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air France (@airfrance)Geraldine shared a picture of herself in the white, frothy gown at the airport on social...
