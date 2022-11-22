Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Andrew Reportedly Left In Tears, Blindsided After King Charles Refused His Plan To Return As Working Senior Royal
King Charles III and Prince Andrew reportedly held a meeting to discuss the latter's plan to return as a working senior royal at Birkhall, Balmoral, days before Queen Elizabeth II passed. However, the monarch reportedly refused his younger brother's request, leaving the Duke of York in tears.
Prince Philip Left Behind a Fortune After His Death—Here’s Who Inherited It & How Much He Was Worth
Following his death at the age of 99, many wondered what Prince Philip‘s net worth is and who inherited his fortune. Not unlike his wife and monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, it’s safe to say that the Duke of Edinburgh amassed a great deal of wealth over his lifetime. Below, we dive into what might happen to it now that he is no longer with us—but first, read on for a bit of background on the Iron Duke himself. Long before he became the Queen’s husband, Philip was already born into royalty as the Prince of Greece and Denmark. His parents, Prince...
tatler.com
How Prince Philip’s ‘favourite sister’, Princess Cecilie, died alongside her sons in a plane crash, on the anniversary of the tragic accident
Today marks the 85th anniversary of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh’s beloved sister, Princess Cecilie of Greece and Denmark, who was killed while eight months pregnant in a plane crash that also claimed the lives of six others, including her husband, mother and three sons. It marked...
epicstream.com
Princess Beatrice Snubbed King Charles? Prince Andrew’s Daughter Reportedly Rules Herself Out of a Top Royal Role
Princess Beatrice has reportedly vacated a significant role under King Charles' reign. Prince Andrew's eldest daughter was promoted to be among the Counsellors of State, but a royal expert claimed that she had already ruled herself out of undertaking the role. Princess Beatrice Snubbed King Charles By Ditching This Royal...
Queen Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara for First State Banquet of King Charles' Reign
The Queen Consort helped host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the British royal family's first state visit of King Charles' reign Queen Camilla is wearing her first tiara in her new royal role. The Queen Consort, 75, shimmered in the Belgian Sapphire Tiara at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, her first tiara moment since King Charles III acceded to the throne. Camilla brought out the dazzling piece for Charles' first state visit as King, welcoming Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, to the U.K. The tiara was previously...
msn.com
King Charles snubs Harry and Andrew as Princess Royal and Prince Edward to now deputise for him
The Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex will join members of the royal family who can stand in for the King when he cannot fulfil official duties in a move making it even less likely that Prince Harry and Prince Andrew will be called to do so. King Charles'...
Queen Mary Only Spoke To Her Son King Edward VIII Twice After He Abdicated the Throne to Marry Wallis Simpson
Queen Mary and her son King Edward VIII’s relationship was so fractured it affected the future of the royal family.
10 Everyday Rules Camilla Parker Bowles Has to Follow as Queen Consort of the United Kingdom
When Queen Elizabeth II died, Charles became King and Camilla Parker Bowles became Queen Consort of the United Kingdom.
Kate Middleton Stuns In One Of Princess Diana's Engagement Gifts
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales received the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Tuesday on behalf of King Charles III. The royals first welcomed the president at the Corinthia Hotel in London, then proceeded to the Royal Pavilion for the official, ceremonious welcome. While the annual visit included a horse-drawn carriage on the road to Buckingham Palace, a viewing of photographs in the royal Picture Gallery, and a tour of Westminster Abbey, the Princess of Wales included one special touch to her attire that caught the attention of the public.
Zara Tindall’s wedding tiara borrowed from Princess Anne has the sweetest royal story behind it
Zara Tindall’s wedding tiara paid tribute to three generations of the Royal Family and features laurel and honeysuckle decorations…
King Charles Has Asked Parliament To Add Princess Anne and Prince Edward To The Counsellors Of State
King Charles on Monday asked the UK Parliament to amend specific legislation concerning the royal family in order to allow his sister and youngest brother to be made Counsellors of State — a move that would add them to the select group of royals who can step in to represent the monarch and carry out (most of) their duties if the sovereign is unable to perform them due to illness or absence from the country.
King Charles And Prince William Face A Brand New Andrew Scandal
If there's one thing the royal family is good at, it's finding drama, and Prince Andrew's scandals seem to especially put pressure on King Charles III and Prince William. Before his birthday, King Charles refused to attend a party near Windsor Castle that the Duke of York attended. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were worried about their brother and attended the event, to the king's dismay. Sources have said that Charles does not want his brother making public appearances, and a Newsweek poll agrees, with 83% of the Brits saying they don't want Andrew to return to royal life either.
King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles Reportedly Could Not Wed Until the Queen Mother Died: ‘She … Disapproved of Camilla’
King Charles allegedly would not have made Camilla Parker Bowles his bride if The Queen Mother were still alive.
Women's Health
Princess Beatrice Wears Exact Dress Kate Middleton Wore Last Week Amid Claims She's Being 'Sidelined'
Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice just had a curiously timed twinning dress moment. It all happened amid reports that King Charles is trying to sideline his niece. Charles reportedly wants to add Princess Anne and Prince Edward into the mix, which will essentially oust Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, and Princess Beatrice from his list of stand-ins.
Bride seen sprinting through Paris airport in enormous wedding dress
A bride was spotted running through Paris airport in a huge wedding dress.But this wasn’t a runaway bride situation - in fact, the newlyweds just couldn’t wait to begin their honeymoon.Geraldine Dalban-Moreynas, who married her partner on 10 November, appeared to go from the wedding to Charles De Gaulle airport without stopping to get changed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air France (@airfrance)Geraldine shared a picture of herself in the white, frothy gown at the airport on social...
Kate Middleton's Dazzling State Banquet Regalia Explained
Newsweek breaks down the glittering ceremonial elements of the Princess of Wales' state banquet outfit.
Princess Margaret's lookalike granddaughter twins in outfit inspired by late grandmother
Princess Margaret's granddaughter Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones appears to have inherited her grandmother's looks and flare for style
Prince William, Kate Middleton back in royal carriage for procession with King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla
During a London carriage procession, the Prince and Princess of Wales joined King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla in welcoming South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Teddy Bears Left for Queen Elizabeth Just Got the Sweetest Palace Send-off Before Camilla Parker Bowles Donates Them
Paddington Bear stuffed animals mourners left in tribute of Queen Elizabeth outside royal residences were pictured in sweet snapshots on the royal family's Twitter before they're donated to charity.
The List
60K+
Followers
41K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0