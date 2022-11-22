Read full article on original website
Sarasota County sets new record with 'bed tax' revenue
SARASOTA, Fla. — Tourism is a big money maker for our area and it is not a surprise that Sarasota County has been growing in that area. The county is boasting a new record for how much revenue it's received in the last year from when people book a room. Local leaders say it has put more funds than expected toward much-needed things needed in the community.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Mysuncoast.com
The price of Christmas trees have increased this holiday season
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - As the Christmas season is fast approaching, Christmas trees are experiencing the same fate as many other goods with increasing prices. The Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County opened its 68th annual Christmas Tree lot bright and early at 9 a.m., on Nov. 25. Within...
santivachronicle.com
Just Listed Properties on Sanibel; None on Captiva
Provided by Pfeifer Realty Group based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the period of 11/16/22 to 11/22/22.
businessobserverfl.com
SWFL Bank names Charlotte County area market president
Joe Cataldo has been named Englewood Market President for Englewood Bank & Trust, where he will oversee the Boca Grande, Cape Haze, Gulf Cove and Englewood branches. “Englewood is a people-focused, tight-knit community,” Englewood Bank & Trust CEO Jake Crews says in a press release. “Joe’s involvement in the community and history in banking gives me confidence that he will continue to grow the culture of banking we have been providing in Englewood for many years.”
amisun.com
Wicked Cantina expansion requires code interpretation
BRADENTON BEACH – The Planning and Zoning Board supports Wicked Cantina owner Michael Dolan’s request to permanently expand his existing outdoor seating area, but another public hearing by the zoning board of appeals is required before the permitting request can be submitted to the city commission for final consideration.
businessobserverfl.com
New indoor pickleball club picks up members before it's even opened
After researching what was missing from the game, Brian McCarthy discovered players were looking for some control in the environment. General Contractor: Southern Cross Contracting Inc. Design firm: Balaity Property Enhancement. Project Details. When the Bird Key Yacht Club board of governors went looking for ideas to improve the club,...
Mysuncoast.com
Florida DEP releases update on Piney Point
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has released another update on the phosphogypsum stacks at Piney Point. Piney Point made headlines in April 2021 when 215 million gallons of wastewater were pumped from the facility into Port Manatee. The polluted water, according to members of Suncoast Waterkeeper, played a major role in exacerbating the red tide bloom months later.
businessobserverfl.com
Developer pays $7 million for Fort Myers Beach hotel
The Carousel Beach Inn on South Fort Myers Beach has sold to a Chicago developer who will use the property to complete a luxury residential development already under construction. According to Lee County property records, the hotel sold for $7 million to Carousel Beach Redevelopment, a subsidiary of the Dublin...
businessobserverfl.com
Former Manatee commissioner returns to private sector
The Planner On Call firm started as a way for Misty Servia to keep up with her AICP certification. But after her four-year term as a Manatee County commissioner ended Monday, Servia's devoting more time to the business. Former Manatee County Commissioner Misty Servia is turning her focus to a...
Mobile home residents move back in after debris removed in Englewood
Residents at an Englewood mobile home park are thankful this Thanksgiving, after dangerous utility poles and cables knocked down by Hurricane Ian have been cleaned up. Now they can move back home.
Mysuncoast.com
Forget something? Here are some stores open on Thanksgiving Day
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Although Publix is closed on Thanksgiving, if you need to grab a last minute item for your holiday preps, you have a few options. Both Whole Foods and Sprouts markets are open with modified hours for grocery specific items. Please check with your closest store for adjusted hours. But you still have some time to grab what you need.
Higher prices and tighter restrictions will only add to Florida's property insurance crisis in 2023, says report
Reinsurance costs and availability were a problem in the Florida market before Ian.
amisun.com
Red tide affects Manatee County waters
ANNA MARIA ISLAND – The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County has issued an alert for the presence of red tide in local waters. Based on samples taken Nov. 7, a red tide bloom in varying degrees was shown at Bayfront Park, Coquina Beach South, Longboat Pass/Coquina Boat Ramp and Rod & Reel Pier in Anna Maria.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Venice reminds residents of Christmas Parade rules, route
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice will host its Christmas Parade the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The Downtown Venice Holiday Parade will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26. Pre-parade entertainment will start at 5:30 p.m. The City of Venice prohibits the throwing of candy and trinkets in order...
fox13news.com
New majority on Sarasota County school board looks to remove superintendent
SARASOTA, Fla. - Following the November election, the new Sarasota County school board has a solid majority of conservatives who said they would address the concerns of parents who felt neglected by the previous board. Now that two new Sarasota County School Board members have been sworn in, they're doing...
QSR magazine
DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go Comes to Sarasota, Florida
The Sunshine State is getting an even bigger taste of Italy. DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go announces the long-awaited, exciting grand opening in St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, Florida on Wednesday, November 23. This is the third franchise in the United States for the popular, fast-casual, fresh pasta concept originating in Venice, Italy. DalMoros Sarasota will commemorate the joyous occasion with a special “pasta cutting” at 11am, followed by the official opening of the 1,000 square foot to-go restaurant housing a wide variety of fresh pastas and homemade sauces made from scratch with each meal served in to-go boxes and ready within minutes. The restaurant features outdoor sidewalk seating, a mural by local artists, the Vitale Brothers, and the DalMoros signature pasta machine in the window making fresh pastas all day. Delicious toppings, tiramisu, soft drinks, beer and wine are available. DalMoros Sarasota will also offer third-party delivery by Uber Eats, DoorDash and GrubHub. The first 100 customers of DalMoros Sarasota will be gifted with a free pasta card for use on their next visit.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port family welcomes home twins just after Thanksgiving
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port family has two extra blessings for Thanksgiving this year. After more than five years trying to add to their family, Mattheaw and Crystal Lintz are bringing their newborn twin girls home, just in time for their first Thanksgiving. Olive and Piper Lintz were born Monday at Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice. The family spent years trying to get pregnant naturally and they soon sought medical intervention. Their first embryo transfer in September of 2021 resulted in a miscarriage, but they decided to try again. Since opening in November of 2021, SMH-Venice has delivered more than 200 babies, but the Lintz girls were the first set of twins delivered at SMH-Venice.
Red Wave Reaches Local Tampa Bay Offices Tuesday
Hillsborough and Pinellas Commissions Swear in Republican Majorities Tuesday
Four Florida Men Arrested As Unlicensed Contractors During Undercover Operation
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people on multiple charges during Operation Recover, an undercover initiative to protect citizens from unlicensed contractors. After the devastating property damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the sheriff’s office planned an investigative effort to identify and arrest individuals engaging
