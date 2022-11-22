ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6.2 preliminary magnitude earthquake strikes off Baja California coast

By Sir Milo Loftin
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A 6.2 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Baja California Tuesday, with shaking being reported in Southern California, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake was reported around 8:40 a.m., 135 miles southeast of San Diego, with a depth of 12 miles, USGS said.

California’s largest earthquakes of the 21st century

No tsunami warnings or advisories were issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration due to the earthquake, according to the tsunami.gov website.

Shaking could be felt throughout the San Diego area, according to the USGS shake alert map.

It was not immediately known if there were any damages.

