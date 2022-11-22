Earlier this week, CBS Sports insider Dennis Dodd reported that Matt Rhule turned down the Nebraska football job. "Did Matt Rhule turn down the Cornhuskers this weekend? That was the word from several sources. Rhule had been the No. 1 candidate to replace Scott Frost. If Rhule has indeed taken his name out of consideration, that isn’t necessarily a statement about the quality of the job. It’s still a heavy lift for whoever takes Nebraska, but for Rhule, it may be a further indicator that he intends to sit out 2023 to rest and retrench," he reported.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO