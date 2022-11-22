Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Watch: College Football Mascot Scuffle Breaks Out on Sideline
“Sparky the Sun Devil” and Wilbur T. Wildcat—who would you pick?
KTNV
UNLV Women's Volleyball upset by Utah State in MW Championship Semi-Final
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV women's Volleyball Team played against fourth-seeded Utah State in the Mountain West Championship Semi-Final in Fort Collins, Colorado. The Rebels came in as the number one seed in the tournament. It was a hard-fought match, but the Rebels get upset by the Aggies...
Unbeaten UNLV seeks sixth win against Minnesota in California tourney
The unbeaten Rebels face the University of Minnesota on Wednesday night in the championship game of the SoCal Challenge at the Pavilion at JSerra in San Juan Capistrano, California.
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Bishop Gorman finishes No. 1 in final Nevada MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Nevada came to a close over the weekend with champions crowned at Allegiant Stadium and Carson High School. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) was among the victors, beating Bishop Manogue (Reno) 70-6 to capture the Class 5A crown. That victory helped propel the Gaels to the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25.
gophersports.com
Gophers Head West for Henderson Hockey Showcase
MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 3 Golden Gopher women's hockey team (9-2-2) heads out west for its first taste of non-conference action in the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase this weekend in Henderson, Nev. Friday's game against No. 12 Penn State (10-7-1) will take place at 6:00 pm CT at Lifeguard Arena with no streaming option. Minnesota will face either Boston University (6-8-0) or No. 5 Yale (6-0-0) on Saturday at 3pm or 6pm CT at the Dollar Loan Center on B1G+.
Nevada Appeal
For Pack and Rebels, season comes down to a big cannon
A look ahead to Saturday’s (3 p.m.) Mountain West football game between the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-9, 0-7) and UNLV Rebels (4-7, 2-5) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas:. HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN: The game will be available on The Mountain West Network, at www.themw.com/watch. It will be televised in Southern Nevada on the Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network. The game can be heard in Northern Nevada on 94.5 FM.
Fox5 KVVU
Colorful Las Vegas mansion gaining both good, bad attention
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - All eyes are on a mansion with a unique personality in one Las Vegas neighborhood. Brandon Bowsky’s home is as colorful as his personality. “I was originally going to wear a really funny outfit and just mess with you guys just wear a unicorn outfit with shades on,” said Bowsky. His style is clearly shown.
news3lv.com
Catch Jake Shimabukuro at Rocks Lounge inside Red Rock Resort
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Ukulele phenom Jake Shimabukuro is bringing a little bit of Hawaii right here to the 9th island.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Spirit lovers head to WhiskeyFest in Las Vegas
Spirit lovers will be in heaven at WhiskyFest featuring the chance to sample hundreds of international products, from single malts to bourbons and Indian whiskies, as well as the chance to meet distinguished distillers. Resorts World Las Vegas, whiskyadvocate.com.
passporttoeden.com
Top 10 Hidden Gems In Las Vegas
Driving to a random strip mall in Vegas had seemed like a good idea. Then again, maybe it wasn’t. I looked down at my phone and up at the buildings in front of me. There were signs for Korean BBQ, Ramen, and Pho. But I was looking for something different: an Alice In Wonderland-esque cafe with low lights and tall trees and lounge chairs.
America’s Got Talent Live With Special Guest Host
Las Vegas(KLAS)-America’s Got Talent live is a celebration of comedy, music, danger, dance and so much. Things are a little extra spicy this week as psychic comedian Peter Antoniou takes over as guest host. He joins us on Las Vegas Now.
cohaitungchi.com
12 Things To Do In Las Vegas That Don’t Involve A Casino
A lot of people tell me how they never want to set food in Las Vegas. It is their idea of travel hell. Las Vegas is always portrayed through the glitz and glamour of the Strip. And if your only image of the city is that then I understand why you would never want to go. The Vegas Strip is overpriced, full of drinkers, expensive meals and hotel rooms, and flashy lights. It’s a scene.
news3lv.com
John Katsilometes talks Mirage secret garden closure, Cirque du Soleil
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Your big entertainment news for Las Vegas this week is here. The Review Journal's man-about-town columnist, John Katsilometes, joins me now to break it all down.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Saginaw’s delicatessen adds new items to Vegas menu
One of the best delicatessens in downtown Las Vegas just got a whole lot better. In addition to its enormous sandwiches (you’ll need two hands, as their slogan says), Saginaw’s just introduced a whole bunch of new menu items, guaranteeing that there will be something for everyone here.
jammin1057.com
Voted Best Chicken Wings In Nevada, This Place Will Surprise You
The best chicken wings in Nevada may take a few days to obtain if you’re a Las Vegas local. In fact, the best chicken wings in the entire state are located a few hours outside of Clark County. But the trip to get them will be well worth it.
Fraudulent sale of one of Tony Hsieh’s Las Vegas properties reversed
A Las Vegas judge reversed the fraudulent sale of a downtown Las Vegas apartment building owned by the late Tony Hsieh.
foodpoisonjournal.com
Sapovirus Outbreak in Las Vegas linked to Raw Oysters
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is advising restaurants and retailers not to serve or sell and consumers not to eat certain potentially contaminated oysters after the Southern Nevada Health District notified the FDA of two clusters of sapovirus illnesses. The oysters subject to the FDA alert are from Dai...
news3lv.com
After nearly dying in 2014, former security guard ‘thankful’ to open new Las Vegas eatery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kraig Dodson said one of the reasons he opened his new restaurant on Thanksgiving Day was because he’s “thankful to be alive.”. Eight years ago, Dodson was shot six times in a gunfight outside the Paris Hotel on the Strip. At the time, he was contracted as an RTC security guard through the company now known as Allied Universal.
jammin1057.com
America’s Second Most-Popular Steakhouse Located In Las Vegas
There’s nothing more divine than a rich, butter-basted steak. Luckily, Las Vegas is no stranger to the all-American steakhouse. Is there anything that screams “luxury” more than a piece of tender meat paired with perfect sides that enhance the flavor of the exquisite cut of steak. There...
8 years after shooting, security guard making new life with restaurant in North Las Vegas
It's been nearly eight years since Craig Dodson's journey began, and if the path took awhile to find he's happy with where it has led him as he opens "Getting Baked," a North Las Vegas restaurant built on gourmet baked potatoes.
