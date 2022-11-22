Read full article on original website
Related
Mystery eggs discovered at Imperial Beach | What are they?
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Experts are looking into a mystery found in Imperial Beach. A man walking on the beach this morning says he had to scare away sea gulls from peaking at mystery eggs. He called lifeguards and they took the eggs away in buckets of sand. CBS...
scvnews.com
Newly Refurbished Diamond Princess Homeported in San Diego
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, reported the newly refurbished Diamond Princess welcomed guests onboard for its inaugural sailing from its new homeport, San Diego on Sunday, Nov. 20. The sailing milestone completes the Princess Cruises fleet. “Homeporting Diamond Princess in a destination as remarkable as San Diego and now...
Did You Feel It? 6.2-Magnitude Baja Earthquake Hits Close to San Diego
A preliminary magnitude-6.2 earthquake shook Baja California and parts of San Diego Tuesday. The earthquake was reported just before 8:40 a.m. off the coast near Vicente Guerrero, south of Ensenada and 135 miles southeast of San Diego, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. No tsunami warning was issued for San...
San Diegans hit the stores for Black Friday
SAN DIEGO — Shoppers hit the stores bright and early on Black Friday. By 10:00 a.m. the Target parking lot in Mission Valley was already packed. Joe Gonzalez, his wife and two little boys were out looking for deals on toys and pajamas. "I feel like a lot of...
kyma.com
Marines arrested for stopping San Diego zoo ride, charges dropped
SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - Charges were dropped against four Marines who allegedly stopped a gondola ride at the San Diego Zoo. Marine Corp Times mentioned the San Diego County District Attorney's Office dismissed the case and that the defendants paid $18,260 in restitution to the San Diego Zoo. They...
kusi.com
Winds up to 80 mph threaten vehicles headed east
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The day after Thanksgiving proved a dangerous morning to drive home in eastern parts of San Diego. Winds of up to 80 mph gusts pushed drivers out of their lanes on routes just outside of Alpine. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live to showcase the intensity...
Now serving: Downtown San Diego | Tacos El Gordo opens in Gaslamp
SAN DIEGO — After years of waiting for a grand opening in the Gaslamp, Tacos El Gordo finally opened its doors in Downtown San Diego. The taco shop originally started in Tijuana has three locations in South San Diego. The downtown spot marks its fourth one in the county.
18 aboard boat rescued after lost at sea for five days, US Coast Guard says
A boat carrying 18 migrants was rescued 50 miles off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico Wednesday after an issue with the pleasure craft's motor stranded them out at sea without food and water for five days, a U.S. Coast Guard San Diego official told FOX 5.
NBC San Diego
These San Diego-Area Beaches Are Closed Following Advisory
An advisory for water outlets at Torrey Pines State Beach, Del Mar and Ocean Beach was issued Wednesday by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality. Bacteria levels exceeding state health standards were found in the outlets of the San Diego River in Ocean Beach, Los Penasquitos Lagoon at Torrey Pines State Beach and the San Dieguito River in Del Mar, the department reported.
Average San Diego County gas price sets Thanksgiving record
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was at its highest amount for a Thanksgiving Thursday despite dropping 46 of the past 50 days.
4kids.com
Best Places to See Holiday and Christmas Lights in San Diego with Kids
Create lasting memories by bringing your kids to festive events and holiday lights extravaganza in San Diego and feel the spirit of Christmas!. The Christmas season is here to bring families together, and what better way to get into the festive spirit than with some twinkling lights? As the holiday cheers take over San Diego, you’ll see the excitement of your kids and the smile on their faces as they engage in some festive events and express all the joy of the season. So, grab your kids, hop in the car, put on your favorite holiday tunes, and drive out to visit some of the best Christmas lights in San Diego!
eastcountymagazine.org
SDG&E FIREFIGHTING HELICOPTER COLLIDES WITH NAVY HELICOPTER
November 24, 2022 (San Diego) – Pilots safely landed two helicopters that collided near San Diego’s Brown Field Tuesday shortly after 6 p.m. A UH-60A Firehawk contracted by SDG&E for year-round firefighting in our region collided in midair with a U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawk with three crewmembers aboard.
Stealthy USS Zumwalt Returns to San Diego from First Mission, Awaits New Hypersonic Missiles
The stealthy USS Zumwalt completed its first deployment before Thanksgiving as the futuristic warship and two others in the new class await installation of new hypersonic missile batteries. The Zumwalt left San Diego on Aug. 1 for more than three months of training and testing in the western Pacific Ocean...
eastcountymagazine.org
WINDS ROAR THROUGH EAST COUNTY MOUNTAINS
November 24, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Gusty winds howled across East County’s mountains and rural region last night and early today, Thanksgiving morning. Strong winds are forecast to continue through Friday. The National Weather Service reports peak gusts as high as 89 miles per hour...
Power restored to some rural San Diego County communities
SAN DIEGO — Power was mostly restored Thursday for hundreds of customers in the communities in Julian, Santa Ysabel and Morettis Junction according to the San Diego Gas & Electric website. As of 5:30 p.m., SDGE's website showed that 38 customers in those communities would be without electricity until...
Drug Seizures at San Diego, Imperial County Ports of Entry Decreased This Year
U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s San Diego field office announced this week that the total amount of narcotics seized at Southern California ports of entry this past fiscal year decreased from the previous year. The statistics released this week accounted for drugs seized through Sept. 30 at the San...
Power outages reported in rural communities around San Diego County
Residents in an estimated nine San Diego County communities were without power Thursday, according to the San Diego Gas & Electric website.
eastcountymagazine.org
draining Loveland Reservoir
Photo left: water drains from Loveland Reservoir in Alpine to Sweetwater Reservoir in Otay;. Photo, right: bare mudflat at Loveland, once 400 surface acres, now doomed to be dropped to just 10. November 23, 2022 (Alpine) – Without any regard to impacts on wildlife, fire danger, rural residents or recreational...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego
When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
6 Kayakers in La Jolla Among Multiple Thanksgiving Day Rescues by San Diego Lifeguards
Lifeguards on Thursday helped six kayakers who had difficulty getting back to shore due to high coastal winds in La Jolla, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman said. Around noon, offshore winds became a challenge for the kayakers, said the SDFD’s Jose Ysea. The six kayakers did not suffer injuries, he added.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 0