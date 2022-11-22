This plan would add a skatepark, pickleball courts, hiking trails and more to Staten Island parks

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBronx, NY
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need HelpBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Milling, paving schedule for Staten Island streets next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) will be working on roads throughout Staten Island next week. There may be temporary road closures as the maintenance crews pave and mill streets. Notices to move parked cars from streets that are scheduled to be paved or milled are posted...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The city spent $67M on a pool that’s closed and falling apart
Back in 2008, New York City officials commissioned a pool worth $67 million as part of the Big Apple’s unsuccessful bid to host the 2012 Olympics. Now, that pool is falling apart. Located at the Flushing Meadows Corona Park Aquatic Center, what was supposed to be “at least six...
Here are the locations where you’ll find the most wild turkeys on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Turkeys seem to be everywhere on Staten Island -- and we’re not talking about those on the tables of your Thanksgiving feasts. Wild turkeys found on Staten Island are not a new thing. Despite attempts by local officials to rid the Island of them, it seems like the Island flock is growing in increasing numbers.
What’s inside that Staten Island building with the elk on the roof? | Then and Now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- That building on Richmond Avenue near the Arthur Kill Road intersection, with the elk on the roof, was built in the late 1800s. The stone and clapboard mansion at 3250 Richmond Ave. has been the site of Elks Lodge No. 841 since 1960. The group was...
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy Residents Are Calling for Accountability Around Dangler Mansion
Bed-Stuy community members have compiled a list of demands following the demolishment of The Jacob Dangler Mansion, reports Carib News. The list is directed towards the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC), the New York City Department of Buildings, the Mayor’s Office, and developer Tomer Erlich. Despite repeated community organizing since...
Ongoing dumping situation beyond the weeds at neglected Huguenot parking lot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Weeds and brush nearly four feet high outline the perimeter of the NYPD-owned lot at the intersection of Huguenot Ave and Drumgoole Road proving to not only be an eyesore for passersby, but also providing more than enough cover for those looking to take the easy way out when disposing their unwanted items.
Another Price Increase For New York City Commuters Coming From New Jersey
I know you are sick and tired of these price increase announcements but I'd rather give you all the information rather versus you finding out the hard way. If you work remotely, this news will not apply to you. If you are one of those city commuters, buckle up. According...
Men in tuxedoes, guitars, and an Island forever changed. The day the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge opened. | From the vault
Editor’s Note: This is the digitized version of an article that appeared in the Nov. 23, 1964 edition of the Staten Island Advance on the opening of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, a day that forever changed our borough. There were 128,000 tolls were collected during the opening weekend. Up until 2018, the name of the bridge was spelled Verrazano-Narrows.
Deli on Staten Island’s South Shore robbed by man with gun Thanksgiving night: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A masked bandit struck an Annadale deli Thursday night, making off with more than $500 in cash, according to police. The suspect reportedly entered Hylan View Bagels and Deli, located at 4727 Hylan Blvd., just after 9:30 p.m. He displayed a silver firearm at the register, an NYPD spokeswoman said Friday.
New York’s ‘Off Limits’ Town! What’s the Story of This Secluded Place?
Stay away from Oniontown, New York. Dutchess County New York is an area of 825 square miles of city and countryside, mostly countryside. One small portion of this area, named Oniontown, is off limits to you. This short half mile stretch of road will greet you with 'do not enter' and no trespassing signs yet some have ignored the warnings, and regretted it.
Inside Tipsy Wheels, a Staten Island mobile bar trailer that brings the party just about anywhere
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After working for a tent rental company for several years, installing outdoor set-ups for parties big and small, Bryan Anderson and a couple of buddies from his firehouse started thinking about how they could build upon the business of “gathering.”. “When COVID hit and parties...
Thrillist
Christmas Events and Winter Wonderlands Within 2 Hours of NYC
It’s the most wonderful time of the year when streets are decked with boughs of holly for month-long Christmas activities with Santa and mulled wine. This holiday season, along with festivities happening in New York City, head outside of the five boroughs for whimsical light shows and more that make for a great city escape while spending quality time with loved ones. From timeless musicals and winter wonderlands, here are fun and unique Christmas activities to enjoy within 2 hours of NYC.
SILive.com
How much more would Staten Islanders pay under proposed Port Authority toll increases?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Proposed toll increases on Staten Island’s three Port Authority bridges -- the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing -- could cost borough residents big next year, depending on how frequently they’re driving to New Jersey. Last week, the Port Authority proposed increasing the...
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 24 and 25, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Carol Marie Carroll, 88, passed away peacefully on Nov. 21,2022 surrounded by her family. Carol (nee Cosgrove) was born on June 23, 1934, in Brooklyn, to Helen and Norbert Cosgrove. She was a graduate of St John’s University where she met her husband of 65 years, Peter Carroll, SJU basketball team center. Carol joyfully dedicated herself to her family, was a community volunteer and woman of great faith and longtime parishioner of St. Charles Catholic Church in Oakwood. Read the full obit on SILive.
Wallpaper*
Rockefeller Center unveils new look in time for its Christmas tree lighting
The recent revitalisation of Rockefeller Center has drawn visitors from both near and far to its well-honed curation of retail, culinary and design-savvy offerings. It’s a revolution that has been quietly happening over the past few years, first with the transformation of a 1930s rooftop space, perched on top of Radio City Music Hall, into Radio Park – a half-acre garden and terrace available for business tenants to use – by the landscape design firm HM White in 2021, followed by the makeover of the lobby in 50 Rockefeller Plaza by the New York design firm Studio Mellone, that was unveiled earlier this year. Even its iconic ice-skating rink enjoyed a new second life as the roller-skating disco, Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, during summer 2022.
Commercial Observer
The Rent Is Too Damn High in New York — Thanks to Politicians
Our elected officials always talk about wanting to lower rents for residents of New York City. Yet, nearly every single policy decision they implement has had the exact opposite effect. Research has shown that “price controls” actually increase costs, yet rent regulations get stronger every legislative session. Economics tells us...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Another Rate Hike For People Who Drive From New Jersey To New York City!
Port Authority, how dare you!? I know you are sick and tired of hearing about price hikes, but I’d rather give you all the information than make you find out the hard way. If you work from home, this news does not apply to you. Do you want to...
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own Residents
Mayor Adams welcomes migrants to New York CityPhoto byImages from Twitter. Daniel Barber represents the New York City Housing Authority and its 339,000 tenants. New York plans to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on migrants and he is disgusted by this.
fox5ny.com
Things to do this weekend across the New York City area
NEW YORK - From ginger bread houses to Christmas carols, here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend across New Jersey and New York City:. STARTING SATURDAY: See the world's largest gingerbread village right in Manhattan. Experience Ginger Bread Lane at Essex Market on the Lower East Side. There will be 500 ginger bread houses decked with jelly bean roofs and candy cane decor. It's all made up of over 300 pounds of gingerbread and over 2,600 pounds of icing.
SILive.com
Skippy’s hot dog truck back on the road as owner gets the boot from long-time home. First it was Sandy. Now it’s the city.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Skippy’s hot dog truck returned to its Dongan Hills home of 60-plus years earlier this month. On a Friday morning, operator Dawn LaVigne anchored her 1996 Grumman at her long-time spot between Slater and Jefferson Avenues, a former grassy clearing once surrounded by cattails.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0