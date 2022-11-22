ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Intelligencer

If the GOP abandons Trump, will he throw the entire system out of balance?

Balance in our society and in our lives is very important. We need a balanced diet to be healthy. We hear of the work-life balance at our workplaces. Our democracy is based on the balance of power between the three branches of our government. I also believe in the balance of our two-party system. I know in other countries there are three or even more political parties, but I still think in our democracy the two-party system works better. ...
City Journal

The GOP’s Urban Gains

When all the votes are counted, Republicans will have retaken the House of Representatives by at most an 11-seat margin. That narrow advantage is surprising, not only because of pre-midterm expectations but also because of Republicans’ strong performance in the House “popular vote.” Though returns from California are still coming in, the GOP seems likely to win roughly 51 percent of all House votes to Democrats’ 47 percent.
CALIFORNIA STATE
City Journal

The case for a pandemic early-warning system

The lab-leak hypothesis for Covid-19’s origin, once a forbidden topic in the press and on social media, is now the subject of fierce debate among scientists and journalists. But the very possibility of a lab leak should be alarming, and not just retrospectively. A recent report based on documents from the National Institutes of Health reveals wide variation in how institutions respond to lab accidents involving dangerous pathogens. Regardless of whether the U.S.-funded Wuhan Institute of Virology released Covid-19, policymakers should change their attitudes toward this kind of research in the future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy