I know A LOT of people across the State.. & I don’t understand how she could have possibly won. Oh Wait..I’m learning more & more about how crooked this State actually has become!! For starters…Look up the mold Aspergillus Fumigatus found in water damaged buildings! It’s linked to everything from BP & cholesterol issues to Cancer, Leukemia, Mast Cell, MS, testosterone & estrogen problems, endometriosis, Autism,& A Lot more! There are bills out there promising to educate doctors, yet they’re words on paper with absolutely no oversight!This fuels the Sick Care Model health system that generates astronomical profits for the Few at the expense of the masses! Peer reviewed medical research dating back to the 1950s.The National Institute for Cancer recently released a study…Aflatoxin liked to Cancers! The general public doesn’t know that Aflatoxin is a mycotoxin released by the mold Aspergillus Fumigatus! Hospitals Don’t have proper tests nor toxicology screenings on autopsies!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBronx, NY
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need HelpBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Comments / 10