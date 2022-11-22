ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 10

Pamela Banner Malcolm Haight
3d ago

I know A LOT of people across the State.. & I don’t understand how she could have possibly won. Oh Wait..I’m learning more & more about how crooked this State actually has become!! For starters…Look up the mold Aspergillus Fumigatus found in water damaged buildings! It’s linked to everything from BP & cholesterol issues to Cancer, Leukemia, Mast Cell, MS, testosterone & estrogen problems, endometriosis, Autism,& A Lot more! There are bills out there promising to educate doctors, yet they’re words on paper with absolutely no oversight!This fuels the Sick Care Model health system that generates astronomical profits for the Few at the expense of the masses! Peer reviewed medical research dating back to the 1950s.The National Institute for Cancer recently released a study…Aflatoxin liked to Cancers! The general public doesn’t know that Aflatoxin is a mycotoxin released by the mold Aspergillus Fumigatus! Hospitals Don’t have proper tests nor toxicology screenings on autopsies!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Rev. Sharpton rips ‘latte liberals’ for opposing Mayor Adams’ crime fighting agenda in annual Thanksgiving address

The Rev. Al Sharpton used his annual Thanksgiving address Thursday to boost Mayor Adams’ public safety agenda — and blast its critics as “latte liberals.” Speaking at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem, Sharpton lauded Adams for centering his mayoralty on combating crime as well as police misconduct in the NYPD. “We want our community safe from both the cops and the robbers ...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Men in tuxedoes, guitars, and an Island forever changed. The day the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge opened. | From the vault

Editor’s Note: This is the digitized version of an article that appeared in the Nov. 23, 1964 edition of the Staten Island Advance on the opening of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, a day that forever changed our borough. There were 128,000 tolls were collected during the opening weekend. Up until 2018, the name of the bridge was spelled Verrazano-Narrows.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
wrrv.com

The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think

New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Route Fifty

New York City Will Cut Some of Its 21,000 Vacant Government Positions

This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State New York. New York City is planning to reduce the roughly 21,000 vacant positions across city agencies – but not by hiring alone. A letter from Budget Director Jacques Jiha, first reported by Politico New York, ordered most city agencies to reduce their city-funded vacant positions as of Oct. 31 by half.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boropark24.com

Toldos Avrohom Yitzchok Rebbe to Spend Shabbos in Boro Park

Chassidim of the Toldos Avrohom Yitzchok rebbe are excitedly preparing to spend Shabbos in Boro Park with their rebbe, who arrived in New York for his annual visit to be mechazek his chassidim. In addition, the rebbe’s grandchild is getting married on Sunday night. The rebbe landed on Monday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

Two political groups proud of Ryan race

Two Bronx political activist organizations, Bend the Arc: Jewish Action Riverdale and The Unity Democratic Club, helped lock in a victory for Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan in the Hudson Valley. Ryan defeated Republican Colin Schmitt won by a margin of less than 1 percent, or 2,000 votes, with 95 percent...
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy