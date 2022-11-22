Read full article on original website
Bianca Belair Broke Down Crying After Wild WWE Match
Reigning WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has revealed that she could not hold back the tears following a recent Premium Live Event match. "Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all," Belair told "Comicbook Nation." "I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming."
Matt Hardy Issues Violent Warning To WWE Hall Of Famer
WrestleCade shocked fans recently by announcing that Matt Hardy will wrestle fellow AEW star Jeff Jarrett. Hardy recently explained that the two men don't get along, and he admitted on the latest "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" that "it was shocking to hear" when he was asked if he'd be open to the match.
WWE SmackDown Results (11/25) - WarGames Advantage Match, Bianca Belair Names Fifth Member Of Her Team, World Cup Tournament Semi-Finals
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE SmackDown" for November 25, 2022, coming to you live from the Amica Mutual Pavillion in Providence, Rhode Island!. The go-home show for Survivor Series: WarGames will feature a WarGames Advantage Match, as The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus and "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre will go head-to-head with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Sheamus, his Brawling Brutes teammates, Butch and Ridge Holland, McIntyre, and Kevin Owens will be squaring off with The Usos, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn, an Solo Sikoa as WarGames comes to the main roster for the first time ever. The winning team will be able to enter the WarGames match first to ensure they are never outnumbered by the opposing team. Who will gain the advantage?
WWE Shoots Major Thanksgiving Day Angle At Rey Mysterio's Home
WWE legend Rey Mysterio was met with a surprise Thanksgiving Thursday as his son, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day crashed his home and handed him a merciless beating. As seen in the video below, Dominik and Ripley casually sauntered into Rey's home, with Dominik assuring his...
Ricky Steamboat Breaks Down How He Developed In-Ring Style
Ricky Steamboat is reflecting on his famed "chameleon" style of wrestling ahead of his long-anticipated in-ring return this Sunday night. In an exclusive new interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Steamboat discussed his career, and his upcoming match teaming with FTR and recounted how he first developed his hybrid style of in-ring work.
Braun Strowman Suffers First Loss Since WWE Return, SmackDown World Cup Finals Set
In an upset of monstrous proportions, Braun Strowman suffered a pinfall loss to Ricochet in the semi-final of the "SmackDown" World Cup on Friday's show, his first defeat since returning to WWE in September. As a result, Ricochet advanced to the final of the tourney, where he will wrestle Santos Escobar, who defeated Butch in the other semi-final bout earlier in the show.
Mandy Rose Wants A Match With This WWE Hall Of Famer
Mandy Rose has been the "NXT" Women's Champion since October 26, 2021 — making her just the third woman to hold a title continuously for a full year. She retained her title on the November 15 episode of "NXT," outlasting Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing Match, albeit with a little bit of help from Isla Dawn. Still, she is the longest-reigning "NXT" Women's Champion in history and isn't looking to slow down anytime soon. On that episode, though, some may say she made her entrance dressed similarly to how WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella used to present — so much so that the Bella twins even responded to it. And while the champ doesn't see it that way, she always knew the internet was going to go there.
Tony Schiavone: Facts Only Hardcore Fans Know About The AEW Commentator
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Tony Schiavone made a name for himself as a wrestling announcer in the 1980s and 1990s. Some of his most famous work was as lead commentator for WCW's weekly television program, "Nitro." Many have called Tony Schiavone the "voice of WCW" because his commentating and distinct sounding voice was synonymous with WCW in the late 1990s. After WCW folded, he found himself at a crossroads — stay in the wrestling business or take a break? Tony decided to take a hiatus from the business and try a few different career paths that still mirrored the skills he had learned in the past.
Roman Reigns Believes WWE Star Has 'Unlocked A Different Door'
There is no denying the body of work Roman Reigns has put together in WWE, especially over the past two-plus years as the Head of the Table and current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. Still, the leader of The Bloodline can't always take care of business alone — a testament to just how impressive the faction has been. Recently, segments involving Reigns and his family have set the wrestling world ablaze, and the Tribal Chief points to one man who above all else has brought something entirely different to the table lately (via The Ringer).
Ricky Steamboat's Final Match Affected By AEW Booking
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is set to return to the ring for the first time in 12 years this Sunday when he teams with FTR to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner at a Big Time Wrestling show in Raleigh, N.C. Steamboat recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman and discussed how his tag team partners and opponents came to be for what is being billed as his final match.
Red Velvet Is Back But Another Member Of The Baddies Got Bounced
TBS Champion Jade Cargill started out without a group around her. But, over time, the formation of the Baddies came into being with Kiera Hogan and Red Velvet serving as Cargill's wingwomen. When Velvet was sidelined with an injury, Leila Grey filled in as an interim Baddie, eventually just being absorbed into the group as an official member. Velvet wound up coming back on this week's "AEW Dynamite" during a backstage segment where Cargill announced that next week they'd have a Baddie celebration for Velvet's return.
Mia Yim On Why Re-Signing With WWE Was An Easy Decision
After one year away from the company, Mia Yim returned to WWE on November 7. She joined the "NXT" brand in 2018 and was later called up to "Raw" as a member of Retribution in 2020. Nearly a year passed of inactivity before WWE released her. Yim returned to Impact Wrestling for a five-month stint, but the stars aligned for her to return to WWE once Triple H became Chief Content Officer. During a recent appearance on "Ten Count," Yim addressed why signing another WWE contract was an easy decision.
Shawn Spears Reveals Why He's No Longer Aligned With MJF In AEW
On the October 12 edition of "AEW Dynamite", Shawn Spears once again became the "Perfect 10," after seemingly aligning with FTR. Appearing in a shirt with his former moniker printed on it, Spears arrived as backup for Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler as they looked to challenge The Embassy. Spears and FTR would later pick up the victory a few days later on "AEW Rampage," but Spears' drastic character change noticeably differed from his previous work in the company.
Ronda Rousey Is A Heavy Favorite And More WWE Survivor Series Betting Odds
The Bloodline: -150 Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens: +110. To say Rousey is a heavy favorite ahead of her match with Shotzi would be an understatement, but Rousey is very much a heavy favorite going into that one as she looks to retain her "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Elsewhere on the card, The Bloodline is favored to get past the Brawling Brutes, McIntyre, and KO, while Team Bayley (Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley) have been given the edge to emerge victorious over Team Bianca Belair (Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and a fifth partner), Seth Rollins is favored over his opponents Theory and Lashley, and AJ Styles is favored over The Judgment Day's Finn Balor.
Seth Rollins Recalls Moment His Dynamic Changed With Roman Reigns
Before they were "The Architect" and "The Big Dog" of one of WWE's most recognized stables, The Shield, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns first met in the company's developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling. While Rollins had already grown close with the third member of the group, Dean Ambrose — now known as Jon Moxley in AEW — he didn't have a true connection with Reigns.
Sgt. Slaughter Tells The Tale Of Roddy Piper Being Stabbed By A Fan
On some occasions, wrestlers have less to fear from their in-ring opponents and face more danger from the general public. In a "Sportskeeda Wrestling" interview, Sgt. Slaughter recalled a genuine life-and-death struggle involving Roddy Piper in the early 1980s. "We were in Raleigh, North Carolina, and back then we were...
Santino Marella Provides Health Update On Arianna Grace
"Knee braces are just big accessories," Arianna Grace recently declared on Instagram. The "NXT" Superstar has been absent from WWE programming following the "NXT Level Up" tapings on October 4. There, she teamed with ally Kiana James in a losing effort to Fallon Henley and Sol Ruca. Shortly after, the second-generation superstar revealed she had sustained an injury that rendered her unable to compete in the ring and required surgery to treat a torn ACL and meniscus in her knee, as Grace unveiled on her TikTok. Though Grace believed she would miss nine months of in-ring action, it appears she may be on track to return sooner.
Maria Kanellis Isn't Sure If She Would Work With Controversial Star
Maria Kanellis has been involved in the wrestling business since 2004 and has aided in forging the way for the future of female professional wrestling. Now, almost two decades later, she is still doing so through her promotion, Women's Wrestling Army. The former WWE, IMPACT, and Ring of Honor star began the company in April of this year alongside ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise and has had several notable names on their shows. However, one person who has yet to show up is Tessa Blanchard and Kanellis has revealed whether or not fans can expect to see her in the company sometime in the future.
Reported Reaction From Those Close To CM Punk Regarding The Elite's Trolling
The Elite's return to wrestling has certainly been met with an interesting reaction so far, being beloved at the Full Gear pay-per-view last Saturday, while they were met with a less warm reaction on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday in Chicago. Chants of "CM Punk" were only fired up even more by Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks deciding to troll the former two-time AEW World Champion throughout their match against Death Triangle.
The Elite Trolls CM Punk During Match On AEW Dynamite
In case you haven't heard, back in September, some of AEW's top stars were... in hot water. After the All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk spoke at a post-show media scrum. Before any questions could be asked by reporters, Punk exploded. He threw verbal shots at a number of individuals: Colt Cabana, "Hangman" Adam Page, and of course, the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions, The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks). A physical backstage altercation involving Punk, Omega, the Bucks, and others followed the media scrum tirade. The AEW World Championship held by Punk and The Elite's trios titles were declared vacant while all parties involved were pulled from AEW programming.
