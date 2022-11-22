ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro Township, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Rizzo threatens to disparage Morris GOP unless they drop small claims court lawsuit

Grifter Phil Rizzo is threatening a counterclaim against the Morris County Republican Committee unless they resolve a lawsuit seeking to recover a $1,500 unpaid bill for a table at their county convention earlier this year, threatening to exposure a cracks in the party organization that could help Demcorats and signaling that he would agree to a non-disclosure agreement so that neither side could disparage the other.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne increases parking violation fees, among other changes

Bayonne is ushering in more changes to parking, the most notable being an increase to many fines for violations. The City Council adopted four ordinances and introduced another two relating to parking at its November meeting. This followed the adoption of two ordinances in October, related to the clarification of the industrial zoning parking requirement and the removal of the fee schedule that could be paid if there was a parking deficiency for buildings in certain zoning districts.
BAYONNE, NJ
goleader.com

Cranford Introduces Redevelopment PILOTS

CRANFORD — After more than a year of discussion and debate, the Cranford Committee voted Tuesday to approve the first reading of two ordinances that would seek to grant tax abatements to two major redevelopment projects (one at 750 Walnut Street and the other at South and Chestnut) slated to be constructed within the boundaries of the township.
CRANFORD, NJ
North & South Brunswick Sentinel

Democrats win municipal race; incumbent, two newcomers to fill school board seats in North Brunswick

The Middlesex County Clerk’s Office has finalized election results. There were contested elections for seats on the municipal governing body and school board in North Brunswick during the general election Nov. 8. North Brunswick Township Council – Two, three-year terms. Democratic incumbent Amanda Guadagnino received 5,784 votes, and...
NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Atlantic Hub

Monmouth County News Briefs, Nov. 23

The award-winning Monmouth Civic Chorus will present Joy to the World: Your Favorites from Handel’s Messiah and the RJB Holiday Suite on Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. at Meridian Health Theatre, Count Basie Center for the Arts, 99 Monmouth St., Red Bank. The show includes an annual performance of...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
njurbannews.com

Murphy signs executive order establishing task force to help address public school staff shortages across NJ

With the ongoing national shortage of school staff impacting school districts across New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy announced at the annual New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) Convention today that he has signed an executive order establishing a task force to help the State address the challenges facing our educational workforce. The Task Force on Public School Staff Shortages in New Jersey created under Executive Order No. 309 will develop short and long-term recommendations to increase the quantity of K-12 school staff – including teachers and support staff – in the State.
centraljersey.com

Princeton police blotter

A 2020 Range Rover Velar, valued at $55,000, was reported stolen from the driveway of a Haslet Avenue home between 5 p.m. Nov. 20 and 7 a.m. Nov. 21. The Range Rover was later recovered in Allentown, Pa. Someone pried open an exterior door at a Bayard Lane business in...
PRINCETON, NJ
News Transcript

News Transcript News Briefs, Nov. 23

The Manalapan Police Department reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Nov. 2 between 12:45 a.m. and 12:58 a.m., unknown individuals were reported to have attempted to gain access to five vehicles in the area of Pheasant Way in a residential development off Kinney Road. One vehicle was entered, but no items were reported stolen. Four other vehicles were locked and were not entered. Officer Jeannie Letts took the report.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

77-Year-Old Arsonist Set Series Of Ocean County Dumpster Fires: Prosecutor

A 77-year-old Ocean County man has been charged with arson in connection with five dumpster fires set over the course of several months this year, authorities said. Nicholas Depalma, of Whiting, ignited the fires between Jan. 1 and April 26 across Manchester Township, including one near a large wooded area, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Manchester Township Chief of Police Robert Dolan said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press

East Windsor police blotter

A 25-year-old Browns Mills man was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving and reckless driving after the car he was driving left the road and struck a water retention basin on Route 33 at 7:39 p.m. Nov. 22. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.
EAST WINDSOR, NJ
centraljersey.com

Early morning fire destroys Hopewell Township house

A Madison Avenue house was destroyed by an early morning fire, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department. A neighbor reported smoke in the area and police were dispatched to investigate it at 1:33 a.m. Nov. 25. When police officers arrived, they found the house fully involved in flames. The house was unoccupied.
PENNINGTON, NJ
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

