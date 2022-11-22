Read full article on original website
Local watchdog group calls out city officials for “Double Dipping”
The local government watchdog group CivicJC has called out city officials for holding more than one job in Jersey City or for Hudson County, known as “double dipping,” taking aim at the administration of Mayor Steven Fulop. Esther Wintner, the president of CivicJC and the author of a...
New Jersey Globe
Rizzo threatens to disparage Morris GOP unless they drop small claims court lawsuit
Grifter Phil Rizzo is threatening a counterclaim against the Morris County Republican Committee unless they resolve a lawsuit seeking to recover a $1,500 unpaid bill for a table at their county convention earlier this year, threatening to exposure a cracks in the party organization that could help Demcorats and signaling that he would agree to a non-disclosure agreement so that neither side could disparage the other.
Bayonne increases parking violation fees, among other changes
Bayonne is ushering in more changes to parking, the most notable being an increase to many fines for violations. The City Council adopted four ordinances and introduced another two relating to parking at its November meeting. This followed the adoption of two ordinances in October, related to the clarification of the industrial zoning parking requirement and the removal of the fee schedule that could be paid if there was a parking deficiency for buildings in certain zoning districts.
goleader.com
Cranford Introduces Redevelopment PILOTS
CRANFORD — After more than a year of discussion and debate, the Cranford Committee voted Tuesday to approve the first reading of two ordinances that would seek to grant tax abatements to two major redevelopment projects (one at 750 Walnut Street and the other at South and Chestnut) slated to be constructed within the boundaries of the township.
Democrats win municipal race; incumbent, two newcomers to fill school board seats in North Brunswick
The Middlesex County Clerk’s Office has finalized election results. There were contested elections for seats on the municipal governing body and school board in North Brunswick during the general election Nov. 8. North Brunswick Township Council – Two, three-year terms. Democratic incumbent Amanda Guadagnino received 5,784 votes, and...
Investigation into Mercer County, NJ voting issues finds ‘human error’
TRENTON — An investigation into the myriad of voting issues in Mercer County on Election Day has found no criminal intent and lays the blame at the feet of the company that made the county's voting machines. County Clerk Paula Covello on Wednesday said that Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo...
Freehold Township officials deem sewer main replacement project completed
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — A project to replace a sewer main in Freehold Township has been deemed complete by municipal officials. During a meeting on Nov. 7, Township Committee members authorized an increase in a contract with Underground Utilities Corp. for the Elton Corner sanitary sewer force main replacement project.
Monmouth County News Briefs, Nov. 23
The award-winning Monmouth Civic Chorus will present Joy to the World: Your Favorites from Handel’s Messiah and the RJB Holiday Suite on Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. at Meridian Health Theatre, Count Basie Center for the Arts, 99 Monmouth St., Red Bank. The show includes an annual performance of...
NJ has a plan to chop down 2.4 million trees — to save the Pinelands?
BASS RIVER — Up to 2.4 million trees would be cut down as part of a project to prevent major wildfires in a federally protected New Jersey forest heralded as a unique environmental treasure. New Jersey environmental officials say the plan to kill trees in a section of Bass...
The richest and poorest counties in New Jersey, ranked
💵 Personal incomes in New Jersey grew by 7.7% in 2021, according to federal data. 📈 Statewide per capita income in New Jersey last year was $77,016. In 2020, it was $71,505. 💲 New Jersey's income growth last year narrowed the gap slightly but remained behind Massachusetts and...
njurbannews.com
Murphy signs executive order establishing task force to help address public school staff shortages across NJ
With the ongoing national shortage of school staff impacting school districts across New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy announced at the annual New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) Convention today that he has signed an executive order establishing a task force to help the State address the challenges facing our educational workforce. The Task Force on Public School Staff Shortages in New Jersey created under Executive Order No. 309 will develop short and long-term recommendations to increase the quantity of K-12 school staff – including teachers and support staff – in the State.
Princeton police blotter
A 2020 Range Rover Velar, valued at $55,000, was reported stolen from the driveway of a Haslet Avenue home between 5 p.m. Nov. 20 and 7 a.m. Nov. 21. The Range Rover was later recovered in Allentown, Pa. Someone pried open an exterior door at a Bayard Lane business in...
News Transcript News Briefs, Nov. 23
The Manalapan Police Department reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Nov. 2 between 12:45 a.m. and 12:58 a.m., unknown individuals were reported to have attempted to gain access to five vehicles in the area of Pheasant Way in a residential development off Kinney Road. One vehicle was entered, but no items were reported stolen. Four other vehicles were locked and were not entered. Officer Jeannie Letts took the report.
77-Year-Old Arsonist Set Series Of Ocean County Dumpster Fires: Prosecutor
A 77-year-old Ocean County man has been charged with arson in connection with five dumpster fires set over the course of several months this year, authorities said. Nicholas Depalma, of Whiting, ignited the fires between Jan. 1 and April 26 across Manchester Township, including one near a large wooded area, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Manchester Township Chief of Police Robert Dolan said.
Long Branch Driver, 37, Killed In Tinton Falls Crash
A 37-year-old driver was killed in a Monmouth County crash this week, authorities said. The Long Branch man and lone occupant was found dead at the scene of the crash at Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road in Tinton Falls around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, police said. Anyone who witnessed...
East Windsor police blotter
A 25-year-old Browns Mills man was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving and reckless driving after the car he was driving left the road and struck a water retention basin on Route 33 at 7:39 p.m. Nov. 22. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.
Democrats take hold of seats on Hightstown Borough Council
Incumbent Hightstown Borough Councilman Joshua Jackson and his running mate, Todd Frantz, have been elected to the Hightstown Borough Council in the November general election. Jackson and Frantz, who are Democrats, ran unopposed for a three-year term on the Hightstown Borough Council. Jackson received 1,131 votes and Frantz earned 1,098...
Early morning fire destroys Hopewell Township house
A Madison Avenue house was destroyed by an early morning fire, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department. A neighbor reported smoke in the area and police were dispatched to investigate it at 1:33 a.m. Nov. 25. When police officers arrived, they found the house fully involved in flames. The house was unoccupied.
Incumbent school board members in Lawrence earn enough votes to remain on board
Incumbent school board members Pepper Evans, Michelle King and Amanda Santos have earned enough votes in the November school board election to keep their seats on the Lawrence Township Public Schools Board of Education. King was the top vote-getter with 5,495 votes, followed by Santos with 5,404 votes. Evans received...
newjerseylocalnews.com
King Penna And Hirsh Singh Are Being Sued For Borrowing $70,000 From Two Senior Citizens!
Hirsh Singh’s never-ending political career has provided entertainment for New Jersey voters. Former political consultant King Penna is suing Singh for not paying the $159,463 invoice from the 2020 Republican U.S. Senate primary. Two Morristown retirees, Anna and William Riker have filed a lawsuit in July 2022, alleging that...
