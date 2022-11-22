Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Chandler Park Business District Open Doors for a Real Black Friday Shopping SpreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Related
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
NFL needs to do right by Buccaneers legend after announcement
This is the time; the NFL can’t let another year go by without letting Buccaneers legend Ronde Barber into the Hall of Fame. Every year that Ronde Barber stays out of the Hall of Fame hurts the validity of the establishment. The Buccaneers great deserves every bit of the honor that comes from being in the most prestigious group for the sport.
Bucs Rested After Germany And Not Taking The Browns Lightly
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers used a much-needed week off to rest and recharge and are now ready to build off their win over the Seahawks in Munich. Bucs QB Tom Brady, who’s played in a ton of big games, thought it was
Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury Warns Team About Off-Field Misconduct
The coach addressed the recent firing of assistant coach Sean Kugler on this week’s episode of “Hard Knocks.”
Panthers QB Sam Darnold will start vs. Broncos instead of Baker Mayfield
It's Sam Darnold's time to shine. The Carolina Panthers announced on Tuesday that their previously sidelined QB will make his first start of the 2022 season against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, pushing Baker Mayfield into the No. 2 spot. Darnold, who made 11 starts last year for the 5-12...
Von Miller Knee Injury: How Serious? MRI Coming for Bills Star
The coming MRI itself suggests concern, and the flurry of reports that insist Von Miller "will miss some time'' for the Bills do the same.
Pewter Report
5 Things The Bucs Have To Be Thankful For
It’s Thanksgiving in America, and it’s a day to be grateful and give thanks. Here are five things the 5-5 Bucs have to be thankful for this season as the team comes out of its bye week. Brady’s Return For One More Year. The Bucs saw several...
Pewter Report
Bucs Aim For Third Straight Win Over Browns QB Brissett
The Bucs are riding high as they come off their bye week, having beaten the Rams and Seahawks back-to-back to get to 5-5. And as they head back on the road this Sunday to face the 3-7 Browns, they have recent success against Cleveland quarterback Jacoby Brissett working in their favor as well.
Buccaneers head to Cleveland to face Browns this weekend
The Buccaneers head to Cleveland this weekend to face off against a Browns team that has sneakily been quite good this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the first team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl (37) with a number one ranked defense (Buccaneers) facing a number one ranked offense (Raiders) and the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl (55) at their home stadium! The original worst-to-first team (1979) Bucs team. Now, our Tampa Bay Buccaneers have become the first NFL team to win a game in Germany!
Bucs injury report: Vita Vea, Russell Gage miss practice Wednesday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their initial injury report for Sunday’s road game against the Cleveland Browns, and while it’s a shorter list than the team has seen for much of the year, some key players are still banged up on both sides of the ball. Here’s...
Clemson looks for big win vs. No. 25 Iowa
Clemson faces its stiffest challenge of the young season on Friday, as the Tigers square off with No. 25 Iowa
Joe Gilbert Watch – Cleveland Browns week
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After a much needed bye week, Joe Gilbert and the Buccaneers are back to work. Gilbert, the Horseheads native and offensive line coach for Tampa Bay, will look to propel the Bucs (5-5) to above five hundred on the season. Tampa Bay travels to face the Cleveland Browns (3-7) Sunday at […]
Comments / 0