Cleveland, OH

FanSided

NFL needs to do right by Buccaneers legend after announcement

This is the time; the NFL can’t let another year go by without letting Buccaneers legend Ronde Barber into the Hall of Fame. Every year that Ronde Barber stays out of the Hall of Fame hurts the validity of the establishment. The Buccaneers great deserves every bit of the honor that comes from being in the most prestigious group for the sport.
TAMPA, FL
Pewter Report

5 Things The Bucs Have To Be Thankful For

It’s Thanksgiving in America, and it’s a day to be grateful and give thanks. Here are five things the 5-5 Bucs have to be thankful for this season as the team comes out of its bye week. Brady’s Return For One More Year. The Bucs saw several...
TAMPA, FL
Pewter Report

Bucs Aim For Third Straight Win Over Browns QB Brissett

The Bucs are riding high as they come off their bye week, having beaten the Rams and Seahawks back-to-back to get to 5-5. And as they head back on the road this Sunday to face the 3-7 Browns, they have recent success against Cleveland quarterback Jacoby Brissett working in their favor as well.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Buccaneers head to Cleveland to face Browns this weekend

The Buccaneers head to Cleveland this weekend to face off against a Browns team that has sneakily been quite good this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the first team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl (37) with a number one ranked defense (Buccaneers) facing a number one ranked offense (Raiders) and the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl (55) at their home stadium! The original worst-to-first team (1979) Bucs team. Now, our Tampa Bay Buccaneers have become the first NFL team to win a game in Germany!
TAMPA, FL
WETM 18 News

Joe Gilbert Watch – Cleveland Browns week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After a much needed bye week, Joe Gilbert and the Buccaneers are back to work. Gilbert, the Horseheads native and offensive line coach for Tampa Bay, will look to propel the Bucs (5-5) to above five hundred on the season. Tampa Bay travels to face the Cleveland Browns (3-7) Sunday at […]
TAMPA, FL

