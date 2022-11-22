ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mantua Township, NJ

centraljersey.com

Early morning fire destroys Hopewell Township house

A Madison Avenue house was destroyed by an early morning fire, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department. A neighbor reported smoke in the area and police were dispatched to investigate it at 1:33 a.m. Nov. 25. When police officers arrived, they found the house fully involved in flames. The house was unoccupied.
PENNINGTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs

A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in New Jersey

Known as the Garden State, New Jersey is home to over nine million residents. The fifth smallest state by area but the 11th largest by population, New Jersey is densely populated and heavily urbanized. Despite this, the state boasts nearly of 50% forest coverage and a long border with the Atlantic Ocean, known as the Jersey Shore. New Jersey is also home to many rivers, including the Delaware and Hudson rivers. Though it is lacking in what some might call “true” mountains, the state does have a few high points. But, just how tall is the highest point in New Jersey?
WISCONSIN STATE
thesunpapers.com

Harrison police donation drive will support its K-9 unit

The Harrison Township Police Department is holding a donation drive to support its young K-9 unit. Township families who donate $250 or more have the chance to be among five who will meet the new K-9 unit team of canine Dunkin and his partner in crime, officer Greg Germscheid. The drive started on Nov. 5; families will be contacted the week of Jan. 2.
HARRISON, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

We’re selling our home and leaving N.J. What about taxes?

Q. Our home was bought in 1993 for $237,000 and we will be selling for $665,000 and closing before the end of the year. Naturally in the 29 years we have lived here, there has been oodles of money spent on home improvements. A few receipts were kept but not for all of 29 years. How can I prove my home improvements to deduct from our gain and do I really need to? And we are moving to Delaware. Will we owe the exit tax?
NEW JERSEY STATE

