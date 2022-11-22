Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer world reacts to Wojeiech Szczesny’s impressive PK double save
Wojeiech Szczęsny was the first half hero for Poland as the Juventus goalkeeper made a double save off a penalty in stoppage time of their match against Saudi Arabia at the FIFA World Cup. Just six minutes earlier, Piotr Zielinski put Poland in the lead but after Saudi Arabia won a penalty, it was a Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to Wojeiech Szczesny’s impressive PK double save appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brazil with plenty of options to replace Neymar at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — With Neymar out for at least another match, Brazil coach Tite must now start thinking about a replacement — and this time he has plenty of options. Brazil is not as Neymar-dependent as it used to be, and Tite could go several different ways to replace the Paris Saint-Germain forward for Monday’s Group G match against Switzerland.
Australia's emotions run high after rare World Cup win
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Mitchell Duke celebrated scoring Australia's winning goal by forming a “J” with his fingers in a tribute to his son Jaxson, who was in the stands. Coach Graham Arnold dragged injured winger Martin Boyle — on crutches — into the...
9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month
A lower cost of living, better weather, lower taxes and a higher quality of life are all reasons to think about making the move to another country when you get ready to retire -- and leaving the U.S....
Inside the life of a deep sea saturation diver, one of the most dangerous and isolated jobs in the world
Chris Lemons spends 28 days living in a pressurized chamber at the bottom of a ship, working on oil fields on the floor of the North Sea.
Comments / 0