El Paso, TX

Texan Through & Through
3d ago

Best soup at a restaurant: Kiki’s. Best soup overall: my Grandma’s caldo de res made with carne carrizo and the tuetano of course.

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso man begins his run across Texas

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man who plans to run across Texas from El Paso to Louisiana to honor his mother - whom he lost to a drug overdose on her birthday - began his journey Friday. Kenneth Anderlitch plans to run 50 miles a day and hopes to raise $50,000 to benefit The post El Paso man begins his run across Texas appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

4.9 earthquake in West Texas felt in El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas -- A 4.9 magnitude earthquake took place Thursday near Mentone, Texas, according to the U.S. Geological survey. The 4.9 magnitude earthquake was felt just five minutes after a 4.5 magnitude earthquake in the same area. An ABC-7 viewer from Horizon City reported feeling tremors. This comes eight...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

El Paso residents bundle up for Black Friday deals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many El Pasoans were bundled up head to toe, trying to score deals on Black Friday. Many residents were seen making a trip to The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso on Black Friday, creating long lines outside many stores. However, other people are waiting for Cyber Monday to score great […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso’s Reynolds Home hosts ‘Jingle Brawls’

EL PASO, Texas -- Happening this weekend, the Reynolds Home is hosting an event to raise funds to help families across the region. The first annual "Jingle Brawls" Toy Drive will take place Sunday at the home located on 8023 San Jose Rd. There will be live luchador wrestling throughout...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

New El Paso call center looking to hire 150 workers

EL PASO, Texas -- A new call center in El Paso is looking to hire 150 agent and leadership positions in the next month. Avantive Solutions said it is a contact center specializing in delivering innovative customer experience and strategic sales solutions. “El Paso is an amazing area with a rich cultural history and dedicated The post New El Paso call center looking to hire 150 workers appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

City of El Paso closures Thanksgiving Day

EL PASO, Texas -- City of El Paso Administrative Offices are closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving. There will be no garbage or recycling pickup as the City Landfill and Citizen Collection sites will be closed. Other closures include the El Paso Zoo, all libraries, and all recreation and senior...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Deadly crash shuts down highway that connects El Paso with West Texas, Southern New Mexico cities

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas -- A deadly crash Wednesday night shut down a highway that connects El Paso with several smaller cities in West Texas and Southern New Mexico. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 62-180 in Hudspeth County, which is Montana Avenue, just outside of the El Paso County line. Police said one person died The post Deadly crash shuts down highway that connects El Paso with West Texas, Southern New Mexico cities appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Silver City Report-Tamal Fiesta and more

Scott Brocato spoke with Nickolas Seibel, editor and publisher of The Silver City Daily Press and Independent, about the recent Tamal Fiesta Y Mas, a body found recently in the Gila National Forest, and more. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis,...
SILVER CITY, NM
KVIA

Northeast El Paso seeing snowfall

EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans in the Northeast are getting some Thanksgiving snow Thursday. A viewer shared a video of the snowfall with ABC-7 Thursday afternoon. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Snows falls on Transmountain Road on Black Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Transmountain and some areas in far northeast El Paso and far east El Paso on Black Friday. The snow fell in the early morning hours and around 9 a.m. Roads were wet and slick. A strong winter storm will hang out until Friday night...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Pasoans taking advantage of Black Friday deals

EL PASO, Texas -- Hundreds of shoppers in El Paso are flocking to their favorite stores to take advantage of Black Friday shopping deals. Shoppers will be hunting for the best deals online and at stores ahead of the Christmas holiday. This year, shoppers are expected to be more selective...
EL PASO, TX
klaq.com

A Self-Driving Truck Was Spotted In El Paso & Reddit Loves It

In the past, the idea of a car driving by itself seems so alien. But with the advances of technology, not only did it become likely to happen, it HAS happened. Scientists & car manufacturers are always looking to make self-driving cars available for everyone. Recently some companies have even...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Water main break impacts east El Paso neighborhood

UPDATE: (10:19 a.m.) El Paso Water says water service has been restored in the area. Crews will continue to work in the area. Still no word what caused the water main break. EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Water says crews are working to fix a water main break in an east El Paso neighborhood.
EL PASO, TX
macaronikid.com

5 Outdoor Things To Do In El Paso This Warm Thanksgiving Weekend!

Ready for the possibly last of the warm weather? These are the top five things that you should do this weekend that are outdoors, where you're enjoying the sunshine!. Scenic Overlook is a great place in the city to also get away from the city without leaving city limits. This overlook is best accessible by car, and has the best views of the city that most other cities don't have. I have been to a lot of different cities and this is one of the many things that sets El Paso apart from the rest.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Thanksgiving Weekend Rocks With Bands Loved By El Paso

When Sunday afternoons roll around, 95.5 KLAQ blasts out two hours of the latest rock releases & we shine the spotlight on great local rock from El Paso & around the Borderland from 5-7pm. This block of course is called Q-CONNECTED. I'm sure you'll enjoy plenty of food for Thanksgiving...
EL PASO, TX
